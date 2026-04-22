TowneBank Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $40.99 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $43.71 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $66.73 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $44.10 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"TowneBank posted a strong first quarter achieving record total revenues of $246 million. We continue to invest in top talent across our Carolina footprint while maintaining a disciplined focus on credit quality, liquidity and robust capital levels to support future growth. Our Main Street Banking model remains well positioned to perform across a broad range of economic conditions," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for First Quarter 2026:

Towne successfully completed the acquisition of Dogwood State Bank ("Dogwood"), in January 2026. Included in that acquisition were $1.95 billion in loans, $190.08 million in securities, and $1.93 billion in deposits.

Total revenues were a record $246.45 million, an increase of $63.35 million, or 34.60%, compared to first quarter 2025. Net interest income increased $52.46 million, driven by an increase in interest income. Noninterest income increased $10.89 million.

Total deposits were $18.48 billion, an increase of 11.94%, or $1.97 billion, in comparison to December 31, 2025. Excluding $1.93 billion in Dogwood acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $39.64 million, compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $524.24 million, or 10.33%, compared to the linked quarter driven by acquired deposits of $544.48 million.

Loans held for investment were $15.26 billion, an increase of $1.93 billion, or 14.44%, compared to December 31, 2025. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have decreased $26.20 million, or 0.20%, compared to the linked quarter.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 5.85% compared to 8.27% in first quarter 2025. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 9.58% compared to 11.50% in first quarter 2025.

Net interest margin was 3.58% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.60%, including purchase accounting accretion of 11 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 3.14% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.17%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points.

Net interest margin increased 2 basis points and spread increased 4 basis points, compared to the linked quarter, which included purchase accounting accretion of 15 basis points. Accretion related to the Dogwood transaction was compressed compared to previous transactions due to the Company's adoption of the new accounting standard expanding the use of the gross-up approach for purchased loans effective January 1, 2026.

We expect net interest income to be impacted by net purchase accounting accretion income of $8.34 million and $9.12 million in the remainder of 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 18.19% in the quarter compared to 12.30% in first quarter 2025 and 23.72% in the linked quarter. The change in the effective rate from first quarter 2026 to 2025 was due to increases in state tax expense and nondeductible merger and acquisition expenses. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the increase in credits and losses related to LIHTC investment properties.





Quarterly Net Interest Income:

Net interest income was $172.94 million in first quarter 2026 compared to $120.48 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.67%, represented 76.65% of earning assets at March 31, 2026 compared to a yield of 5.38% and 74.15% of earning assets at March 31, 2025.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 2.69% in first quarter 2025. Interest expense on deposits increased $5.38 million, or 8.01%, from the prior year quarter as higher volume outpaced decreases in rate.

Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.63% from 1.89% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $19.61 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $17.73 billion in the linked quarter, an increase of 10.62%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $13.16 billion, an increase of $1.40 billion, or 11.95%, from the linked quarter. Total borrowings increased by $141.34 million over the linked quarter, due to debt assumed in the Dogwood acquisition.





Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $344 thousand compared to $2.42 million in the prior year quarter and a benefit of $169 thousand in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $51.92 million in first quarter 2026, compared to the linked quarter. The initial allowance related to the January 2026 acquisition of Dogwood was $54.21 million, $31.26 million of which was attributable to its community banking portfolio and $22.95 million attributable to its government lending portfolio, which consists primarily of SBA loans.

Net loan charge-offs were $1.69 million in the quarter, $1.95 million in the linked quarter, and $626 thousand in the prior year quarter.

The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.05% in first quarter 2026, 0.06% in the linked quarter, and 0.02% in first quarter 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.31% of total loans at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.10% at December 31, 2025, and 1.08% at March 31, 2025. Our March 31, 2026 allowance for credit losses is further broken down into community banking which represented 1.15% of total loans and government lending which represented 0.16% of total loans.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was 6.08 times nonperforming loans compared to 19.15 times at March 31, 2025 and 12.57 times at December 31, 2025.





Quarterly Noninterest Income:

Total noninterest income was $73.51 million compared to $62.62 million in 2025, an increase of $10.89 million, or 17.38%.

Government lending income, net was $4.20 million in first quarter 2026 and represented a new noninterest income source related to the acquisition of Dogwood.

Residential mortgage banking income was $11.73 million compared to $10.36 million in first quarter 2025. Loan volume increased to $575.35 million in first quarter 2026 from $445.19 million in first quarter 2025. Residential purchase activity was 77.57% of production volume in first quarter 2026 compared to 89.94% in first quarter 2025.

Gross margins on residential mortgage sales were 3.09%, a decrease of 10 basis points from 3.19% in the linked quarter and 9 basis points from 3.18% in first quarter 2025.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.32 million over prior year due to the acquisition of three banks in the past 12 months.

Property management fee revenue increased $1.89 million, or 17.88%, to $12.44 million in first quarter 2026, compared to first quarter 2025. The increase was driven by changes to our fee structure resulting in revenue growth.





Qua rterly Noninterest Expense:

Total noninterest expense was $195.89 million compared to $130.54 million in 2025, an increase of $65.35 million, or 50.06%. This increase was primarily attributable to acquisition-related expenses and growth in salaries and employee benefits.

The acquisitions of Dogwood, Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), and Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. ("Village"), as well as the sale of Resort Property Management, resulted in $31.69 million in acquisition-related expenses in the quarter.

An increase in banking personnel related to the Dogwood, Old Point, and Village acquisitions represented $10.39 million of the $18.10 million increase in salaries and benefits expenses, compared to the prior year quarter. Additional contributing factors were annual base salary adjustments that went into effect mid-September 2025 and performance-based incentives.





Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $22.36 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, a $2.67 billion increase compared to $19.69 billion at December 31, 2025.

Loans held for investment increased $1.93 billion, or 14.44%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by the acquisition of Dogwood.

Mortgage loans held for sale increased $3.23 million, or 1.91%, compared to prior year and $17.29 million, or 11.20%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by decreases in rates early in first quarter 2026, which contributed to increases in refinance as well as purchase activities.

Total deposits increased $1.97 billion, or 11.94%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by acquisition-related increases in both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $0.52 billion, or 10.33%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total borrowings increased $141.34 million, or 38.08%, compared to the linked quarter, due to acquired FHLB borrowings.





Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $3.03 billion compared to $2.90 billion at December 31, 2025 and $2.70 billion at March 31, 2025. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2026 was 3.4 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $81.40 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $73.07 million at December 31, 2025 and $119.25 million at March 31, 2025, with the changes in fair value marks due to the change in interest rates.





Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $15.26 billion at March 31, 2026 and $13.34 billion at December 31, 2025. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans declined $26.20 million compared to the linked quarter.

Nonperforming assets, which consists of nonperforming loans, foreclosed property, and former bank premises, were $51.11 million, or 0.23% of total assets, compared to $14.36 million, or 0.07%, at the linked quarter end, and $7.37 million, or 0.04%, at March 31, 2025. Former bank premises of $14.02 million have executed purchase agreements or purchase agreements under review that are expected to close by November 2026.

Nonperforming loans were 0.21% of period end loans at March 31, 2026, compared to 0.09% in the linked quarter, and 0.06% at March 31, 2025. The increase in the current quarter was primarily driven by loans acquired in the Dogwood transaction.

Foreclosed property and former bank premises totaled $18.36 million at March 31, 2026, and consisted of $505 thousand in other real estate owned, $1.53 million in repossessed autos, and $16.32 million in acquisition-related former bank premises. Foreclosed property and former bank premises totaled totaled $2.63 million at December 31, 2025, and consisted of $401 thousand in other real estate owned, $1.35 million in repossessed autos, and $879 thousand in acquisition-related former bank premises.





Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $18.48 billion compared to $16.51 billion at December 31, 2025. Excluding $1.93 billion in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $39.64 million, or 0.97% on an annualized basis from the linked quarter.

The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 82.58% compared to 80.78% at December 31, 2025 and 79.77% at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 30.29% of total deposits at March 31, 2026 compared to 30.73% at December 31, 2025 and 29.53% at March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $524.24 million, or 10.33%, compared to the linked quarter, but would have declined $20.25 million excluding acquired noninterest-bearing deposits.

Total borrowings were $512.48 million compared to $371.14 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $141.34 million, or 38.08%. FHLB borrowings acquired with Dogwood totaled $155.00 million.





Capital:

Book value per common share was $31.31 compared to $30.67 at December 31, 2025 and $29.00 at March 31, 2025.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $21.49 compared to $21.93 at December 31, 2025 and $22.17 at March 31, 2025.





Resort Property Management Sale:

On April 3, 2026, the Company completed the sale of its Resort Property Management segment for $250 million. Anticipated gain on the transaction of approximately $195 million after estimated deal costs of 5% of purchase price. Transferred cash of approximately $42 million to the parent company prior to closing. Retained land and buildings of approximately $10 million to be converted to Bank use or sold separately. In anticipation of the transaction, classified the segment as held for sale in first quarter 2026 and presented as held for sale assets and held for sale liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.







"Our decision to divest Towne Vacations underscores our proven ability to unlock off balance sheet value for our shareholders. Looking ahead, we will identify opportunities to grow and strengthen our Towne Financial Services fee based platform," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 70 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, Eastern and Central North Carolina, the Greenville and upstate region of South Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina - serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, and Towne Trust Company, N.A. With total assets of $22.36 billion as of March 31, 2026, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank's core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws and changes impacting the rulemaking, supervision, examination and enforcement priorities of the federal banking agencies, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses from recently completed acquisitions, including our mergers with Old Point Financial Corporation and Dogwood State Bank, to the extent that that process may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with recently completed acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses that we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with recently completed acquisitions that may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger and integration related matters; the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact; the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; competitors that may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:

G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780

William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:

William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Income and Performance Ratios: Total revenue - 246,447 - 219,943 - 222,584 - 210,093 - 183,097 Net income 41,101 40,850 44,612 41,319 44,009 Net income available to common shareholders 40,993 40,630 44,295 40,887 43,714 Net income per common share - diluted 0.45 0.51 0.58 0.54 0.58 Book value per common share 31.31 30.67 30.27 29.41 29.00 Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 21.49 21.93 21.49 21.80 22.17 Return on average assets 0.76 - 0.82 - 0.94 - 0.91 - 1.03 - Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 0.89 - 0.94 - 1.05 - 1.01 - 1.12 - Return on average equity 5.84 - 6.67 - 7.72 - 7.52 - 8.21 - Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 9.55 - 10.32 - 11.39 - 10.94 - 11.39 - Return on average common equity 5.85 - 6.69 - 7.75 - 7.54 - 8.27 - Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 9.58 - 10.36 - 11.45 - 10.99 - 11.50 - Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 29.83 - 27.73 - 33.98 - 34.69 - 34.20 - Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 11.43 - 11.34 - 11.18 - 11.77 - 12.75 - Tier 1 11.47 - 11.39 - 11.23 - 11.82 - 12.87 - Total 13.87 - 14.14 - 13.98 - 14.49 - 15.65 - Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.75 - 9.36 - 9.84 - 9.93 - 10.61 - Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 6.08 x 12.57 x 19.38 x 16.81 x 19.15 x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.31 - 1.10 - 1.11 - 1.09 - 1.08 - Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.21 - 0.09 - 0.06 - 0.06 - 0.06 - Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.23 - 0.07 - 0.05 - 0.05 - 0.04 - Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.05 - 0.06 - 0.01 - - - 0.02 - Net charge-offs (recoveries) - 1,690 - 1,948 - 255 - 19 - 626 Nonperforming loans - 32,751 - 11,726 - 7,698 - 7,982 - 6,586 Former bank premises 16,323 879 885 - - Foreclosed property 2,037 1,754 1,798 1,306 786 Total nonperforming assets - 51,111 - 14,359 - 10,381 - 9,288 - 7,372 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest - 2,487 - 890 - 1,863 - 210 - 15 Allowance for credit losses on loans - 199,267 - 147,343 - 149,175 - 134,187 - 126,131 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage - 469,323 - 504,732 - 491,921 - 494,108 - 300,699 Loans originated, joint venture 106,027 118,597 144,440 177,359 144,495 Total loans originated - 575,350 - 623,329 - 636,361 - 671,467 - 445,194 Number of loans originated 1,423 1,551 1,679 1,750 1,181 Number of originators 162 161 169 166 161 Purchase % 77.57 - 82.23 - 91.84 - 92.37 - 89.94 - Loans sold - 527,428 - 652,853 - 657,822 - 596,009 - 475,518 Rate lock asset - 2,003 - 1,145 - 2,213 - 2,186 - 1,880 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.09 - 3.19 - 3.32 - 3.13 - 3.18 - Other Ratios: Net interest margin 3.58 - 3.56 - 3.48 - 3.38 - 3.14 - Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.60 - 3.58 - 3.50 - 3.40 - 3.17 - Average earning assets/total average assets 89.60 - 89.96 - 90.03 - 90.23 - 90.32 - Average loans/average deposits 83.22 - 80.57 - 80.92 - 81.09 - 80.01 - Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 30.24 - 31.28 - 31.30 - 30.88 - 29.68 - Period end equity/period end total assets 12.96 - 12.34 - 12.18 - 12.19 - 12.58 - Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 76.96 - 73.37 - 67.08 - 69.82 - 70.41 - (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 26 vs. Q1 26 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2026 2025 2025 Q1 25 Q4 25 U.S. agency securities - 386,157 - 320,190 - 365,644 20.60 - 5.61 - U.S. Treasury notes 83,396 78,184 83,631 6.67 - (0.28 )% Municipal securities 535,652 439,379 494,380 21.91 - 8.35 - Trust preferred and other corporate securities 161,453 98,463 142,994 63.97 - 12.91 - Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA 1,697,124 1,535,217 1,624,747 10.55 - 4.45 - Allowance for credit losses (1,355 - (1,262 - (1,207 - 7.37 - 12.26 - Total - 2,862,427 - 2,470,171 - 2,710,189 15.88 - 5.62 - Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains - 9,894 - 5,909 - 13,566 67.44 - (27.07 )% Total gross unrealized losses (91,293 - (125,156 - (86,632 - (27.06 )% 5.38 - Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities - (81,399 - - (119,247 - - (73,066 - (31.74 )% 11.40 - Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost U.S. agency securities - 18,339 - 92,805 - 48,252 (80.24 )% (61.99 )% U.S. Treasury notes 95,551 96,481 95,783 (0.96 )% (0.24 )% Municipal securities 5,490 5,390 5,464 1.86 - 0.48 - Trust preferred corporate securities 2,054 2,107 2,068 (2.52 )% (0.68 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 5,093 5,235 5,130 (2.71 )% (0.72 )% Allowance for credit losses (33 - (68 - (65 - (51.47 )% (49.23 )% Total - 126,494 - 201,950 - 156,632 (37.36 )% (19.24 )% Total gross unrealized gains - 196 - 176 - 253 11.36 - (22.53 )% Total gross unrealized losses (2,314 - (6,563 - (2,681 - (64.74 )% (13.69 )% Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities - (2,118 - - (6,387 - - (2,428 - (66.84 )% (12.77 )% Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities - (83,517 - - (125,634 - - (75,494 - (33.52 )% 10.63 - % Change Loans Held For Investment Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 26 vs. Q1 26 vs. Community Banking: 2026 2025 2025 Q1 25 Q4 25 CRE - construction and development - 1,450,284 - 1,006,086 - 1,266,242 44.15 - 14.53 - CRE - owner occupied 2,359,542 1,654,401 1,932,015 42.62 - 22.13 - CRE - non-owner occupied 4,284,890 3,329,728 3,777,350 28.69 - 13.44 - CRE - multifamily 894,653 841,330 858,212 6.34 - 4.25 - Residential 1-4 family 2,334,199 1,886,107 2,181,949 23.76 - 6.98 - HELOC 674,293 429,152 583,725 57.12 - 15.52 - Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,619,980 1,337,254 1,455,455 21.14 - 11.30 - Government 499,769 511,676 507,586 (2.33 )% (1.54 )% Indirect 693,811 570,795 672,401 21.55 - 3.18 - Consumer loans and other 219,057 86,217 100,869 154.08 - 117.17 - Total Community Banking - 15,030,478 - 11,652,746 - 13,335,804 28.99 - 12.71 - Government Guaranteed Lending: Real estate - construction and development 28,840 - - N/M N/M Commercial real estate - owner occupied 88,072 - - N/M N/M Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 113,770 - - N/M N/M Total Government Guaranteed Lending - 230,682 - - - - N/M N/M Total Loans Held for Investment - 15,261,160 - 11,652,746 - 13,335,804 30.97 - 14.44 -

TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) % Change Deposits Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 26 vs. Q1 26 vs. 2026 2025 2025 Q1 25 Q4 25 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits - 5,597,395 - 4,313,553 - 5,073,157 29.76 - 10.33 - Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 9,293,443 7,463,355 8,390,884 24.52 - 10.76 - Savings 457,028 312,151 332,752 46.41 - 37.35 - Certificates of deposits 3,132,406 2,519,489 2,712,324 24.33 - 15.49 - Total 18,480,272 14,608,548 16,509,117 26.50 - 11.94 -

Acquisition Summary - Day 1 Balances Total Acquired 2026 2025

2025-2026 Dogwood (1) Old Point (2) Village (3) Total securities - 477,508 - 190,076 - 211,877 - 75,555 Total loans 3,486,512 1,951,553 958,719 576,240 Core deposit intangibles 82,900 30,490 31,390 21,020 Total assets 4,497,823 2,350,130 1,401,765 745,928 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,089,093 544,484 306,066 238,543 Interest-bearing deposits 2,690,836 1,387,029 904,857 398,950 Total deposits 3,779,929 1,931,513 1,210,923 637,493 Advances from the FHLB 205,000 155,000 40,000 10,000 Subordinated debt, net 39,693 - 25,274 14,419 Total liabilities 4,072,488 2,119,639 1,284,434 668,415 Goodwill - 364,487 - 227,470 - 94,025 - 42,992 Initial allowance for credit losses on loans 57,946 54,207 2,048 1,691 Initial provision for credit losses (4) 17,504 - 11,449 6,055 (1) Dogwood State Bank was acquired January 12, 2026 (2) Old Point Financial Corporation was acquired September 1, 2025. (3) Village Bank and Trust Corp. was acquired April 1, 2025. (4) ASU 2025-08 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments - Purchased Loans, was adopted January 1, 2026

Three Months Ended Net Charge-offs March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Community bank (284 - 1,159 (116 - (418 - 142 Indirect 414 789 371 437 484 Government guaranteed lending 1,560 - - - - Total - 1,690 - 1,948 - 255 - 19 - 626

