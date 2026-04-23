Twimbit: Global Telecom Leaders to Convene in Singapore for Definitive Summit on AI-Native Transformation and Industry Reinvention

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twimbit, the global research and advisory firm, has finalized the strategic agenda for the Twimbit Telecom Summit & Awards 2026, scheduled for 21 May 2026 at the Capitol Theatre, Singapore. This high-level forum serves as a catalyst for addressing the shift toward AI-native architectures and digital sovereignty.

As the telecommunications sector moves beyond traditional connectivity toward a 'Techco' model, the 2026 summit will provide a framework for navigating margin pressure through structural innovation, with insights on ROIC growth, EBITDA optimization, and the integration of generative technologies into core business functions.

Architects of the Industry: Featured Perspectives

The 2026 summit features a curated lineup of visionaries redefining the telecom blueprint:

Soma Velayutham, VP Telecoms & AI, Nvidia

Wong Soon Nam, Chief Planning and Transformation Officer, Telekomsel

Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO, Comviva

Vikram Sinha, CEO, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Aayush Bhatnagar, Chief Technology Development Officer, Jio

Ulf Ewaldsson, Advisor, Indosat (Former President of Technology, T-Mobile)

Juhi McClelland, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting APAC

Manoj Menon, Founder & CEO, Twimbit

Strategic Forum: The Telecom Summit (08:00 - 14:35)

Designed as a high-impact leadership forum, the morning sessions will address three critical levers for telco success in 2026:

Accelerating the AI-Native Core: Leveraging generative AI to rebuild network operations and customer service models

Digital Sovereignty & Infrastructure: Navigating data residency and localized AI infrastructure for competitive advantage

Growth Engineering & Customer Experience: Implementing high-touch service philosophies to drive customer lifetime value

The Recognition Gala: Twimbit Telecom Awards (17:00 - Late)

The day concludes with a prestigious black-tie awards ceremony, celebrating organisations and leaders demonstrating innovation and strategic transformation, using Twimbit's proprietary research frameworks across Asia-Pacific.

Strategic Partnerships and Support

The event is supported by industry leaders. F5 joins as Strategic Partner, while Nokia and Comviva serve as Gold Sponsors, highlighting the role of secure infrastructure, customer experience, and digital financial solutions.

"We are at a point where incremental change is no longer sufficient," said Manoj Menon, Founder & CEO of Twimbit. "This summit is about the reinvention of the telecom business model and providing a roadmap for leaders to architect the next era of digital intelligence."

About Twimbit

A global tech and advisory firm powering customer success through research, innovation and community, Twimbit provides actionable insights that fuel innovation and growth through its proprietary research platform.

Media Contacts:

Vansh Sehgal

vansh@twimbit.com

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