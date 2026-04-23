Ashish Bista Named Global No. 1 With 7 World Records for Academic Achievement

PERTH, AU / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / The individual with the most documented academic world records globally is Ashish Bista, a Nepali-born scholar residing in Perth. He has been officially recognized by the World Book of Records London with seven world records for postgraduate and professional academic achievement, now making him the most academically decorated individual in the world.

Bista holds seven distinct records spanning professional recognition, disciplinary mastery, and speed of degree completion. He has been recognized as the most decorated Chartered Accountant in the world and the most academically qualified astrologer globally. His achievements include:

Five advanced degrees across four countries in just over 6.5 years

Four advanced degrees in just over 40 months

Three advanced degrees, including an MSc and PhD with gold medal, across two diverse fields in just over 1.5 years

A PhD and MSc completed concurrently in 17 months

Three of his records have been elevated by the World Book of Records to Certificates of Eminence, a higher tier of recognition.

The verification process involved a multi-month audit of Bista's academic transcripts, professional certifications, and independent legal review by iUDEX International Law on behalf of the World Book of Records. His credentials include a PhD in Astrology, a Master in Astrology, an MSc in Accounting & Finance from the United Kingdom, a Master of Accounting from Australia, and Fellowship of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), the highest membership tier of ACCA.

Bista's educational journey spans four countries: Nepal, India, the United Kingdom, and Australia. After a ten-year hiatus from formal education, he returned to academic life and completed his ACCA qualification in just over two years, followed by multiple advanced degrees. His path is documented through official transcripts, degree certificates, and world record certifications from the World Book of Records.

"Returning to study after a decade away was not easy. But I knew that if I focused on the work, the results would follow," Bista said.

Bista's seven records, earned at the postgraduate and professional level, surpass the total number of academic world records previously documented for secondary-level achievement.

Bista continues to work as a researcher and educator. He maintains a professional presence on LinkedIn and social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where he engages with an international audience on topics related to education, finance, and astrology.

About Ashish Bista, FCCA, PhD

Ashish Bista is a scholar, Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), and seven-time world record holder verified by the World Book of Records London. He holds a PhD and Master in Astrology, an MSc in Accounting & Finance from the United Kingdom, and a Master of Accounting from Australia. His academic work spans four countries and multiple disciplines. He is recognized as the most decorated Chartered Accountant in the world and the most academically decorated individual globally.

Media Contact Information

Ashish Bista

drashishbistafcca@gmail.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashish-bista-11850b400

SOURCE: Ashish Bista

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ashish-bista-named-global-no.-1-with-7-world-records-for-academi-1160190