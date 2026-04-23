Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Lithosphere has advanced its AI-native smart contract capabilities through Lithic, introducing deterministic control mechanisms for AI execution within decentralized environments. The development enables intelligent processes to operate within defined boundaries, ensuring consistent and verifiable outcomes despite the inherently non-deterministic nature of AI computation.

Deterministic execution framework enabling controlled and verifiable AI processes in smart contracts

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Traditional smart contracts rely on predictable, deterministic logic, while AI systems produce variable outputs based on probabilistic models. Lithic bridges this gap by introducing a structured execution framework that governs how AI processes are invoked, managed, and committed within blockchain systems. This allows intelligent computation to be integrated without compromising the reliability expected from decentralized infrastructure.

Lithic defines a controlled execution lifecycle that includes request initiation, asynchronous fulfillment, receipt validation, and final state commitment. This structured approach ensures that AI-driven outputs are handled within verifiable boundaries, allowing decentralized applications to incorporate adaptive logic while maintaining consistency across execution environments.

The model also introduces explicit execution constraints, enabling developers to define how intelligent processes interact with contract logic. This includes governance over cost usage, execution conditions, and verification pathways, ensuring that AI-driven behavior remains predictable within system-defined parameters.

Lithic operates alongside Lithosphere's broader infrastructure stack, including MultX for cross-chain coordination, DNNS for programmable identity and routing, and the LEP100 standards framework for structured governance and verification. Together, these components enable decentralized systems to support intelligent execution while maintaining control, transparency, and interoperability.

"Integrating AI into decentralized systems requires more than connectivity-it requires control," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "Lithic introduces the structure needed to ensure that intelligent processes operate within defined and verifiable boundaries."

By enabling deterministic control over AI execution, Lithosphere provides developers with the tools to build applications that combine adaptability with reliability. This includes intelligent systems that require dynamic decision-making while maintaining the integrity of on-chain execution.

The development reflects Lithosphere's continued focus on evolving blockchain infrastructure to support intelligent systems, where execution is not only adaptive but also governed and verifiable within a unified protocol architecture.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs