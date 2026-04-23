HEINEKEN Holding NV: HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. 2026 FIRST QUARTER TRADING UPDATE

Amsterdam, 23 April 2026

HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. 2026 FIRST QUARTER TRADING UPDATE

Solid first quarter with quality volume growth

IFRS Measures BEIA Measures (in € million) Total

growth (in € million) Organic

growth Total volume 66.4 2.8 % Total volume 66.4 1.2 % Revenue 7,892 1.4 % Revenue (beia) 7,888 2.2 % Net revenue 6,703 2.5 % Net revenue (beia) 6,699 2.8 %

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

Unless stated otherwise, all comments and figures in this announcement refer to BEIA metrics, and growth % indicates organic growth.

Growth: volume and revenue expansion

Total volume grew 1.2%, with consolidated volume down 0.2%, and licensed volume up 26.1%.

Net revenue grew 2.8%, net revenue per hectolitre up 3.0%.

HEINEKEN gained or held share in around 60% of its markets.





Segments and Brands: global brands and priority segments delivering quality growth

Premium volume grew 5.8%, led by Heineken up 6.9%.

up 6.9%. Global brands volume up 5.7%, with Amstel and Desperados growing by a high-single-digit.

Mainstream volume declined slightly, with HEINEKEN's local power brands in growth led by Harar and Cruzcampo.

Low- and non-alcohol (LONO) grew by a double-digit led by Heineken 0.0 globally and Maltina in Nigeria.

0.0 globally and Maltina in Nigeria. Beyond beer volume grew by a mid-single-digit, led by Desperados globally and Bernini at HEINEKEN Beverages.





Regional performance: priority markets lead the growth

Africa & Middle East: robust price-mix and volume growth led by Ethiopia and HEINEKEN Beverages.

Americas: solid price-mix offsetting modest volume declines in Brazil and Mexico.

Asia Pacific: strong start of the year driven by Vietnam, supported by festive timings, India, and China.

Europe: mixed performance with volume growth in the UK, France, and Spain, more than offset by phasing in Poland.





2026: Executing Evergreen 2030 with increased pace, outlook maintained

Freddy ai , HEINEKEN's end-to-end AI solution across commerce, is on track and systemic innovation launches are accelerating.

, HEINEKEN's end-to-end AI solution across commerce, is on track and systemic innovation launches are accelerating. Commenced integration of HEINEKEN Costa Rica, consolidated as of 30 January 2026.

Optimised footprint with full disposal of operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo as announced 10 April 2026.

Second €750 million tranche of €1.5 billion share buyback programme of Heineken N.V. commenced on 12 February 2026. Heineken Holding N.V. participates pro rata to its shareholding.

Full year outlook: based on current assessment, confirm operating profit expected to grow in the 2% to 6% range.

ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V. Kees Jongsma tel. +31 6 54 79 82 53 E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl Media Heineken N.V. Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn Head of Media Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com E-mail: investors@heineken.com Tel: +31-612200009 Tel: +31-20-5239590

Editorial information

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company. HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 88,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on the websites: www.heinekenholding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

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Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions with regards to the financial position and results of HEINEKEN's activities, anticipated developments and other factors. All statements other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements and information in HEINEKEN's non-financial reporting, such as HEINEKEN's emissions reduction and other climate change related matters (including actions, potential impacts and risks associated therewith). These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "may", "milestones", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably", "project", "risks", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will" and similar terms and phrases. These forward-looking statements, while based on management's current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance since they are subject to numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may change over time, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond HEINEKEN's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as but not limited to future market and economic conditions, the behaviour of other market participants, changes in consumer preferences, the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, costs of raw materials and other goods and services, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in tax rates, changes in law, environmental and physical risks, change in pension costs, the actions of government regulators and weather conditions. These and other risk factors are detailed in HEINEKEN's publicly filed annual reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this press release. HEINEKEN assumes no duty to and does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Market share estimates contained in this press release are based on outside sources, such as specialised research institutes, in combination with management estimates.

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