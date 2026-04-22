Raymond James Financial Reports Fiscal Second Quarter of 2026 Results

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Record quarterly net revenues of $3.86 billion, up 13% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and 3% over the preceding quarter

Quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $542 million, or $2.72 per diluted share; quarterly adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $564 million(1), or $2.83 per diluted share(1)

Domestic Private Client Group net new assets(2) of $23.0 billion for the fiscal second quarter, or annualized growth from beginning of quarter assets of 5.8%

Client assets under administration of $1.76 trillion, up 15% over March 2025 and down 1% compared to December 2025

Record quarter-end Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $1.04 trillion, up 20% over March 2025 and up slightly over December 2025

Record net bank loans of $54.8 billion; Securities-based loans of $23.0 billion, up 31% over March 2025 and 6% over December 2025

Annualized return on common equity and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity of 17.3% and 20.9%(1), respectively, for the fiscal second quarter

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported net revenues of $3.86 billion and net income available to common shareholders of $542 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2026. Quarterly adjusted net income available to common shareholders, which excluded $22 million of acquisition-related expenses, net of tax, was $564 million(1), or $2.83 per diluted share(1).

"We generated record results for the first half of the fiscal year by leveraging the firm's expertise and resources to support advisors and their clients during this period of market uncertainty. Our ongoing focus and disciplined execution have led to record PCG fee-based assets and annualized net new asset growth of 7% for the first half of the fiscal year," said CEO Paul Shoukry. "We continue to develop industry-leading technology solutions, including increasing AI integration, to improve efficiency and provide our financial professionals with more time to serve their clients. Looking ahead, financial advisor recruiting activity across all our affiliation options remains robust, and the investment banking pipeline continues to be strong."

Record quarterly net revenues increased 13% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter, largely driven by continued growth in asset management and related administrative fees which increased 17% to over $2.0 billion. Compared to the preceding quarter, net revenues reflect strong growth in investment banking revenues and higher brokerage revenues. Quarterly pre-tax income increased 1% over the preceding quarter while net income available to common shareholders decreased 4% due to a higher effective tax rate. For the fiscal second quarter, annualized return on common equity and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity were 17.3% and 20.9%(1), respectively.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, record net revenues of $7.59 billion increased 9%, record earnings per diluted share of $5.51 increased 6%, and record adjusted earnings per diluted share of $5.69(1) increased 6% over the first six months of fiscal 2025. The Private Client Group and Asset Management segments generated record net revenues in the first six months of fiscal 2026. The Asset Management and Bank segments produced record pre-tax income during the same period. Annualized return on common equity was 17.7% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity was 21.2%(1).

Segment Results

Private Client Group

Record quarterly net revenues of $2.81 billion, up 13% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and 2% over the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $416 million, down 3% compared to the prior year's fiscal second quarter and 5% compared to the preceding quarter

Domestic Private Client Group net new assets(2) of $23.0 billion for the fiscal second quarter, or annualized growth from beginning of the quarter assets of 5.8%

Private Client Group assets under administration of $1.70 trillion, up 15% over March 2025 and down 1% compared to December 2025

Record quarter-end Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $1.04 trillion, up 20% over March 2025 and up slightly over December 2025

Total clients' domestic cash sweep and Enhanced Savings Program balances of $57.8 billion, approximating the prior year's fiscal second quarter level and down 1% compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly net revenues rose 13% year-over-year primarily driven by higher asset management and related administrative fees which grew 17% to $1.71 billion, mainly due to market appreciation and net inflows into PCG fee-based accounts. Pre-tax income declined year-over-year primarily due to the impact of lower interest-related revenues and certain costs associated with our continued investments in growth.

Capital Markets

Quarterly net revenues of $464 million, up 17% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and 22% over the preceding quarter

Quarterly investment banking revenues of $272 million, up 31% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and 36% over the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $51 million

Quarterly net revenues increased 17% over the prior year period, driven predominantly by higher debt and equity underwriting revenues. Sequentially, quarterly net revenues grew 22% largely due to higher debt and equity underwriting revenues, M&A and advisory revenues and fixed income brokerage revenues. During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of GreensLedge Holdings LLC.

Asset Management

Record quarterly net revenues of $327 million, up 13% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and just above the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $137 million, up 13% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and down 4% compared to the preceding quarter

Record quarter-end financial assets under management of $282.4 billion, up 15% over March 2025 and 1% over December 2025

Record quarterly net revenues increased 13% year-over-year largely driven by higher financial assets under management due to market appreciation and net inflows into fee-based accounts in the Private Client Group.

Bank

Quarterly net revenues of $486 million, up 12% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and approximating the preceding quarter level

Quarterly pre-tax income of $166 million, up 42% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and down 4% compared to the preceding quarter

Record net bank loans of $54.8 billion, up 14% over March 2025 and 3% over December 2025

Bank segment net interest margin ("NIM") of 2.81% for the quarter, up 14 basis points over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and unchanged from the preceding quarter

Net bank loans grew 14% over the prior year quarter, driven by continued growth in securities-based and residential mortgage loans, which rose by 31% and 10%, respectively. Bank segment net interest income increased 13% over the prior year quarter due to loan growth, lower funding costs driven by the decline in short-term interest rates, and a favorable mix shift in assets. NIM remained stable with the preceding quarter at 2.81%. The credit quality of the loan portfolio remains strong.

Other Matters

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 26.0%, which includes the unfavorable impact of nondeductible losses in the corporate-owned life insurance portfolio in the quarter.

During the fiscal second quarter, the firm repurchased $400 million of common stock at an average price of $155 per share, and paid $81 million to redeem preferred stock. As of March 31, 2026, $1.5 billion remained available under the Board's approved common stock repurchase authorization. At the end of the quarter, the total capital ratio was 24.0%(3) and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.4%(3), both well above regulatory requirements.

A conference call to discuss the results will take place today, Wednesday, April 22, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast, and the presentation which management will review on the call, will be available at www.raymondjames.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-earnings. An audio replay of the call will be available at the same location for 30 days. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, please dial: 888-330-3573 (conference code: 3778589).

Click here to view full earnings results, earnings supplement, and earnings presentation.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.76 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions (including changes in interest rates and inflation), demand for and pricing of our products (including cash sweep and deposit offerings), anticipated timing and benefits of our acquisitions, and our level of success integrating acquired businesses, anticipated results of litigation, regulatory developments, and general economic conditions. In addition, future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available at www.raymondjames.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



