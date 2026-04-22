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WKN: 867474 | ISIN: US7841171033 | Ticker-Symbol: SI3
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 15:54
69,00 Euro
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S&P MidCap 400
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SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
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70,5074,0008:51
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 22:01 Uhr
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SEI Investments Company: SEI Reports First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the first quarter 2026. Relative to the first quarter 2025, EPS increased by 20%, and revenue and operating income grew by 13% and 21%, respectively, with operating margin increasing to 30%. On an adjusted basis, EPS and operating income grew 21% and 24%, respectively, with the adjusted operating margin increasing to 32%.

Consolidated Overview


(In thousands, except earnings per share)

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,


2026

2025

%

U.S. GAAP Basis
Revenues

$622,183

$551,344

13 %

Income from operations

189,486

157,097

21 %

Operating margin

30 %

28 %

7 %

Net income attributable to SEI Investments

174,487

151,517

15 %

Diluted earnings per share

$1.40

$1.17

20 %

Non-GAAP Basis(1)

Adjusted income from operations

$198,683

$160,546

24 %

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$1.44

$1.19

21 %

Adjusted operating margin

32 %

29 %

10 %





(1) See Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations on pgs 10-11




"We began 2026 with a defining quarter for SEI, validating our strategy, execution, and the scalability of our operating model. We delivered strong earnings growth, meaningful margin expansion, and incredible sales results, driven by broad-based momentum across our core growth engines," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"Client demand for outsourcing, technology and administrative excellence, and professional services continues to accelerate. Additionally, evidence of progress in asset management is building, and our ongoing investment in AI and automation is strengthening the foundation of a more nimble, innovative, scalable, and resilient enterprise. We believe SEI is well positioned to deliver sustained value for our clients, employees, and shareholders."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment


(In thousands)

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,



2026

2025

%

Investment Managers:
Revenues

$220,717

$192,048

15 %

Expenses

133,839

117,211

14 %

Operating Profit

86,878

74,837

16 %

Operating Margin

39 %

39 %


Private Banks:
Revenues

152,262

137,714

11 %

Expenses

120,031

114,749

5 %

Operating Profit

32,231

22,965

40 %

Operating Margin

21 %

17 %


Investment Advisors:
Revenues

169,695

136,576

24 %

Expenses

96,357

72,455

33 %

Non-controlling interests and other, net (A)

1,337

-

NM*

Operating Profit

72,001

64,121

12 %

Operating Margin

42 %

47 %


Institutional Investors:
Revenues

71,516

68,506

4 %

Expenses

37,137

35,870

4 %

Operating Profit

34,379

32,636

5 %

Operating Margin

48 %

48 %


Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues

7,993

16,500

(52) %

Expenses

9,193

18,496

(50) %

Operating Loss

(1,200)

(1,996)

(40) %

Totals:
Revenues

$622,183

$551,344

13 %

Expenses

396,557

358,781

11 %

Corporate Overhead Expenses

36,140

35,466

2 %

Income from operations (B)

$189,486

$157,097

21 %

Adjusted income from operations

$198,683

$160,546

24 %

(A) Primarily includes non-controlling interest and earnings from equity method investments.

(B) Excludes non-controlling interests and other, net

* Variances noted "NM" indicate the percent change is not meaningful.

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • SEI started the year with strong quarterly performance, achieving diluted EPS of $1.40, up 20% from the prior year. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased by 21% relative to the prior year, driven by strong topline growth and margin expansion across SEI's businesses.
  • First quarter net sales events totaled $67.2 million, with $57.1 million of that total being recurring; both the total sales events and recurring sales events represent record levels for SEI.
    • Private Banks net sales events totaled $6.5 million, reflecting continued demand across SEI's full suite of capabilities, including enterprise-wide professional services, implementation services, and the SEI Wealth PlatformSM. Of the $4.0 million of net sales events within Investments in New Businesses, $1.4 million were won in partnership with Private Banking.
    • Investment Managers led the quarter with $50.5 million of net sales events, driven by multiple enterprise-level mandates with first-time outsourcers. These larger wins were supplemented with contributions from both the IMS traditional and alternatives business, both in the US and globally.
    • Investment Advisors net sales events of $7.0 million demonstrate continued progress in SEI's asset management offering, with Q1 momentum driven by ETFs, SMAs, and custody-only solutions. Institutional Investors recorded negative $2.9 million of net sales events, driven by a large defined benefit client meeting their funding objectives and annuitizing their plan.
  • Consolidated revenues and operating income increased by 13% and 21%, respectively, from Q1 2025. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased by 24% from Q1 2025, with SEI's adjusted operating margin increasing to 32%, up 281 bps. Across all business segments, both revenue and operating profit increased vs. Q1 2025.
    • Private Banking revenue increased 11% and operating margins increased 449 bps vs. Q1 2025, driving operating profit 40% higher. Strong growth reflects a growing contribution from professional services, including the record wins achieved in Q4 of last year, and continued execution against Private Banking's five-pillar margin enhancement strategy.
    • Investment Managers delivered double-digit revenue and operating profit growth vs. last year, as sales event momentum translates into financial performance. The slight margin decline vs. Q4 2025 was expected and primarily driven by the Q4 2025 revenue accrual true-up which did not recur in first quarter.
    • Investment Advisors posted 24% revenue and 12% operating profit growth versus the prior year, although comparisons are impacted by the first full quarter of Stratos results. During the quarter, Stratos contributed $19.0 million to revenue and $3.1 million to operating profit, which includes $6.0 million of expense associated with acquired intangible asset amortization, before considering non-controlling interest. SEI's integrated cash program contributed $20.4 million, consistent with Q3 2025 and Q4 2025.
    • Institutional Investors generated single-digit revenue and operating profit growth compared to the prior year driven by market appreciation and cost discipline.
  • Ending assets under administration increased by 4%, and ending assets under management was flat from Q4 to Q1. AUA growth was driven primarily by strong client win momentum. Ending AUM as of Q1 was essentially flat with Q4, as healthy net inflows in Advisors offset market depreciation in March.
  • SEI repurchased 2.6 million shares of common stock for $208.3 million during the first quarter 2026 at an average price of $81.55 per share.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call and presentation to review earnings is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time on Apr. 22, 2026. Analysts and investors are invited to join the call by completing the registration form. The public is invited to review the presentation and listen to the call and replay at ir.seic.com/events-presentations/events.

Link for registration form: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI47d1ce35e5544d58aa8cc411a54ff9cf

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Mar. 31, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," '"will," "can," "expect," "believe," "remain," and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • the demand for our products and solutions;
  • the degree to which our investments are strengthening the foundation of a more nimble, innovative, scalable and resilient enterprise;
  • whether we are positioned to deliver sustained value for our clients, employees and shareholders; and
  • when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor contact:

Media contact:



Brad Burke

Alicia Rudd

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-5350

+1 610-676-3887

[email protected]

[email protected]

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended March 31,


2026

2025

Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$497,984

$432,143

Information processing and software servicing fees

124,199

119,201

Total revenues

622,183

551,344

Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

56,746

47,532

Software royalties and other information processing costs

9,932

9,081

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

206,315

190,784

Stock-based compensation

14,496

14,138

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

54,403

56,001

Data processing and computer related

44,873

39,319

Facilities, supplies and other costs

20,322

18,755

Amortization

18,354

10,710

Depreciation

7,256

7,927

Total expenses

432,697

394,247

Income from operations

189,486

157,097

Net (loss) gain from investments

(369)

493

Interest and dividend income

7,162

10,221

Interest expense

(473)

(185)

Other income

450

-

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

32,476

28,747

Net gain from consolidated variable interest entities

2,079

-

Income before income taxes

230,811

196,373

Income taxes

54,024

44,856

Net income

$176,787

$151,517

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

2,300

-

Net income attributable to SEI Investments Company

$174,487

$151,517

Basic earnings per common share

$1.43

$1.20

Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

121,659

126,561

Diluted earnings per common share

$1.40

$1.17

Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

124,494

129,450

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)


March 31,
2026

December 31,
2025

Assets



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$363,149

$399,804

Receivables from investment products

55,126

63,317

Receivables, net

710,083

709,748

Securities owned

32,093

33,777

Other current assets

73,107

66,691

Total Current Assets

1,233,558

1,273,337

Property and Equipment, net

149,415

150,434

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

34,669

26,447

Capitalized Software, net

230,746

234,272

Investments

331,371

428,004

Assets of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities

214,921

183,994

Goodwill

388,380

354,989

Intangible assets, net

479,517

368,272

Other Assets, net

212,677

240,095

Total Assets

$3,275,254

$3,259,844

Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity


Current Liabilities:


