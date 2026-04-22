Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Jen Angel, Chief Executive Officer, Evergreen along with Andrew Chisholm, Board Chair, and their team, joined Cindy Bush, Chief Human Resources Officer, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate Earth Day.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgdrrMhrG-s

Earth Day 2026 takes place on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, with the theme "Our Power, Our Planet". The campaign emphasizes community-driven solutions, grassroots activism, and collective action over relying solely on government, aiming to mobilize over one billion people. Global events, including cleanups and tree plantings, begin around April 18, 2026.

Evergreen is a national charity that has been building better public spaces in Canada for more than 30 years.

Evergreen transforms public spaces in our cities to build a healthier future for people and our planet. Great public spaces exemplify what can be achieved through collaboration across government, private sector, and community, and how investments in infrastructure can work efficiently to solve multiple priorities at the same time; for climate resilience, community connection, health and well being, and local economic development.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293875

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange