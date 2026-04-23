Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Recognized by Business Intelligence Group with 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Award

AUBURN, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, a leading Pacific Northwest provider of roofing, gutter, and insulation services known for its customer-first approach and industry-leading service standards, has been named a winner of the 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Awards by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG), a global independent awards organization recognizing outstanding achievement across business disciplines. Guardian earned recognition in the Organization of the Year - Home Services category.

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards honor the companies, products, teams, and individuals delivering measurable, human-centered customer experiences in a rapidly evolving service landscape. This year's program attracted nominations from organizations across more than 20 industries worldwide and was evaluated by a panel of experienced business executives using objective scoring benchmarks.

"Guardian Roofing made a strategic decision that separates exceptional home services companies from average ones: treating radical transparency and lifetime guarantees not as marketing language but as operating commitments. Customer service in high-stress home repair situations requires exactly that kind of trust infrastructure, and Guardian built it." said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation was recognized for its commitment to building a service-driven culture rooted in transparency, education, and long-term customer relationships, ensuring homeowners feel confident and supported at every stage of the roofing and home improvement process.

"This recognition reflects the culture our team has built together," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "We believe great customer service starts with doing the right thing, even when no one is watching, and making sure every homeowner feels informed, respected, and taken care of. As we continue to grow, that commitment will remain at the center of everything we do."

At the core of Guardian's approach is a belief that customer service extends beyond the job site. From proactive communication and detailed inspections to ongoing maintenance programs and community initiatives like the HALO Project, the company prioritizes long-term relationships over one-time transactions. This philosophy has helped Guardian build a strong base of repeat customers and referrals while maintaining a reputation for reliability and trust across Washington and Oregon.

For the complete list of 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Award winners, visit www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-excellence-in-customer-service-awards-from-scripts-to-strategy-the-winners-who-proved-that-how-you-treat-people-still-wins.

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is a leading provider of residential roofing, gutter, and insulation services throughout Washington and Oregon. Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, the company is known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and ongoing team training. With more than 150 employees and a growing regional footprint, Guardian delivers comprehensive exterior solutions backed by strong warranties, ethical service practices, and a culture built on its core values of Family, Integrity, Victory, and Inspiration. Through community initiatives like the HALO Project, Guardian continues to give back to the communities it serves while setting the standard for service in the home improvement industry.

About the Excellence in Customer Service Awards

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards recognize the companies, teams, and individuals who set the standard for what customer service can deliver when it is resourced, led, and measured with intention. Established by the Business Intelligence Group, the program evaluates performance across award categories including Organization of the Year, Transformation of the Year, Technology of the Year, Team of the Year, Outsource Partner of the Year, Manager of the Year, Front-Line Pro of the Year, and Executive of the Year-spanning every major industry segment and organizational size. Judged by experienced business executives who provide detailed scoring and transparent feedback, the awards honor those who demonstrate that exceptional customer service is a measurable, repeatable, and commercially significant discipline.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates more than 10 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership.

Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit-including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

For more information, visit bintelligence.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/guardian-roofing-gutters-and-insulation-recognized-by-business-intelli-1160192