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WKN: A40L5C | ISIN: US30205M3097 | Ticker-Symbol: 2H0
Frankfurt
23.04.26 | 08:04
3,180 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXICURE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXICURE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4203,50008:52
3,4203,50008:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 02:00 Uhr
30 Leser
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Exicure, Inc.: Exicure Announces Co-Development Agreement with Adbiotech for Burixafor (GPC-100)

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) today announced that it has entered into a co-development agreement with Adbiotech Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 179530), a Korea-based biotechnology company, to explore combination therapies based on Burixafor (GPC-100) across multiple therapeutic areas.

The collaboration will focus on evaluating combination strategies involving Burixafor (GPC-100) in indications including sickle cell disease (SCD), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and solid tumors.

Under the agreement, Adbiotech will conduct in vivo studies and support preclinical validation and translational research, while Exicure will provide Burixafor and lead clinical and regulatory strategy.

Burixafor successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma last year, providing a foundation for further evaluation in hematologic indications such as AML and SCD. Based on its clinical profile to date, Burixafor may have potential applicability in additional hematologic indications.

The parties intend to conduct in vivo validation studies and, subject to further agreement, may advance selected programs into IND-enabling studies and clinical trials. The parties also intend to secure funding to support the advancement of future clinical development.

Further details regarding development plans, budget, intellectual property, and commercialization will be determined in a subsequent definitive agreement.

A representative of Exicure commented, "This agreement represents an important step in expanding the evaluation of Burixafor in combination approaches across multiple indications."

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. Following its restructuring and suspension of clinical and development activities, the Company is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. In January 2025, it acquired a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for hematologic diseases. The Company's lead program in development is being evaluated for its ability to improve stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma, sickle cell disease, and in support of cell and gene therapy. For more information, visit www.exicuretx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact may be deemed forward looking including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's current business plans and objectives, including the pursuit of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value, the timing of the equity investment closing and potential additional equity investment and the Nasdaq Hearings Panel process and potential results. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "continue," "advance," "believes," "target," "may," "intend," "could," and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this press release, as updated by the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Exicure, Inc.
pr@exicuretx.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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