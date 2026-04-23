Pacific Prime, a leader in insurance and employee benefits solutions, proudly sponsored the 2026 Human Capital Conference, themed "The Augmented Leader: Navigating Complexity with AI." Held by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China at the Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, the event brought together executives, HR professionals, and thought leaders to examine how AI is reshaping leadership and organizational transformation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422497378/en/

Rebecca Sun, Senior Corporate Relationship Manager (first from the right), represented Pacific Prime in the HR panel.

Pacific Prime was represented by Senior Corporate Relationship Manager (China) Rebecca Sun and Head of Corporate Business Development (China) Steven Brinn. Rebecca delivered a speech during the HR panel, addressing both the challenges and opportunities of AI adoption in human resources. Her remarks highlighted Pacific Prime's commitment to advancing innovation and HR transformation.

Rebecca identified resource constraints as the primary barrier to AI adoption in HR. While companies often prioritize AI investment in functions like manufacturing, sales, and R&D, HR teams struggle to secure funding and internal support for secure, compliant solutions. "HR handles highly sensitive personal data daily. We cannot risk using public AI tools that may pose security threats. Any HR AI solution must operate within a secure and compliant environment," she noted.

To address these challenges, Rebecca encouraged HR leaders to leverage external partnerships and adopt specialized tools tailored to functions such as recruitment and benefits administration. She highlighted Pacific Prime's in-house AI tool, Atlas, trained on proprietary data to support health and wellness benefits management. Already assisting HR teams with queries, comparisons, and analysis, Atlas will soon be integrated into Pacific Prime's HR portal and employee communication platform.

Rebecca also recommended starting with employee-facing AI tools that handle daily inquiries, as they deliver measurable results and build trust. "Five years from now, I hope everyone can become an AI master-commanding AI to work efficiently and effectively," she concluded.

About the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China serves as the leading advocate for European businesses operating in the country. Founded in 2000 by 51 pioneering member companies, this independent, non-profit organization promotes enhanced market access and more favorable operating conditions. With over 1,600 members across chapters in ten major cities, it engages authorities and stakeholders through specialized working groups and forums.

To learn more about the Chamber, please visit: https://www.europeanchamber.com.cn/en/home

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With more than USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third-largest employee benefits broker and the leading flexible benefits solutions provider in the Asia Pacific. The brokerage has over 1,300 employees and 16 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422497378/en/

Contacts:

Stephen Ho

Chief Marketing Officer

Pacific Prime

+852 3589 0508