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income

and deferred costs) - 15,032,919 - 210,226 5.67 - - 13,352,669 - 190,556 5.66 - - 11,527,915 - 153,068 5.38 - Taxable investment securities 2,805,229 25,181 3.59 - 2,687,834 24,255 3.61 - 2,478,048 21,301 3.44 - Tax-exempt investment securities 245,092 2,625 4.28 - 199,472 2,385 4.78 - 176,081 1,860 4.23 - Total securities 3,050,321 27,806 3.65 - 2,887,306 26,640 3.69 - 2,654,129 23,161 3.49 - Interest-bearing deposits 1,388,016 11,459 3.35 - 1,301,770 11,825 3.60 - 1,199,650 11,801 3.99 - Loans held for sale 140,438 2,077 5.92 - 187,911 2,794 5.95 - 164,358 2,653 6.46 - Total earning assets 19,611,694 251,568 5.20 - 17,729,656 231,815 5.19 - 15,546,052 190,683 4.97 - Less: allowance for loan losses (179,029 - (149,047 - (124,265 - Total nonearning assets 2,455,700 2,126,757 1,790,075 Total assets - 21,888,365 - 19,707,366 - 17,211,862 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market - 9,081,281 - 44,822 2.00 - - 8,266,287 - 42,226 2.03 - - 7,279,365 - 40,606 2.26 - Savings 421,240 613 0.59 - 331,959 626 0.75 - 312,118 714 0.93 - Certificates of deposit 3,097,422 27,073 3.54 - 2,789,603 26,125 3.72 - 2,540,438 25,813 4.12 - Total interest-bearing deposits 12,599,943 72,508 2.33 - 11,387,849 68,977 2.40 - 10,131,921 67,133 2.69 - Borrowings 272,569 2,199 3.23 - 81,148 (36 - (0.17 )% 29,606 (300 - (4.05 )% Subordinated debt, net 284,025 2,750 3.87 - 283,601 2,764 3.90 - 260,070 2,304 3.54 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,156,537 77,457 2.39 - 11,752,598 71,705 2.42 - 10,421,597 69,137 2.69 - Demand deposits 5,463,137 5,184,356 4,276,586 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 419,807 352,753 353,665 Total liabilities 19,039,481 17,289,707 15,051,848 Shareholders' equity 2,848,884 2,417,659 2,160,014 Total liabilities and equity - 21,888,365 - 19,707,366 - 17,211,862 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) - 174,111 - 160,110 - 121,546 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,169 - (1,146 - (1,068 - Net interest income (GAAP) - 172,942 - 158,964 - 120,478 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.81 - 2.77 - 2.28 - Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.60 - 1.60 - 1.80 - Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.60 - 3.58 - 3.17 - Total cost of deposits 1.63 - 1.65 - 1.89 - (1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent. (4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Cash and due from banks - 95,472 - 129,941 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,346,573 1,097,155 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 119,922 123,553 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,561,967 1,350,649 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,945,181 and $2,784,462, and allowance for credit losses of $1,355 and $1,207 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 2,862,427 2,710,189 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $124,409 and $154,269 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 126,527 156,697 Less: allowance for credit losses (33 - (65 - Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 126,494 156,632 Other equity securities 15,463 12,219 FHLB stock 24,985 16,341 Total Securities 3,029,369 2,895,381 Mortgage loans held for sale 171,735 154,444 Government guaranteed loans held for sale 5,498 - Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 15,261,160 13,335,804 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (199,267 - (147,343 - Net Loans 15,061,893 13,188,461 Premises and equipment, net 438,792 430,987 Goodwill 804,143 594,080 Other intangible assets, net 102,631 96,528 BOLI 385,087 337,425 Other assets 694,197 639,386 Assets held for sale 103,396 - TOTAL ASSETS - 22,358,708 - 19,687,341 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand - 5,597,395 - 5,073,157 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 9,293,443 8,390,884 Savings 457,028 332,752 Certificates of deposit 3,132,406 2,712,324 Total Deposits 18,480,272 16,509,117 Advances from the FHLB 197,257 52,452 Subordinated debt, net 284,236 283,870 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 30,988 34,817 Total Borrowings 512,481 371,139 Other liabilities 414,979 378,076 Liabilities held for sale 52,460 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 19,460,192 17,258,332 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 - - Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized; 92,366,411 and 78,964,038 shares issued at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 153,975 131,633 Capital surplus 1,692,582 1,254,776 Retained earnings 1,103,397 1,087,343 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost: 1,080,732 and 1,086,290 shares at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (23,095 - (23,293 - Deferred compensation trust 23,095 23,293 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (58,266 - (51,685 - TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,891,688 2,422,067 Noncontrolling interest 6,828 6,942 TOTAL EQUITY 2,898,516 2,429,009 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY - 22,358,708 - 19,687,341

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees - 209,512 - 152,322 Investment securities 27,351 22,839 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,459 11,801 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,077 2,653 Total interest income 250,399 189,615 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 72,508 67,133 Advances from the FHLB 2,425 25 Subordinated debt, net 2,750 2,304 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (226 - (325 - Total interest expense 77,457 69,137 Net interest income 172,942 120,478 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 344 2,420 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 172,598 118,058 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,734 10,361 Insurance commissions and related income, net 26,034 26,424 Property management income, net 12,440 10,553 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,642 3,327 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,919 1,697 Investment income, net 3,720 3,075 BOLI 3,019 1,872 Government lending income, net 4,201 - Gain on sale of equity investment - 2,000 Other income 5,670 3,310 Net gain on investment securities 126 - Total noninterest income 73,505 62,619 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 93,179 75,078 Occupancy 12,005 9,333 Furniture and equipment 5,899 4,621 Amortization - intangibles 6,321 3,026 Software 8,398 6,293 Data processing 4,931 3,835 Professional fees 3,253 2,653 Advertising and marketing 5,677 4,472 FDIC and other insurance 2,894 2,860 Acquisition related expenses 31,685 420 Other expenses 21,644 17,945 Total noninterest expense 195,886 130,536 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 50,217 50,141 Provision for income tax expense 9,116 6,132 Net Income 41,101 44,009 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (108 - (295 - Net income attributable to TowneBank - 40,993 - 43,714 Per common share information Basic earnings - 0.45 - 0.58 Diluted earnings - 0.45 - 0.58 Cash dividends declared - 0.27 - 0.25

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash and due from banks - 95,472 - 129,941 - 152,647 - 149,462 - 126,526 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,346,573 1,097,155 974,514 838,315 1,090,555 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 119,922 123,553 122,819 123,911 100,249 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,561,967 1,350,649 1,249,980 1,111,688 1,317,330 Securities available for sale 2,862,427 2,710,189 2,668,599 2,553,975 2,470,171 Securities held to maturity 126,527 156,697 176,843 201,932 202,018 Less: allowance for credit losses (33 - (65 - (65 - (67 - (68 - Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 126,494 156,632 176,778 201,865 201,950 Other equity securities 15,463 12,219 12,420 12,248 12,223 FHLB stock 24,985 16,341 16,341 13,428 12,425 Total Securities 3,029,369 2,895,381 2,874,138 2,781,516 2,696,769 Mortgage loans held for sale 171,735 154,444 212,507 238,742 168,510 Government guaranteed loans held for sale 5,498 - - - - Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 15,261,160 13,335,804 13,379,033 12,359,673 11,652,746 Less: allowance for credit losses (199,267 - (147,343 - (149,175 - (134,187 - (126,131 - Net Loans 15,061,893 13,188,461 13,229,858 12,225,486 11,526,615 Premises and equipment, net 438,792 430,987 422,134 392,056 373,111 Goodwill 804,143 594,080 591,691 499,709 457,619 Other intangible assets, net 102,631 96,528 101,875 74,186 57,145 BOLI 385,087 337,425 334,527 295,434 280,344 Other assets 694,197 639,386 657,731 632,382 618,990 Assets held for sale 103,396 - - - - TOTAL ASSETS - 22,358,708 - 19,687,341 - 19,674,441 - 18,251,199 - 17,496,433 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand - 5,597,395 - 5,073,157 - 5,139,488 - 4,754,340 - 4,313,553 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 9,293,443 8,390,884 8,273,987 7,654,317 7,463,355 Savings 457,028 332,752 331,168 332,108 312,151 Certificates of deposit 3,132,406 2,712,324 2,786,292 2,587,951 2,519,489 Total Deposits 18,480,272 16,509,117 16,530,935 15,328,716 14,608,548 Advances from the FHLB 197,257 52,452 52,646 12,838 3,029 Subordinated debt, net 284,236 283,870 283,847 260,430 260,198 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 30,988 34,817 25,740 20,847 20,875 Total Borrowings 512,481 371,139 362,233 294,115 284,102 Other liabilities 414,979 378,076 384,321 402,823 402,252 Liabilities held for sale 52,460 - - - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 19,460,192 17,258,332 17,277,489 16,025,654 15,294,902 Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock, $1.667 par value 153,975 131,633 131,574 125,728 125,679 Capital surplus 1,692,582 1,254,776 1,253,666 1,131,132 1,123,330 Retained earnings 1,103,397 1,087,343 1,067,578 1,044,191 1,024,937 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (23,095 - (23,293 - (24,130 - (23,977 - (21,969 - Deferred compensation trust 23,095 23,293 24,130 23,977 21,969 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (58,266 - (51,685 - (63,370 - (83,103 - (87,869 - TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,891,688 2,422,067 2,389,448 2,217,948 2,186,077 Noncontrolling interest 6,828 6,942 7,504 7,597 15,454 TOTAL EQUITY 2,898,516 2,429,009 2,396,952 2,225,545 2,201,531 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY - 22,358,708 - 19,687,341 - 19,674,441 - 18,251,199 - 17,496,433

