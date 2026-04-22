SEI Investments Company: SEI Reports First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the first quarter 2026. Relative to the first quarter 2025, EPS increased by 20%, and revenue and operating income grew by 13% and 21%, respectively, with operating margin increasing to 30%. On an adjusted basis, EPS and operating income grew 21% and 24%, respectively, with the adjusted operating margin increasing to 32%.

Consolidated Overview

(In thousands, except earnings per share) For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2026 2025 % U.S. GAAP Basis

Revenues $622,183 $551,344 13 % Income from operations 189,486 157,097 21 % Operating margin 30 % 28 % 7 % Net income attributable to SEI Investments 174,487 151,517 15 % Diluted earnings per share $1.40 $1.17 20 % Non-GAAP Basis (1) Adjusted income from operations $198,683 $160,546 24 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.44 $1.19 21 % Adjusted operating margin 32 % 29 % 10 %







(1) See Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations on pgs 10-11







"We began 2026 with a defining quarter for SEI, validating our strategy, execution, and the scalability of our operating model. We delivered strong earnings growth, meaningful margin expansion, and incredible sales results, driven by broad-based momentum across our core growth engines," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"Client demand for outsourcing, technology and administrative excellence, and professional services continues to accelerate. Additionally, evidence of progress in asset management is building, and our ongoing investment in AI and automation is strengthening the foundation of a more nimble, innovative, scalable, and resilient enterprise. We believe SEI is well positioned to deliver sustained value for our clients, employees, and shareholders."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands) For the Three Months

Ended March 31,



2026 2025 % Investment Managers:

Revenues $220,717 $192,048 15 % Expenses 133,839 117,211 14 % Operating Profit 86,878 74,837 16 % Operating Margin 39 % 39 %

Private Banks:

Revenues 152,262 137,714 11 % Expenses 120,031 114,749 5 % Operating Profit 32,231 22,965 40 % Operating Margin 21 % 17 %

Investment Advisors:

Revenues 169,695 136,576 24 % Expenses 96,357 72,455 33 % Non-controlling interests and other, net (A) 1,337 - NM* Operating Profit 72,001 64,121 12 % Operating Margin 42 % 47 %

Institutional Investors:

Revenues 71,516 68,506 4 % Expenses 37,137 35,870 4 % Operating Profit 34,379 32,636 5 % Operating Margin 48 % 48 %

Investments in New Businesses:

Revenues 7,993 16,500 (52) % Expenses 9,193 18,496 (50) % Operating Loss (1,200) (1,996) (40) % Totals:

Revenues $622,183 $551,344 13 % Expenses 396,557 358,781 11 % Corporate Overhead Expenses 36,140 35,466 2 % Income from operations (B) $189,486 $157,097 21 % Adjusted income from operations $198,683 $160,546 24 %

(A) Primarily includes non-controlling interest and earnings from equity method investments. (B) Excludes non-controlling interests and other, net * Variances noted "NM" indicate the percent change is not meaningful.

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

SEI started the year with strong quarterly performance, achieving diluted EPS of $1.40, up 20% from the prior year. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased by 21% relative to the prior year, driven by strong topline growth and margin expansion across SEI's businesses.

First quarter net sales events totaled $67.2 million, with $57.1 million of that total being recurring; both the total sales events and recurring sales events represent record levels for SEI. Private Banks net sales events totaled $6.5 million, reflecting continued demand across SEI's full suite of capabilities, including enterprise-wide professional services, implementation services, and the SEI Wealth Platform SM . Of the $4.0 million of net sales events within Investments in New Businesses, $1.4 million were won in partnership with Private Banking. Investment Managers led the quarter with $50.5 million of net sales events, driven by multiple enterprise-level mandates with first-time outsourcers. These larger wins were supplemented with contributions from both the IMS traditional and alternatives business, both in the US and globally. Investment Advisors net sales events of $7.0 million demonstrate continued progress in SEI's asset management offering, with Q1 momentum driven by ETFs, SMAs, and custody-only solutions. Institutional Investors recorded negative $2.9 million of net sales events, driven by a large defined benefit client meeting their funding objectives and annuitizing their plan.

