National Hispanic Contractors Association: NAHICA Announces QXO as National Sponsor, Expanding Support for Latino Contractors Nationwide

The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) proudly announces that QXO, the fastest-growing publicly traded building products distributor in North America.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) proudly announces that QXO, the fastest-growing publicly traded building products distributor in North America, has joined the organization as a National Sponsor, reinforcing a shared commitment to empowering Latino contractors across the country.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in NAHICA's mission to elevate Hispanic professionals in the construction and roofing industries. With QXO's support, NAHICA will expand its efforts to provide education, resources, and business opportunities tailored to the needs of Latino contractors-one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S. construction workforce.

"Having QXO as a National Sponsor is a powerful step forward for our community," said Sergio Terreros, President of NAHICA. "Their commitment to supporting Latino contractors aligns directly with our vision of creating access, growth, and long-term success for Hispanic-owned businesses in this industry."

As a national distributor, QXO brings not only industry expertise but also a strong commitment to inclusion and innovation. Through this collaboration, QXO will support NAHICA initiatives including training programs, networking events, and increased access to materials and solutions that help contractors scale their businesses.

"QXO is proud to partner with NAHICA and support the Latino contractor community," said Bernal Fernandez, Hispanic Marketing Manager at QXO. "We're focused on ensuring Hispanic contractors have the resources and support they need to thrive in today's competitive market.

Together, NAHICA and QXO aim to create new pathways for growth, visibility, and success for Hispanic contractors, helping them thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape while contributing to the continued development of communities nationwide.

About NAHICA

The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) is dedicated to empowering Hispanic contractors through advocacy, education, and business development. The organization works to create opportunities, strengthen networks, and support the growth of Latino professionals in the construction industry.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO) is the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing, waterproofing, and related products and the second largest publicly traded distributor of lumber and building materials in North America. QXO is the fastest growing company in the $800 billion building products distribution industry and plans to become the tech-enabled leader by delivering best-in-class customer satisfaction and outsized returns for its shareholders. The company is targeting $50 billion in annual revenues within the next decade through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

Media Contact:

National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA)

Sergio Terreros

832-650-0001

sergio@nahica.org

QXO Contact:

Joe Checkler

203-609-9650

Joe.Checkler@qxo.com

SOURCE: National Hispanic Contractors Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/nahica-announces-qxo-as-national-sponsor-expanding-support-for-latino-contractors-nationw-1159023