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees - 209,512 - 189,824 - 179,612 - 169,772 - 152,322 Investment securities 27,351 26,226 24,784 24,850 22,839 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,459 11,825 10,597 10,241 11,801 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,077 2,794 3,351 2,770 2,653 Total interest income 250,399 230,669 218,344 207,633 189,615 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 72,508 68,977 69,143 68,152 67,133 Advances from the FHLB 2,425 532 258 124 25 Subordinated debt, net 2,750 2,764 2,461 2,609 2,304 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (226 - (568 - (470 - (465 - (325 - Total interest expense 77,457 71,705 71,392 70,420 69,137 Net interest income 172,942 158,964 146,952 137,213 120,478 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 344 (169 - 15,276 6,410 2,420 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 172,598 159,133 131,676 130,803 118,058 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,734 11,538 13,123 13,561 10,361 Insurance commissions and related income, net 26,034 23,120 25,791 25,677 26,424 Property management income, net 12,440 8,412 20,449 18,207 10,553 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,642 4,638 4,056 3,642 3,327 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,919 1,808 1,909 1,794 1,697 Investment income, net 3,720 3,386 3,699 3,158 3,075 BOLI 3,019 2,898 2,157 1,992 1,872 Government lending income, net 4,201 - - - - Other income 5,670 5,166 4,456 4,849 5,310 Net gain (loss) on investment securities 126 13 (7 - - - Total noninterest income 73,505 60,979 75,633 72,880 62,619 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 93,179 85,088 78,964 78,362 75,078 Occupancy 12,005 11,367 9,988 9,791 9,333 Furniture and equipment 5,899 5,315 5,044 4,770 4,621 Amortization - intangibles 6,321 5,347 4,427 3,979 3,026 Software 8,398 6,986 7,518 6,835 6,293 Data processing 4,931 4,236 4,630 4,510 3,835 Professional fees 3,253 2,931 2,999 2,539 2,653 Advertising and marketing 5,677 3,668 3,759 3,228 4,472 Other expenses 56,223 41,688 36,409 36,651 21,225 Total noninterest expense 195,886 166,626 153,738 150,665 130,536 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 50,217 53,486 53,571 53,018 50,141 Provision for income tax expense 9,116 12,636 8,959 11,699 6,132 Net Income 41,101 40,850 44,612 41,319 44,009 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (108 - (220 - (317 - (432 - (295 - Net income attributable to TowneBank - 40,993 - 40,630 - 44,295 - 40,887 - 43,714 Per common share information Basic earnings - 0.45 - 0.52 - 0.58 - 0.54 - 0.58 Diluted earnings - 0.45 - 0.51 - 0.58 - 0.54 - 0.58 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 90,433,283 78,805,687 76,417,605 75,240,678 75,149,668 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 90,775,117 79,109,745 76,763,640 75,540,822 75,527,713 Cash dividends declared - 0.27 - 0.27 - 0.27 - 0.27 - 0.25

TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, YTD 2026 over 2025 2026 2025 2025 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income - 171,988 - 119,584 - 157,931 - 52,404 43.82 - Service charges on deposit accounts 4,642 3,327 4,638 1,315 39.53 - Credit card merchant fees 1,919 1,697 1,808 222 13.08 - Investment income, net 3,720 3,075 3,386 645 20.98 - Government guaranteed lending income, net 4,201 - - 4,201 N/M Other income 7,393 6,495 6,130 898 13.83 - Subtotal 21,875 14,594 15,962 7,281 49.89 - Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 126 - 13 126 N/M Total noninterest income 22,001 14,594 15,975 7,407 50.75 - Total revenue 193,989 134,178 173,906 59,811 44.58 - Provision for credit losses 505 2,367 49 (1,862 - (78.66 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 66,135 49,684 58,669 16,451 33.11 - Occupancy 9,731 6,979 9,003 2,752 39.43 - Furniture and equipment 5,214 3,808 4,604 1,406 36.92 - Amortization of intangible assets 4,554 981 3,357 3,573 364.22 - Software 5,914 4,022 4,615 1,892 47.04 - Data processing 3,805 2,609 3,273 1,196 45.84 - Accounting and professional fees 2,764 2,010 2,422 754 37.51 - Advertising and marketing 4,236 2,897 2,426 1,339 46.22 - FDIC and other insurance 2,487 2,590 3,089 (103 - (3.98 )% Acquisition related 31,683 420 18,010 31,263 7,443.57 - Other expenses 18,150 11,971 16,399 6,179 51.62 - Total expenses 154,673 87,971 125,867 66,702 75.82 - Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 38,811 43,840 47,990 (5,029 - (11.47 )% Corporate allocation 1,431 1,396 1,449 35 2.51 - Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 40,242 45,236 49,439 (4,994 - (11.04 )% Provision for income tax expense 6,537 4,681 11,525 1,856 39.65 - Net income 33,705 40,555 37,914 (6,850 - (16.89 )% Noncontrolling interest 11 42 (73 - (31 - (73.81 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank - 33,716 - 40,597 - 37,841 - (6,881 - (16.95 )% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 77.44 - 64.83 - 70.45 - 12.61 - 19.45 -

TOWNEBANK Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, YTD 2026 over 2025 2026 2025 2025 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage income, net - 12,498 - 10,580 - 12,170 - 1,918 18.13 - Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 34 42 18 (8 - (19.05 )% Net interest and other income 1,170 1,110 1,272 60 5.41 - Total revenue 13,702 11,732 13,460 1,970 16.79 - Provision for credit losses (161 - 53 (218 - (214 - (403.77 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 7,945 7,031 7,776 914 13.00 - Occupancy 866 939 908 (73 - (7.77 )% Furniture and equipment 176 195 170 (19 - (9.74 )% Software 786 727 798 59 8.12 - Data processing 144 163 186 (19 - (11.66 )% Accounting and professional fees 133 226 163 (93 - (41.15 )% Advertising and marketing 418 389 448 29 7.46 - FDIC and other insurance 149 96 129 53 55.21 - Acquisition related - - 246 - N/M Other expenses 2,330 2,461 2,293 (131 - (5.32 )% Total expenses 12,947 12,227 13,117 720 5.89 - Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 916 (548 - 561 1,464 (267.15 )% Corporate allocation (416 - (350 - (450 - (66 - 18.86 - Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 500 (898 - 111 1,398 (155.68 )% Provision for income tax expense 87 (240 - 1 327 (136.25 )% Net income 413 (658 - 110 1,071 (162.77 )% Noncontrolling interest (119 - (117 - (147 - (2 - 1.71 - Net income attributable to TowneBank - 294 - (775 - - (37 - - 1,069 (137.94 )% Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 94.49 - 104.22 - 97.45 - (9.73 )% (9.34 )%

TOWNEBANK Resort Property Management Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, YTD 2026 over 2025 2026 2025 2025 Amount Percent Revenue Property management fees, net - 12,440 - 10,553 - 8,412 - 1,887 17.88 - Net interest and other income 1 13 69 (12 - (92.31 )% Total revenue 12,441 10,566 8,481 1,875 17.75 - Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,081 5,448 5,099 (367 - (6.74 )% Occupancy 627 614 665 13 2.12 - Furniture and equipment 335 405 405 (70 - (17.28 )% Amortization of intangible assets 425 637 637 (212 - (33.28 )% Software 848 859 754 (11 - (1.28 )% Data processing 877 944 674 (67 - (7.10 )% Accounting and professional fees 110 126 63 (16 - (12.70 )% Advertising and marketing 821 892 621 (71 - (7.96 )% FDIC and other insurance 118 67 75 51 76.12 - Acquisition related 2 - - 2 N/M Other expenses 489 2,613 100 (2,124 - (81.29 )% Total expenses 9,733 12,605 9,093 (2,872 - (22.78 )% Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 2,708 (2,039 - (612 - 4,747 (232.81 )% Corporate allocation (290 - (320 - (297 - 30 (9.38 )% Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 2,418 (2,359 - (909 - 4,777 (202.50 )% Provision for income tax expense 681 (440 - (100 - 1,121 (254.77 )% Net income 1,737 (1,919 - (809 - 3,656 (190.52 )% Noncontrolling interest - (220 - - 220 (100.00 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank - 1,737 - (2,139 - - (809 - - 3,876 (181.21 )% Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 74.82 - 113.27 - 99.71 - (38.45 )% (33.95 )%

TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, YTD 2026 over 2025 2026 2025 2025 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty - 22,450 - 23,322 - 20,785 - (872 - (3.74 )% Employee benefits 4,876 4,725 4,888 151 3.20 - Total commissions and fees 27,326 28,047 25,673 (721 - (2.57 )% Contingency and bonus revenue 3,730 3,620 2,536 110 3.04 - Other income 12 4 131 8 200.00 - Total revenue 31,068 31,671 28,340 (603 - (1.90 )% Employee commission expense 4,753 5,050 4,244 (297 - (5.88 )% Revenue, net of commission expense 26,315 26,621 24,096 (306 - (1.15 )% Salaries and employee benefits 14,018 12,915 13,544 1,103 8.54 - Occupancy 781 801 791 (20 - (2.50 )% Furniture and equipment 174 213 136 (39 - (18.31 )% Amortization of intangible assets 1,342 1,408 1,353 (66 - (4.69 )% Software 850 685 819 165 24.09 - Data processing 105 119 103 (14 - (11.76 )% Accounting and professional fees 246 291 283 (45 - (15.46 )% Advertising and marketing 202 294 173 (92 - (31.29 )% FDIC and other insurance 140 107 136 33 30.84 - Other expenses 675 900 1,211 (225 - (25.00 )% Total operating expenses 18,533 17,733 18,549 800 4.51 - Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 7,782 8,888 5,547 (1,106 - (12.44 )% Corporate allocation (725 - (726 - (702 - 1 0.14 - Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 7,057 8,162 4,845 (1,105 - (13.54 )% Provision for income tax expense 1,811 2,131 1,210 (320 - (15.02 )% Net income 5,246 6,031 3,635 (785 - (13.02 )% Noncontrolling interest - - - - N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank - 5,246 - 6,031 - 3,635 - (785 - (13.02 )% Provision for income taxes 1,811 2,131 1,210 (320 - (15.02 )% Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,429 1,527 1,450 (98 - (6.42 )% EBITDA (non-GAAP) - 8,486 - 9,689 - 6,295 - (1,203 - (12.42 )% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.33 - 61.32 - 71.74 - 4.01 - 6.54 -