Core Critical Metals Corp.: Core Critical Metals Closes $1.5M LIFE Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Core Critical Metals Corp. ("CCMC" or the "Company") (TSXV:CCMC)(OTCPK:CCMCF)(WKN:A41G8G), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the listed issuer financing exemption offering (the "LIFE Offering") previously announced on March 17, 2026 as part of a non-brokered private placement consisting of a LIFE Offering and a concurrent private placement (collectively, the "Private Placements").

The Company confirms that only the LIFE Offering portion of the Private Placements has closed at this time. The concurrent private placement has not yet closed and there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms originally contemplated or at all.

Pursuant to the LIFE Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 units (each, a "LIFE Unit") at a price of $0.50 per LIFE Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each LIFE Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company; and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) common share at an exercise price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance and will be exercisable commencing 60 days following the closing date.

The securities issued pursuant to the LIFE Offering are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The net proceeds from the LIFE Offering are expected to be used for general working capital purposes, mineral exploration activities, marketing and advertising, and as otherwise described in the Company's amended and restated offering document dated March 30, 2026.

There is an offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://corecriticalmetals.com

The LIFE Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Core Critical Metals Corp.

Core Critical Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential.

CORE CRITICAL METALS CORP.

Deepak Varshney

CEO and Director

For more information, please call 778-899-1780, email deepak@corecriticalmetals.com or visit https://corecriticalmetals.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds, final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the potential completion of the concurrent private placement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, and expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and the Company's ability to complete the concurrent private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Core Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-critical-metals-closes-1.5m-life-offering-1160178