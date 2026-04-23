Sun N Fun Pool & Spa Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Swimming Pool Contractors, Dealers, Designers in Central Alberta

RED DEER, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award proudly announces Sun N Fun Pool & Spa as the 2026 winner in the Swimming Pool Contractors, Dealers, Designers category in Central Alberta. This recognition highlights the company's longstanding commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and creating outdoor spaces that enhance comfort, relaxation, and lifestyle.

Proudly serving Central Alberta since 1962, Sun N Fun Pool & Spa is a family-owned and operated business with decades of experience in the industry. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for helping homeowners transform their outdoor spaces into personal retreats through thoughtful design, high-quality products, and dependable service.

Specializing in swimming pools, hot tubs, and saunas, Sun N Fun Pool & Spa offers a full range of solutions tailored to meet the needs and preferences of each client. Whether designing a custom pool, installing a premium hot tub, or enhancing a backyard with wellness-focused features, the team approaches every project with attention to detail and a focus on long-term enjoyment.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to the customers who have trusted us for generations," said the Sun N Fun Pool & Spa team. "As a family-owned business, we take pride in helping our clients create spaces where they can relax, connect, and enjoy time with family and friends. This award reflects the dedication of our team and the relationships we've built throughout Central Alberta."

With more than six decades of experience, Sun N Fun Pool & Spa combines industry knowledge with a customer-first approach. The team works closely with clients from concept to completion, ensuring each project reflects their vision while delivering functionality, durability, and visual appeal.

The company's commitment to quality extends beyond installation. By offering trusted products and ongoing support, Sun N Fun Pool & Spa helps ensure that every pool, spa, and sauna continues to perform at a high standard over time. This dedication to service has contributed to the company's strong reputation and long-standing presence in the region.

As homeowners continue to invest in outdoor living spaces, Sun N Fun Pool & Spa remains focused on delivering innovative solutions that combine comfort, style, and functionality. Through its continued commitment to excellence, the company plays an important role in enhancing how residents across Central Alberta experience their homes.

About Sun N Fun Pool & Spa

Sun N Fun Pool & Spa is a family-owned and operated business serving Central Alberta since 1962. Specializing in swimming pools, hot tubs, and saunas, the company helps homeowners transform outdoor spaces into functional and relaxing environments. With decades of experience and a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Sun N Fun Pool & Spa continues to deliver dependable products and services tailored to each client's needs. For more information, visit sunnfun.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sun-n-fun-pool-and-spa-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-swimm-1159886