Consolidated revenues and operating income increased by 13% and 21%, respectively, from Q1 2025. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased by 24% from Q1 2025, with SEI's adjusted operating margin increasing to 32%, up 281 bps. Across all business segments, both revenue and operating profit increased vs. Q1 2025. Private Banking revenue increased 11% and operating margins increased 449 bps vs. Q1 2025, driving operating profit 40% higher. Strong growth reflects a growing contribution from professional services, including the record wins achieved in Q4 of last year, and continued execution against Private Banking's five-pillar margin enhancement strategy. Investment Managers delivered double-digit revenue and operating profit growth vs. last year, as sales event momentum translates into financial performance. The slight margin decline vs. Q4 2025 was expected and primarily driven by the Q4 2025 revenue accrual true-up which did not recur in first quarter. Investment Advisors posted 24% revenue and 12% operating profit growth versus the prior year, although comparisons are impacted by the first full quarter of Stratos results. During the quarter, Stratos contributed $19.0 million to revenue and $3.1 million to operating profit, which includes $6.0 million of expense associated with acquired intangible asset amortization, before considering non-controlling interest. SEI's integrated cash program contributed $20.4 million, consistent with Q3 2025 and Q4 2025. Institutional Investors generated single-digit revenue and operating profit growth compared to the prior year driven by market appreciation and cost discipline.

Ending assets under administration increased by 4%, and ending assets under management was flat from Q4 to Q1. AUA growth was driven primarily by strong client win momentum. Ending AUM as of Q1 was essentially flat with Q4, as healthy net inflows in Advisors offset market depreciation in March.

SEI repurchased 2.6 million shares of common stock for $208.3 million during the first quarter 2026 at an average price of $81.55 per share.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call and presentation to review earnings is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time on Apr. 22, 2026. Analysts and investors are invited to join the call by completing the registration form. The public is invited to review the presentation and listen to the call and replay at ir.seic.com/events-presentations/events.

Link for registration form: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI47d1ce35e5544d58aa8cc411a54ff9cf

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Mar. 31, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," '"will," "can," "expect," "believe," "remain," and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

the demand for our products and solutions;

the degree to which our investments are strengthening the foundation of a more nimble, innovative, scalable and resilient enterprise;

whether we are positioned to deliver sustained value for our clients, employees and shareholders; and

when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor contact : Media contact :



Brad Burke Alicia Rudd SEI SEI +1 610-676-5350 +1 610-676-3887 [email protected] [email protected]

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2026 2025 Asset management, admin. and distribution fees $497,984 $432,143 Information processing and software servicing fees 124,199 119,201 Total revenues 622,183 551,344 Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs 56,746 47,532 Software royalties and other information processing costs 9,932 9,081 Compensation, benefits and other personnel 206,315 190,784 Stock-based compensation 14,496 14,138 Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees 54,403 56,001 Data processing and computer related 44,873 39,319 Facilities, supplies and other costs 20,322 18,755 Amortization 18,354 10,710 Depreciation 7,256 7,927 Total expenses 432,697 394,247 Income from operations 189,486 157,097 Net (loss) gain from investments (369) 493 Interest and dividend income 7,162 10,221 Interest expense (473) (185) Other income 450 - Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 32,476 28,747 Net gain from consolidated variable interest entities 2,079 - Income before income taxes 230,811 196,373 Income taxes 54,024 44,856 Net income $176,787 $151,517 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,300 - Net income attributable to SEI Investments Company $174,487 $151,517 Basic earnings per common share $1.43 $1.20 Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share 121,659 126,561 Diluted earnings per common share $1.40 $1.17 Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share 124,494 129,450

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

Assets



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $363,149 $399,804 Receivables from investment products 55,126 63,317 Receivables, net 710,083 709,748 Securities owned 32,093 33,777 Other current assets 73,107 66,691 Total Current Assets 1,233,558 1,273,337 Property and Equipment, net 149,415 150,434 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 34,669 26,447 Capitalized Software, net 230,746 234,272 Investments 331,371 428,004 Assets of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities 214,921 183,994 Goodwill 388,380 354,989 Intangible assets, net 479,517 368,272 Other Assets, net 212,677 240,095 Total Assets $3,275,254 $3,259,844 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable $6,685 $5,404 Accrued liabilities 237,722 359,823 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 10,054 8,677 Deferred revenue 18,360 13,307 Total Current Liabilities 272,821 387,211 Long-term Debt 32,415 - Liabilities of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities 136,542 108,504 Other Long-term Liabilities 76,791 60,353 Total Liabilities 518,569 556,068 Redeemable Non-controlling Interests 269,901 243,959 Equity:



Shareholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 120,386 and 122,232

shares issued and outstanding 1,204 1,222 Capital in excess of par value 1,696,702 1,678,787 Retained earnings 781,778 792,280 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (29,430) (24,505) Total SEI Shareholders' Equity 2,450,254 2,447,784 Non-controlling interests 36,530 12,033 Total Equity $2,486,784 $2,459,817 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity $3,275,254 $3,259,844

ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





Mar. 31 Jun. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 Investment Managers: 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 Collective trust fund programs (A) $209,491 $225,690 $237,964 $243,244 $243,900 Liquidity funds 244 307 418 579 536 Total assets under management $209,735 $225,997 $238,382 $243,823 $244,436 Client assets under administration 1,061,067 1,128,325 1,204,843 1,239,606 1,284,781 Total assets $1,270,802 $1,354,322 $1,443,225 $1,483,429 $1,529,217 Private Banks: Equity and fixed-income programs $25,590 $27,839 $28,408 $29,832 $29,753 Collective trust fund programs 4 3 3 3 4 Liquidity funds 3,670 2,796 2,802 2,099 2,178 Total assets under management $29,264 $30,638 $31,213 $31,934 $31,935 Client assets under administration 8,365 8,431 8,902 9,115 9,143 Total assets $37,629 $39,069 $40,115 $41,049 $41,078 Investment Advisors: Equity and fixed-income programs $75,689 $80,618 $85,245 $86,879 $86,612 Liquidity funds 3,153 3,457 3,391 3,561 3,485 Total Platform assets under management $78,842 $84,075 $88,636 $90,440 $90,097 Platform-only assets 25,591 29,848 32,152 33,582 34,070 Platform-only assets-deposit program 2,216 2,155 2,165 2,461 2,294 Total Platform assets $106,649 $116,078 $122,953 $126,483 $126,461 Institutional Investors: Equity and fixed-income programs $76,492 $80,112 $82,676 $84,254 $82,195 Liquidity funds 1,580 1,768 1,580 1,604 1,503 Total assets under management $78,072 $81,880 $84,256 $85,858 $83,698 Client assets under advisement 5,573 6,090 6,564 3,598 3,549 Total assets $83,645 $87,970 $90,820 $89,456 $87,247 Investments in New Businesses:

Equity and fixed-income programs $2,661 $2,867 $2,999 $3,044 $3,087 Liquidity funds 288 244 244 316 252 Total assets under management $2,949 $3,111 $3,243 $3,360 $3,339 Client assets under administration (E) 14,846 - - - - Client assets under advisement 2,219 2,593 2,452 2,389 2,185 Total assets $20,014 $5,704 $5,695 $5,749 $5,524 LSV Asset Management: Equity and fixed-income programs (B) $87,114 $91,795 $95,801 $99,196 $100,567 Stratos Wealth Holdings (F) $- $- $- $38,377 $39,935 Total: Equity and fixed-income programs (C) $267,546 $283,231 $295,129 $303,205 $302,214 Collective trust fund programs 209,495 225,693 237,967 243,247 243,904 Liquidity funds 8,935 8,572 8,435 8,159 7,954 Total assets under management $485,976 $517,496 $541,531 $554,611 $554,072 Client assets under advisement 7,792 8,683 9,016 5,987 5,734 Client assets under administration (D) 1,084,278 1,136,756 1,213,745 1,248,721 1,293,924 Platform-only assets 27,807 32,003 34,317 36,043 36,364 Stratos Wealth Holdings - - - 38,377 39,935 Total assets $1,605,853 $1,694,938 $1,798,609 $1,883,739 $1,930,029

(A) Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of March 31, 2026). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.3 billion of assets in various asset allocation funds (as of March 31, 2026). (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.3 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of March 31, 2026). (E) Client assets under administration related to the Family Office Services business divested on June 30, 2025. (F) Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies that provide financial services to $39.9 billion in client assets across business models and affiliation structures (as of February 28, 2026).

