TridentCare Partners with ServiceNow to Power AI-Driven Transformation Across Operations

Strategic investment in the ServiceNow AI Platform will modernize end-to-end processes and accelerate TridentCare's technology-forward approach to portable diagnostics

SPARKS, MD / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / TridentCare, the nation's leading provider of portable diagnostic services, today announced a strategic partnership with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, to transform how the company manages its end-to-end operations - from the moment a customer places an order through diagnostic delivery, results reporting, and reimbursement.

The partnership builds on TridentCare's successful deployment of ServiceNow Field Service Management, which has already delivered significant operational improvements across the company's national footprint. TridentCare will now expand its use of the ServiceNow AI Platform to modernize its full end-to-end process, reinforcing the company's commitment to using technology and AI to improve outcomes for patients, providers, and facility customers.

"We're building a technology-forward organization that can operate at national scale without sacrificing the quality and reliability our customers and patients depend on," said Dan Buning, Chief Executive Officer of TridentCare. "ServiceNow is the right partner for that journey. They've already helped us prove what AI-driven automation can do in the field - now we're extending that across the entire business. When our technology works better, our customers have a better experience and our patients receive better service."

"I joined TridentCare to modernize our technology and transform our end-to-end process - and that's exactly what we're doing," said Kyle Seiter, Chief Information Officer of TridentCare. "Our Field Service Management implementation has fundamentally changed how we operate. What used to require constant manual intervention now runs autonomously, saving us tens of thousands of manual touches a month. That's the kind of result that compounds - fewer manual steps means faster, more reliable service, and ultimately allows us to reach more patients each day. AI isn't a buzzword here - it's how we deliver better care, faster."

TridentCare's expanded ServiceNow investment spans field operations, sales enablement, customer experience, and order management - positioning the company to operate with greater speed, accuracy, and visibility as it continues to grow. For additional details on the technology partnership, see ServiceNow's announcement here.

About TridentCare

TridentCare is the leading national provider of portable diagnostic services - including X-ray, ultrasound, cardiac monitoring, vascular access, and laboratory services - delivered to patients wherever they reside, from homes and assisted living to skilled nursing and other care settings. With deep clinical expertise and a broad geographic footprint spanning 46 states, TridentCare partners with healthcare providers to reduce avoidable transfers, improve care coordination, and enhance patient experience. For more information, visit tridentcare.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Deborah Shelton

Email: Media@TridentCare.com

Phone: 303-459-8189

SOURCE: TridentCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tridentcare-partners-with-servicenow-to-power-ai-driven-transformatio-1159518