Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.: Greenwave Announces Receipt of Non-Compliance Notice from Nasdaq

Chesapeake, VA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Greenwave" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GWAV), an operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio, today reported that the Company received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on April 20, 2026, which indicated that because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Form 10-K") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the applicable due date, the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"), which requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

The Staff informed the Company that is has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If the Staff accepts the Company's plan to regain compliance, then it may grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the 2025 Form 10-K's due date, or until October 12, 2026, to regain compliance.

Neither the Notice nor the Company's non-compliance with the Rule has an immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq, which will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "GWAV." The Company continues to work diligently to complete and file the 2025 Form 10-K with the SEC and thereby regain compliance with the Rule as soon as practicable.

About Greenwave

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc., is an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) and implement several unique technologies to increase metal processing volumes and operating efficiencies, including a downstream recovery system and cloud-based ERP system.

Steel is one of the world's most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and re-cast numerous times. Recycling steel provides key environmental benefits over virgin metals, including reduced energy use, lower CO2 emissions, lower waste, and conserving natural resources. The Company's customers include large corporations, industrial manufacturers, retail customers, and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.GWAV.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its revenue growth, opening of additional locations, margin expansion and cashflow projections. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's Common Stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:

(800) 490-5020

Info@GWAV.com