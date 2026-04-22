PetMed Express, Inc.: PetMeds announces strategic partnership with Rural King to launch pet pharmacy offering across retail and digital channels

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., doing business as PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx (Nasdaq: PETS), today announced a strategic partnership with Rural King to launch a new pet pharmacy offering, expanding access to prescription medications, preventatives and pet health products for customers across Rural King's retail stores and digital platforms.

Through the partnership, PetMeds will provide pharmacy infrastructure, licensed pharmacists and e-commerce capabilities to enable Rural King customers to conveniently access trusted medications and health solutions for their animals.

The collaboration marks PetMeds' first large-scale white-label pharmacy program and significantly expands its reach to millions of Rural King customers nationwide, particularly in underserved rural communities where access to veterinary care and pet medications can be limited.

"This partnership marks an important step in PetMeds' growth strategy and an exciting new chapter in our mission to broaden access to quality pet health care," said Leslie Campbell, chairman of the board and interim CEO of PetMeds. "For more than 30 years, PetMeds has focused on making high-quality, trusted pet health care more accessible and affordable. By extending our pharmacy platform to millions of pet owners who rely on Rural King for their farm, ranch and pet care needs, we are making it easier for customers in communities across the country to access the medications and health products their animals need."

"We're thrilled to partner with PetMeds to bring comprehensive pet pharmacy services and better serve our customers," said Michael Ladd, Chief Operating Officer of Rural King. "For more than 60 years, Rural King has been committed to serving rural communities with quality products and exceptional value. This partnership expands our pet care offerings, giving our customers convenient, affordable access to medications and expert pharmacy services online."

This partnership underscores PetMeds' continued evolution as a comprehensive pet health solutions provider and demonstrates the company's commitment to innovative distribution strategies that expand access to affordable pet care. With pet health care continuing to grow and access to veterinary services becoming increasingly important for rural communities, the partnership positions both companies to deliver expanded care solutions to pet owners across the United States.

About PetMeds

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer pet healthcare sector. As a trusted national online pharmacy, PetMeds is licensed across all 50 states and staffed with expert pharmacists dedicated to supporting pet wellness, pets and pet parents, and the veterinarians who serve them. Through its PETS family of brands and through its PetCareRx subsidiary, the Company offers a comprehensive range of pet health solutions - including top-brand and generic pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, and better-for-your-pet OTC supplements and nutrition. Focused on value, convenience, and care, PetMeds and PetCareRx empower pet parents to help their dogs, cats, and horses live longer, healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com

About Rural King

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to 150 stores in seventeen states. Rural King offers the lowest prices on a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our longstanding tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.