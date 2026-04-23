Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), a global leader in infection prevention and low-temperature sterilization, today announced a strategic partnership with ChemDAQ, a leading provider of hazardous gas detection and monitoring solutions. Together, ASP and ChemDAQ will support healthcare organizations by strengthening safety practices, reinforcing regulatory confidence, and advancing best-in-class sterile processing environments.

As part of this partnership, ASP and ChemDAQ collaborated on evidence rooted in industry engagement and thought leadership to help sterile processing professionals stay ahead of evolving standards and guidance, including AAMI ST58 and other recommendations related to sterilant exposure and workplace safety. These efforts underscore ASP's commitment to continuous improvement and practical innovation that meets real-world needs.

This collaboration reflects ASP's role as a trusted advisor to sterile processing professionals, bringing together proven low-temperature sterilization technologies with ChemDAQ's continuous monitoring expertise in the Sterilization Processing Department (SPD). By aligning complementary capabilities, the partnership supports healthcare teams in managing risk, improving visibility, and maintaining consistent, high-performance standards across reprocessing workflows.

"At ASP, we are driven by a responsibility to protect patients and the healthcare professionals who care for them," said Chad Rohrer, Group President, Fortive Infection Prevention Group. "Partnering with ChemDAQ reinforces our commitment to providing not just technology, but confidence-through education, evidence-based practices, and solutions designed to support safe, compliant sterile processing."

ASP's sterilization systems are used globally to support effective reprocessing of complex medical devices. Leveraging ChemDAQ's continuous monitoring of sterilant gases, including hydrogen peroxide, into the broader sterile processing ecosystem in the SPD enhances environmental awareness and supports worker safety and compliance.

"ChemDAQ and ASP share a common focus on safety, reliability, and accountability in sterile processing," said Alex Hilliker, Executive Vice President of ChemDAQ. "This partnership helps healthcare facilities navigate increasing complexity with solutions that protect both patients and staff."

About Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) has a long track record of designing and delivering innovative infection prevention solutions that dramatically raise the level of health care and safety for those who matter most. Our pioneering technology, global distribution and established leadership position enable us to simplify the process of buying and operating infection prevention products and services every day for thousands of medical facilities around the world. This enables our customers to focus on what they do best preventing infection and saving lives. For more information, please visit www.asp.com

For more information about Advanced Sterilization Products, visit www.asp.com

For more information about ChemDAQ, visit www.chemdaq.com

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nuno Azeredo

Vice President, Global Brand Marketing

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

asp-communications@asp.com