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr.

2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 Investment Managers:









Collective trust fund programs (A) $208,720 $215,085 $231,088 $240,285 $248,851 Liquidity funds 256 288 385 492 565 Total assets under management $208,976 $215,373 $231,473 $240,777 $249,416 Client assets under administration 1,061,282 1,098,925 1,174,961 1,225,392 1,280,581 Total assets $1,270,258 $1,314,298 $1,406,434 $1,466,169 $1,529,997 Private Banks:









Equity and fixed-income programs $25,894 $26,533 $28,051 $29,087 $30,696 Collective trust fund programs 4 3 3 3 3 Liquidity funds 2,961 2,771 2,834 2,371 2,150 Total assets under management $28,859 $29,307 $30,888 $31,461 $32,849 Client assets under administration 8,488 8,266 8,665 8,977 9,282 Total assets $37,347 $37,573 $39,553 $40,438 $42,131 Investment Advisors:









Equity and fixed-income programs $77,287 $76,629 $82,735 $85,896 $88,403 Liquidity funds 3,119 3,464 3,378 3,418 3,518 Total Platform assets under management $80,406 $80,093 $86,113 $89,314 $91,921 Platform-only assets 25,939 27,288 30,874 33,022 34,485 Platform-only assets-deposit program 2,187 2,152 2,136 2,135 2,309 Total Platform assets $108,532 $109,533 $119,123 $124,471 $128,715 Institutional Investors:









Equity and fixed-income programs $76,493 $77,843 $80,802 $83,739 $84,393 Liquidity funds 1,655 1,853 1,810 1,947 1,941 Total assets under management $78,148 $79,696 $82,612 $85,686 $86,334 Client assets under advisement 5,741 5,841 6,274 5,413 3,657 Total assets $83,889 $85,537 $88,886 $91,099 $89,991 Investments in New Businesses:









Equity and fixed-income programs $2,801 $2,732 $2,934 $3,021 $3,106 Liquidity funds 274 244 255 288 319 Total assets under management $3,075 $2,976 $3,189 $3,309 $3,425 Client assets under administration (E) 14,630 14,917 - - - Client assets under advisement 2,205 2,329 2,428 2,408 2,335 Total assets $19,910 $20,222 $5,617 $5,717 $5,760 LSV Asset Management:









Equity and fixed-income programs (B) $87,790 $89,422 $92,969 $97,304 $104,619 Stratos Wealth Holdings (F) $- $- $- $38,085 $39,115 Total:









Equity and fixed-income programs (C) $270,265 $273,159 $287,491 $299,047 $311,217 Collective trust fund programs 208,724 215,088 231,091 240,288 248,854 Liquidity funds 8,265 8,620 8,662 8,516 8,493 Total assets under management $487,254 $496,867 $527,244 $547,851 $568,564 Client assets under advisement 7,946 8,170 8,702 7,821 5,992 Client assets under administration (D) 1,084,400 1,122,108 1,183,626 1,234,369 1,289,863 Platform-only assets 28,126 29,440 33,010 35,157 36,794 Stratos Wealth Holdings - - - 38,085 39,115 Total assets $1,607,726 $1,656,585 $1,752,582 $1,863,283 $1,940,328

(A) Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs during first-quarter 2026 include $1.5 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.2 billion of average assets in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter 2026. (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.2 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during first-quarter 2026 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee. (E) Client assets under administration related to the Family Office Services business divested on June 30, 2025. (F) Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies that provide financial services to $39.1 billion in client assets across business models and affiliation structures during first-quarter 2026 through February 28, 2026.

