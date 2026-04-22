Silo Pharma, Inc.: Silo Pharma Announces Strategic Business Expansion into Multi-Billion Dollar AI Agent Market with Acquisition of Managed AI Agent Platform, Qwikagents

Launch of Dedicated AI Subsidiary Positions Company for New Revenue Streams While Advancing PTSD Program Toward Phase 1

SARASOTA, FL, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) ("Silo" or "the Company), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, today announced a strategic business expansion into AI technology as a second line of business resulting from its recent purchase of the assets of Qwikagents.ai, an AI platform designed to support the deployment of autonomous AI agents.



"We expect that Silo's diversification into AI infrastructure will enable it to take advantage of opportunities in high-growth, transformative technologies that we believe are driving the current tech economy," said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer. "AI agents are increasingly considered a fundamental part of AI infrastructure, and with Qwikagents.ai, we anticipate building a new revenue stream and driving value for our stakeholders."

According to marketsandmarkets.com, the multi-billion AI agent market is projected to reach $47-$53 billion by 2030-roughly 6x growth in 4 years. Multiple independent research firms (Markets and Markets, Grand View Research, BCC Research, Capgemini) collectively project annual growth of 43% to 50%.

Qwikagents.ai has been designed to provide businesses and individuals with dedicated AI agents capable of executing tasks such as research, content generation, scheduling, and workflow automation. The platform features proprietary smart-routing technology that is expected to optimize cost and performance across multiple AI models, positioning it as a scalable solution in the rapidly growing AI agent market.

"We have recently formed a subsidiary for our new business line that will operate the Qwikagents asset and future AI infrastructure technologies or businesses that we may develop or acquire," Weisblum added. "At the same time, we remain fully committed to advancing our PTSD program into Phase 1 clinical trials. We are working to submit SPC-15's investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA and launch our first-in-human trial after FDA approval."

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer's disease. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words "could", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "continue", "predict", "potential", and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements about the intended use of proceeds from the offering, changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

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