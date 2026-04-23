Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zündet die nächste Explorationsstufe - und der Markt beginnt aufzuwachen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 07:12 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canton Fair Steps Up Middle Eastern Engagement Amid Global Trade Headwinds

GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) is underway in Guangzhou through May 5. Facing the situation in the Middle East, the Fair has responded with expanded services and a reinforced commitment to connecting Middle East buyers with Chinese manufacturers.

Middle Eastern Buyers' Interest Remains Strong

Before the Fair opened, Zhu Yong, Director General of the China Foreign Trade Centre, addressed questions about Middle East buyer turnout, noting that attendance from the Middle East has fluctuated at some exhibitions globally in recent times. "However," she said, "their willingness to participate in the Canton Fair remains strong."

Middle Eastern buyers maintain a visible presence on the exhibition floor during Phase 1. One Egyptian buyer, for example, made a roughly 13-hour journey from Cairo to Guangzhou, signaling sustained demand for direct sourcing access.

A Service Package Built Around Middle Eastern Needs

For buyers unable to attend onsite, the Fair introduced a dedicated service package for Middle East buyers. It included online sourcing sessions, Canton Fair Live Tour Middle East sessions on social platforms, and expanded support for Middle East companies with operations in China.

The Fair invited a group of Middle East vloggers and streamers on site to host livestreaming tours and matchmaking sessions, giving regional buyers a seamless remote sourcing experience. A dedicated home appliance session during Phase 1 drew a strong overseas audience and was met with enthusiastic feedback from Middle Eastern buyers.

Exhibitors Adapt to Regional Pressures

Exhibitors have been navigating pressures stemming from regional conflict, including delivery uncertainties, logistics disruptions, and raw-material shortages. Some responded by leveraging diversified production networks to maintain delivery timelines, while others turned to alternative sourcing for key inputs.

Some exhibitors also reported adjusting their product lines in response to shifting buyer priorities, particularly growing demand for energy-efficient goods, and used the Fair to showcase recent technical upgrades on energy efficiency. Motorcycle manufacturers sat down with Middle Eastern clients to work through cost pressures together, with electric models standing out as a top priority for buyers.

As global trade navigates a period of profound uncertainty, the Canton Fair remains a force for connection, committed to helping buyers and sellers build relationships that endure beyond any moment of disruption.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964018/photo_EN.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canton-fair-steps-up-middle-eastern-engagement-amid-global-trade-headwinds-302751312.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.