SALES EVENTS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Net Recurring Sales Events

1st Qtr. 2025 2nd Qtr. 2025 3rd Qtr. 2025 4th Qtr. 2025 1st Qtr. 2026 Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Investment Managers $25,296 $21,928 $27,460 $19,150 $46,848 Private Banks 7,059 254 (6,713) 5,670 1,571 Total Investment Processing-related Businesses $32,355 $22,182

$20,747 $24,820 $48,419 Asset Management-related Businesses:









Private Banks-AMD ($58) ($174) ($1,674) ($1,567) $1,983 Investment Advisors 888 (1,654) 1,230 (728) 7,044 Institutional Investors 41 2,544 (594) (5,025) (2,935) Total Asset Management-related Businesses $871 $716

($1,038) ($7,320) $6,092 Newer Initiatives:









Investments in New Businesses $3,614 $1,245 $1,208 $1,248 $2,631 Total Net Recurring Sales Events $36,840 $24,143

$20,917 $18,748 $57,142

Professional Services Sales Events

1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr.

2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Investment Managers $835 $1,102 $2,465 $1,347 $3,672 Private Banks 7,060 2,373 7,087 23,409 4,950 Total Investment Processing-related Businesses $7,895 $3,475

$9,552 $24,756 $8,622 Newer Initiatives:









Investments in New Businesses $1,834 $1,552 $71 $95 $1,389 Total Professional Services Sales Events $9,729 $5,027

$9,623 $24,851 $10,011

Total Sales Events

1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr.

2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Investment Managers $26,131 $23,030 $29,925 $20,497 $50,520 Private Banks 14,119 2,627 374 29,079 6,521 Total Investment Processing-related Businesses $40,250 $25,657

$30,299 $49,576 $57,041 Asset Management-related Businesses:









Private Banks-AMD ($58) ($174) ($1,674) ($1,567) $1,983 Investment Advisors 888 (1,654) 1,230 (728) 7,044 Institutional Investors 41 2,544 (594) (5,025) (2,935) Total Asset Management-related Businesses $871 $716

($1,038) ($7,320) $6,092 Newer Initiatives:









Investments in New Businesses $5,448 $2,797 $1,279 $1,343 $4,020 Total Sales Events $46,569 $29,170

$30,540 $43,599 $67,153

Non-GAAP Information & Reconciliations

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

We present certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by enhancing the understanding of our core operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods. These non-GAAP measures are also used by our management to evaluate operating results, allocate resources, and assess performance against strategic objectives.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following schedules reconcile U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for each quarter in 2026 and 2025:



1st Qtr. 2025 2nd Qtr. 2025

3rd Qtr. 2025 4th Qtr. 2025 2025 1st Qtr. 2026 Net income attributable to SEI Investments Company (U.S. GAAP basis) Non-GAAP adjustments: $151,517 $227,083

$164,204 $172,501 $715,305 $174,487 Acquisition-related: Third party costs (A) - 820

3,767 7,339 11,926 - Intangible assets amortization &











impairments (B) 3,449 3,157

3,168 4,216 13,990 6,634 Total acquisition-related 3,449 3,977

6,935 11,555 25,916 6,634 Gain on sale of asset/business (C) - (94,412)

- - (94,412) - Litigation settlements and insurance proceeds (D) - (4,500) (4,350) - (8,850) - Severance and related costs (E) - - - 13,600 13,600 - Income tax effect (F) (788) 21,142 (567) (5,300) 14,487 (1,553) Adjusted net income attributable to SEI Investments Company (non-GAAP basis) $154,178 $153,290

$166,222 $192,356 $666,046 $179,568 Diluted EPS (U.S. GAAP basis) $1.17 $1.78

$1.30 $1.38 $5.63 $1.40 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP basis) $1.19 $1.20

$1.32 $1.54 $5.25 $1.44 Diluted weighted average shares













outstanding 129,450 127,278

126,325 125,251 127,076 124,494 Income from operations (U.S. GAAP Basis) $157,097 $148,635 $159,961 $161,618 $627,311 $189,486 Operating margin (U.S. GAAP Basis) 28 % 27 % 28 % 27 % 27 % 30 % Non-GAAP adjustments:











Acquisition-related:











Third party costs (A) - 820

3,767 7,339 11,926 - Intangible assets amortization & impairments (B) 3,449 3,157

3,168 5,002 14,776 9,197 Total acquisition-related 3,449 3,977

6,935 12,341 26,702 9,197 Severance and related costs (E) - -

- 13,600 13,600 - Adjusted income from operations (non- GAAP Basis) $160,546 $152,612

$166,896 $187,559 $667,613 $198,683 Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP basis) 29 % 27 %

29 % 31 % 29 % 32 %

Non-GAAP Information & Reconciliations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) The following schedules reconcile U.S. GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures for each quarter in 2024:

1st Qtr.

2024 2nd Qtr.

2024

3rd Qtr.

2024 4th Qtr.

2024 2024 Net income attributable to SEI Investments

Company (U.S. GAAP basis) $131,400 $139,120

$154,900 $155,771 $581,191 Non-GAAP adjustments:











Acquisition-related:











Intangible assets amortization &

impairments (B) 3,397 3,387

3,276 3,382 13,442 Total acquisition-related 3,397 3,387

3,276 3,382 13,442 Gain on sale of asset/business (C) - -

(8,151) - (8,151) Income tax effect (F) (778) (809)

1,143 (626) (1,070) Adjusted net income attributable to SEI Investments Company (non-GAAP basis) $134,019 $141,698

$151,168 $158,527 $585,412 Diluted EPS (U.S. GAAP basis) $0.99 $1.05

$1.19 $1.19 $4.41 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP basis) $1.01 $1.07

$1.16 $1.21 $4.45 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 132,745 132,073

130,671 131,421 131,727 Income from operations (U.S. GAAP Basis) $125,851 $136,514 $143,832 $145,544 $551,741 Operating profit margin (U.S. GAAP Basis) 25 % 26 % 27 % 26 % 26 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Acquisition-related:









Intangible assets amortization & impairments (B) 3,397 3,387

3,276 3,382 13,442 Total acquisition-related 3,397 3,387

3,276 3,382 13,442 Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP Basis) $129,248 $139,901

$147,108 $148,926 $565,183 Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP basis) 25 % 27 %

27 % 27 % 27 %

(A) This non-GAAP adjustment removes incremental and directly attributable costs incurred to execute acquisitions, such as third-party advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and due diligence. For 2025, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of the legal costs, advisory fees, and due diligence fees in relation to the Stratos acquisition. Management believes adjusting for these charges helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter. (B) This non-GAAP adjustment removes the impact of amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets (e.g., customer relationships, technology, trade names). This non-GAAP adjustment removes only amortization recorded in the current period related to acquired intangibles from prior acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 include the amortization of the acquired intangibles from the Stratos acquisition, which closed in December 2025. Management included the Stratos related amortization expense net of the 42.5% NCI adjustment for the adjusted EPS calculation. However, this adjustment is not inclusive of the NCI portion for adjusted operating margin. The associated revenues are not adjusted. Management believes adjusting for these charges helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter. (C) This non-GAAP adjustment removes realized gains on the sale of assets owned or entities under our control, out of the normal course of business. In Q3 2024, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of the realized gain on the sale of property in New York City, NY. In Q2 2025, the adjustment consisted of the realized gain from the sale of Family Office Services (FOS). Management believes adjusting for these gains helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter. (D) This non-GAAP adjustment removes individually significant litigation settlements and insurance proceeds. In Q2 2025, this non-GAAP adjustment consisted of a $4.5M settlement related to a vendor matter and, in Q3 2025, this adjustment consisted of an insurance settlement. Management included both of these transactions as non-GAAP adjustments since they were both out of the normal course of business. Management believes adjusting for these items helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability quarter to quarter. (E) This non-GAAP adjustment includes severance, benefits, and other related personnel costs, net of the associated reversal in stock-based compensation costs. We only include the related costs when (i) part of a bona fide, company-wide cost-reduction initiative, and (ii) not expected to recur frequently. During Q4 2025, we reduced our workforce by 4% as part of a bona fide, company-wide cost reduction initiative which is not expected to recur frequently. Management believes this adjustment helps the reader's ability to understand our core operating results and increases comparability period to period. (F) Income tax effects are presented as a separate reconciling item (not netted within each adjustment). For performance measures, the tax effect reflects current and deferred tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of profitability. The methodology used (e.g., statutory rate, effective rate, or discrete item approach) is consistently applied. All of the above items use a systematic approach.

SOURCE SEI Investments Company