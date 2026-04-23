Rocket Lab Corporation: Rocket Lab Completes Second Dedicated Launch for Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

MAHIA, New Zealand, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) ("Rocket Lab" or "the Company"), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched its second dedicated mission for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), further strengthening the partnership between Rocket Lab and Japan's national space agency.

The "Kakushin Rising" mission lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 3:09 p.m. NZT to successfully deploy eight spacecraft for JAXA's Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration Program that included educational small sats, an ocean-monitoring satellite, a demonstration satellite for ultra-small multispectral cameras, and a deployable antenna packed tightly using origami folding techniques that can unfurl up to 25 times its size.

"Kakushin Rising" builds on the success of Rocket Lab's first dedicated launch for JAXA that took place in December 2025, which saw Electron deploy the RAISE-4 spacecraft that demonstrated new aerospace technologies developed by several companies, universities, and research institutions throughout Japan. As with that first mission, Rocket Lab worked closely with JAXA on "Kakushin Rising" to ensure the mission requirements for each satellite were met with precision and efficiency, reaffirming Electron's reputation for reliability and mission success.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said: "Two successful missions in a matter of months, deployed precisely where they needed to be on orbit, shows exactly why Electron is the preferred small launcher for national space agencies. JAXA is a world leader in space and it's been an honor to be trusted with these back-to-back missions growing Japan's aerospace economy."

"Kakushin Rising" was Rocket Lab's 8th launch of the year and 87th launch overall. Upcoming launches in 2026 include missions for commercial Earth observation, new space technology demonstrations on orbit, and national security and defense.

"Kakushin Rising" launch images: F87 | Kakushin Rising | Flickr

"Kakushin Rising" launch webcast: Rocket Lab - 'Kakushin Rising' Launch - YouTube

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

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