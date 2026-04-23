Materialise NV (Euronext NASDAQ: MTLS), a global leader in 3D-printed medical devices and software, and a pioneer in additive manufacturing software and services, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 1:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. CET.

Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. To access the call by phone, please click the link below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and you will be provided with dial-in details. Participants can choose to dial in or receive a call to connect to Materialise's conference call: First Quarter 2026 Conference Call.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through http://investors.materialise.com.The webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates over 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines one of the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Harriet Fried

Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

212.838.3777

hfried@allianceadvisors.com