Accounts payable

$6,685

$5,404

Accrued liabilities

237,722

359,823

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

10,054

8,677

Deferred revenue

18,360

13,307

Total Current Liabilities

272,821

387,211

Long-term Debt

32,415

-

Liabilities of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities

136,542

108,504

Other Long-term Liabilities

76,791

60,353

Total Liabilities

518,569

556,068

Redeemable Non-controlling Interests

269,901

243,959

Equity:



Shareholders' Equity:

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 120,386 and 122,232
shares issued and outstanding

1,204

1,222

Capital in excess of par value

1,696,702

1,678,787

Retained earnings

781,778

792,280

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(29,430)

(24,505)

Total SEI Shareholders' Equity

2,450,254

2,447,784

Non-controlling interests

36,530

12,033

Total Equity

$2,486,784

$2,459,817

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity

$3,275,254

$3,259,844

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)


Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

Investment Managers:

2025

2025

2025

2025

2026

Collective trust fund programs (A)

$209,491

$225,690

$237,964

$243,244

$243,900

Liquidity funds

244

307

418

579

536

Total assets under management

$209,735

$225,997

$238,382

$243,823

$244,436

Client assets under administration

1,061,067

1,128,325

1,204,843

1,239,606

1,284,781

Total assets

$1,270,802

$1,354,322

$1,443,225

$1,483,429

$1,529,217

Private Banks:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$25,590

$27,839

$28,408

$29,832

$29,753

Collective trust fund programs

4

3

3

3

4

Liquidity funds

3,670

2,796

2,802

2,099

2,178

Total assets under management

$29,264

$30,638

$31,213

$31,934

$31,935

Client assets under administration

8,365

8,431

8,902

9,115

9,143

Total assets

$37,629

$39,069

$40,115

$41,049

$41,078

Investment Advisors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$75,689

$80,618

$85,245

$86,879

$86,612

Liquidity funds

3,153

3,457

3,391

3,561

3,485

Total Platform assets under management

$78,842

$84,075

$88,636

$90,440

$90,097

Platform-only assets

25,591

29,848

32,152

33,582

34,070

Platform-only assets-deposit program

2,216

2,155

2,165

2,461

2,294

Total Platform assets

$106,649

$116,078

$122,953

$126,483

$126,461

Institutional Investors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$76,492

$80,112

$82,676

$84,254

$82,195

Liquidity funds

1,580

1,768

1,580

1,604

1,503

Total assets under management

$78,072

$81,880

$84,256

$85,858

$83,698

Client assets under advisement

5,573

6,090

6,564

3,598

3,549

Total assets

$83,645

$87,970

$90,820

$89,456

$87,247

Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs

$2,661

$2,867

$2,999

$3,044

$3,087

Liquidity funds

288

244

244

316

252

Total assets under management

$2,949

$3,111

$3,243

$3,360

$3,339

Client assets under administration (E)

14,846

-

-

-

-

Client assets under advisement

2,219

2,593

2,452

2,389

2,185

Total assets

$20,014

$5,704

$5,695

$5,749

$5,524

LSV Asset Management:

Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$87,114

$91,795

$95,801

$99,196

$100,567

Stratos Wealth Holdings (F)

$-

$-

$-

$38,377

$39,935

Total:

Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$267,546

$283,231

$295,129

$303,205

$302,214

Collective trust fund programs

209,495

225,693

237,967

243,247

243,904

Liquidity funds

8,935

8,572

8,435

8,159

7,954

Total assets under management

$485,976

$517,496

$541,531

$554,611

$554,072

Client assets under advisement

7,792

8,683

9,016

5,987

5,734

Client assets under administration (D)

1,084,278

1,136,756

1,213,745

1,248,721

1,293,924

Platform-only assets

27,807

32,003

34,317

36,043

36,364

Stratos Wealth Holdings

-

-

-

38,377

39,935

Total assets

$1,605,853

$1,694,938

$1,798,609

$1,883,739

$1,930,029

(A)

Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of March 31, 2026).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.3 billion of assets in various asset allocation funds (as of March 31, 2026).

(D)

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.3 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of March 31, 2026).

(E)

Client assets under administration related to the Family Office Services business divested on June 30, 2025.

(F)

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies that provide financial services to $39.9 billion in client assets across business models and affiliation structures (as of February 28, 2026).

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)


1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.


2025

2025

2025

2025

2026

Investment Managers:






Collective trust fund programs (A)

$208,720

$215,085

$231,088

$240,285

$248,851

Liquidity funds

256

288

385

492

565

Total assets under management

$208,976

$215,373

$231,473

$240,777

$249,416

Client assets under administration

1,061,282

1,098,925

1,174,961

1,225,392

1,280,581

Total assets

$1,270,258

$1,314,298

$1,406,434

$1,466,169

$1,529,997

Private Banks:






Equity and fixed-income programs

$25,894

$26,533

$28,051

$29,087

$30,696

Collective trust fund programs

4

3

3

3

3

Liquidity funds

2,961

2,771

2,834

2,371

2,150

Total assets under management

$28,859

$29,307

$30,888

$31,461

$32,849

Client assets under administration

8,488

8,266

8,665

8,977

9,282

Total assets

$37,347

$37,573

$39,553

$40,438

$42,131

Investment Advisors:






Equity and fixed-income programs

$77,287

$76,629

$82,735

$85,896

$88,403

Liquidity funds

3,119

3,464

3,378

3,418

3,518

Total Platform assets under management

$80,406

$80,093

$86,113

$89,314

$91,921

Platform-only assets

25,939

27,288

30,874

33,022

34,485

Platform-only assets-deposit program

2,187

2,152

2,136

2,135

2,309

Total Platform assets

$108,532

$109,533

$119,123

$124,471

$128,715

Institutional Investors:






Equity and fixed-income programs

$76,493

$77,843

$80,802

$83,739

$84,393

Liquidity funds

1,655

1,853

1,810

1,947

1,941

Total assets under management

$78,148

$79,696

$82,612

$85,686

$86,334

Client assets under advisement

5,741

5,841

6,274

5,413

3,657

Total assets

$83,889

$85,537

$88,886

$91,099

$89,991

Investments in New Businesses:






Equity and fixed-income programs

$2,801

$2,732

$2,934

$3,021

$3,106

Liquidity funds

274

244

255

288

319

Total assets under management

$3,075

$2,976

$3,189

$3,309

$3,425

Client assets under administration (E)

14,630

14,917

-

-

-

Client assets under advisement

2,205

2,329

2,428

2,408

2,335

Total assets

$19,910

$20,222

$5,617

$5,717

$5,760

LSV Asset Management:






Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$87,790

$89,422

$92,969

$97,304

$104,619

Stratos Wealth Holdings (F)

$-

$-

$-

$38,085

$39,115

Total:






Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$270,265

$273,159

$287,491

$299,047

$311,217

Collective trust fund programs

208,724

215,088

231,091

240,288

248,854

Liquidity funds

8,265

8,620

8,662

8,516

8,493

Total assets under management

$487,254

$496,867

$527,244

$547,851

$568,564

Client assets under advisement

7,946

8,170

8,702

7,821

5,992

Client assets under administration (D)

1,084,400

1,122,108

1,183,626

1,234,369

1,289,863

Platform-only assets

28,126

29,440

33,010

35,157

36,794

Stratos Wealth Holdings

-

-

-

38,085

39,115

Total assets

$1,607,726

$1,656,585

$1,752,582

$1,863,283

$1,940,328

(A)

Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs during first-quarter 2026 include $1.5 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.2 billion of average assets in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter 2026.

(D)

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.2 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during first-quarter 2026 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E)

Client assets under administration related to the Family Office Services business divested on June 30, 2025.

(F)

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies that provide financial services to $39.1 billion in client assets across business models and affiliation structures during first-quarter 2026 through February 28, 2026.

SALES EVENTS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)


Net Recurring Sales Events


1st Qtr.

2025

2nd Qtr.

2025

3rd Qtr.

2025

4th Qtr.

2025

1st Qtr.

2026

Investment Processing-related Businesses:







Investment Managers

$25,296

$21,928

$27,460

$19,150

$46,848

Private Banks

7,059

254

(6,713)

5,670

1,571

Total Investment Processing-related Businesses

$32,355

$22,182


$20,747

$24,820

$48,419

Asset Management-related Businesses:






Private Banks-AMD

($58)

($174)

($1,674)

($1,567)

$1,983

Investment Advisors

888

(1,654)

1,230

(728)

7,044

Institutional Investors

41

2,544

(594)

(5,025)

(2,935)

Total Asset Management-related Businesses

$871

$716


($1,038)

($7,320)

$6,092

Newer Initiatives:






Investments in New Businesses

$3,614

$1,245

$1,208

$1,248

$2,631

Total Net Recurring Sales Events

$36,840

$24,143


$20,917

$18,748

$57,142


Professional Services Sales Events


1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.


2025

2025

2025

2025

2026

Investment Processing-related Businesses:







Investment Managers

$835

$1,102

$2,465

$1,347

$3,672

Private Banks

7,060

2,373

7,087

23,409

4,950

Total Investment Processing-related Businesses

$7,895

$3,475


$9,552

$24,756

$8,622

Newer Initiatives:






Investments in New Businesses

$1,834

$1,552

$71

$95

$1,389

Total Professional Services Sales Events

$9,729

$5,027


$9,623

$24,851

$10,011


Total Sales Events


1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.


2025

2025

2025

2025

2026

Investment Processing-related Businesses:







Investment Managers

$26,131

$23,030

$29,925

$20,497

$50,520

Private Banks

14,119

2,627

374

29,079

6,521

Total Investment Processing-related Businesses

$40,250

$25,657


$30,299

$49,576

$57,041

Asset Management-related Businesses:






Private Banks-AMD

($58)

($174)

($1,674)

($1,567)

$1,983

Investment Advisors

888

(1,654)

1,230

(728)

7,044

Institutional Investors

41

2,544

(594)

(5,025)

(2,935)

Total Asset Management-related Businesses

$871

$716


($1,038)

($7,320)

$6,092

Newer Initiatives:






Investments in New Businesses

$5,448

$2,797

$1,279

$1,343

$4,020

Total Sales Events

$46,569

$29,170


$30,540

$43,599

$67,153

Non-GAAP Information & Reconciliations
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

We present certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by enhancing the understanding of our core operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods. These non-GAAP measures are also used by our management to evaluate operating results, allocate resources, and assess performance against strategic objectives.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following schedules reconcile U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for each quarter in 2026 and 2025:


1st Qtr.

2025

2nd Qtr.

2025


3rd Qtr.

2025

4th Qtr.

2025

2025

1st Qtr.

2026

Net income attributable to SEI Investments

Company (U.S. GAAP basis)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

$151,517

$227,083


$164,204

$172,501

$715,305

$174,487

Acquisition-related:

Third party costs (A)

-

820


3,767

7,339

11,926

-

Intangible assets amortization &







impairments (B)

3,449

3,157


3,168

4,216

13,990

6,634

Total acquisition-related

3,449

3,977


6,935

11,555

25,916

6,634

Gain on sale of asset/business (C)

-

(94,412)


-

-

(94,412)

-

Litigation settlements and insurance

proceeds (D)

-

(4,500)

(4,350)

-

(8,850)

-

Severance and related costs (E)

-

-

-

13,600

13,600

-

Income tax effect (F)

(788)

21,142

(567)

(5,300)

14,487

(1,553)

Adjusted net income attributable to SEI

Investments Company (non-GAAP basis)

$154,178

$153,290


$166,222

$192,356

$666,046

$179,568

Diluted EPS (U.S. GAAP basis)

$1.17

$1.78


$1.30

$1.38

$5.63

$1.40

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP basis)

$1.19

$1.20


$1.32

$1.54

$5.25

$1.44

Diluted weighted average shares








outstanding

129,450

127,278


126,325

125,251

127,076

124,494

Income from operations (U.S. GAAP Basis)

$157,097

$148,635

$159,961

$161,618

$627,311

$189,486

Operating margin (U.S. GAAP Basis)

28 %

27 %

28 %

27 %

27 %

30 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:







Acquisition-related:







Third party costs (A)

-

820


3,767

7,339

11,926

-

Intangible assets amortization &

impairments (B)

3,449

3,157


3,168

5,002

14,776

9,197

Total acquisition-related

3,449

3,977


6,935

12,341

26,702

9,197

Severance and related costs (E)

-

-


-

13,600

13,600

-

Adjusted income from operations (non-

GAAP Basis)

$160,546

$152,612


$166,896

$187,559

$667,613

$198,683

Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP

basis)

29 %

27 %


29 %

31 %

29 %

32 %

Non-GAAP Information & Reconciliations

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following schedules reconcile U.S. GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures for each quarter in 2024:


1st Qtr.
2024

2nd Qtr.
2024


3rd Qtr.
2024

4th Qtr.
2024

2024

Net income attributable to SEI Investments
Company (U.S. GAAP basis)

$131,400

$139,120


$154,900

$155,771

$581,191

Non-GAAP adjustments:







Acquisition-related:







Intangible assets amortization &
impairments (B)

3,397

3,387


3,276

3,382

13,442

Total acquisition-related

3,397

3,387


3,276

3,382

13,442

Gain on sale of asset/business (C)

-

-


(8,151)

-

(8,151)

Income tax effect (F)

(778)

(809)


1,143

(626)

(1,070)

Adjusted net income attributable to SEI

Investments Company (non-GAAP basis)

$134,019

$141,698


$151,168

$158,527

$585,412

Diluted EPS (U.S. GAAP basis)

$0.99

$1.05


$1.19

$1.19

$4.41

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP basis)

$1.01

$1.07


$1.16

$1.21

$4.45

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

132,745

132,073


130,671

131,421

131,727

Income from operations (U.S. GAAP Basis)

$125,851

$136,514

$143,832

$145,544

$551,741

Operating profit margin (U.S. GAAP Basis)

25 %

26 %

27 %

26 %

26 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Acquisition-related:






Intangible assets amortization &

impairments (B)

3,397

3,387


3,276

3,382

13,442

Total acquisition-related

3,397

3,387


3,276

3,382

13,442

Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP Basis)

$129,248

$139,901


$147,108

$148,926

$565,183

Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP basis)

25 %

27 %


27 %

27 %

27 %

(A)

This non-GAAP adjustment removes incremental and directly attributable costs incurred to execute acquisitions, such as third-party advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and due diligence. For 2025, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of the legal costs, advisory fees, and due diligence fees in relation to the Stratos acquisition. Management believes adjusting for these charges helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.

(B)

This non-GAAP adjustment removes the impact of amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets (e.g., customer relationships, technology, trade names). This non-GAAP adjustment removes only amortization recorded in the current period related to acquired intangibles from prior acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 include the amortization of the acquired intangibles from the Stratos acquisition, which closed in December 2025. Management included the Stratos related amortization expense net of the 42.5% NCI adjustment for the adjusted EPS calculation. However, this adjustment is not inclusive of the NCI portion for adjusted operating margin. The associated revenues are not adjusted. Management believes adjusting for these charges helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.

(C)

This non-GAAP adjustment removes realized gains on the sale of assets owned or entities under our control, out of the normal course of business. In Q3 2024, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of the realized gain on the sale of property in New York City, NY. In Q2 2025, the adjustment consisted of the realized gain from the sale of Family Office Services (FOS). Management believes adjusting for these gains helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.

(D)

This non-GAAP adjustment removes individually significant litigation settlements and insurance proceeds. In Q2 2025, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of a $4.5M settlement related to a vendor matter and, in Q3 2025, this adjustment consisted of an insurance settlement. Management included both of these transactions as non-GAAP adjustments since they were both out of the normal course of business. Management believes adjusting for these items helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter.

(E)

This non-GAAP adjustment includes severance, benefits, and other related personnel costs, net of the associated reversal in stock-based compensation costs. We only include the related costs when (i) part of a bona fide, company-wide cost-reduction initiative, and (ii) not expected to recur frequently. During Q4 2025, we reduced our workforce by 4% as part of a bona fide, company-wide cost reduction initiative which is not expected to recur frequently. Management believes this adjustment helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability period to period.

(F)

Income tax effects are presented as a separate reconciling item (not netted within each adjustment). For performance measures, the tax effect reflects current and deferred tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of profitability. The methodology used (e.g., statutory rate, effective rate, or discrete item approach) is consistently applied. All of the above items use a systematic approach.

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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