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WKN: 867590 | ISIN: CA7751092007 | Ticker-Symbol: RCIB
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 15:16
28,940 Euro
-9,59 % -3,070
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,76032,07008:50
31,76032,07008:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 01:48 Uhr
35 Leser
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Rogers Communications, Inc.: Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) (the "Company"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

Shareholders voted for all items of business put forth at today's meeting, those being the election of the director nominees and the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors. A total of 108,537,470 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 97.65% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the election of directors.

Director NomineeResult% of Shares
Voted For		% of Shares
Voted Withhold
Michael J. CooperElected99.982%0.018%
Trevor EnglishElected99.993%0.007%
Ivan FecanElected99.991%0.009%
Robert J. GemmellElected99.992%0.008%
Jan L. InnesElected99.993%0.007%
Diane A. KazarianElected99.997%0.003%
Dr. Mohamed LachemiElected99.991%0.009%
David A. RobinsonElected99.993%0.007%
Edward S. RogersElected99.984%0.016%
Lisa A. RogersElected99.994%0.006%
Bradley S. ShawElected99.992%0.008%
Wayne SparrowElected99.993%0.007%
Tony StaffieriElected99.991%0.009%
John H. ToryElected99.992%0.008%

A total of 108,567,017 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 97.68% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.

AuditorsResult% of Shares
Voted For		% of Shares
Voted Withhold
KPMG LLPAppointed99.998%0.002%

For director biographies, please visit https://about.rogers.com/our-story/board-of-directors/.

About Rogers Communications Inc:
Rogers is Canada's communications, sports and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or about.rogers.com/investor-relations.

For further information:
Investor Relations
1-844-801-4792
investor.relations@rci.rogers.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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