Press Release

74Software completes refinancing of its Term Loans and Revolving Credit Facility

Paris, April 23, 2026 - 74Software announces the completion of the refinancing of its syndicated bank facilities.

The transaction refinances the Group's existing bank indebtedness, comprising a €120 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2027, an €80 million Term Loan B maturing in 2027, and a €120 million amortizing Term Loan A maturing in 2029.

These facilities have been refinanced through:

a new €180 million revolving credit facility, maturing in 2031, with two extension options; and

a new €230 million amortizing term loan, maturing in 2031.

The refinancing was executed with the Group's existing banking pool and the participation of a new relationship bank.

Following the transaction, the average maturity of 74Software's financial debt, including the revolving credit facility, has increased from approximately 1.7 years to 4.5 years.

The refinancing also resulted in an updated and aligned documentation framework for the revolving credit facility and the term loan, reflecting the current organization and scope of 74Software. The updated terms provide additional flexibility, notably in relation to external growth transactions, and include a revised leverage ratio definition aligned with current market practice.

This refinancing follows the implementation of a €200 million NEU CP program and a €100 million NEU MTN program in February 2026. Following these transactions, 74Software benefits from a more diversified financing framework and improved visibility into its debt maturity profile.

74Software was advised by Redbridge Debt & Treasury Advisory as financial advisor and by King & Spalding International LLP as legal advisor. BNP Paribas acted as Documentation and Credit Agent and Coordinator, and Crédit- Lyonnais acted as Facility Agent. The lending banks were advised by A&O Shearman.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS -?independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software?serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@74software.com

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 - cchouard@74software.com