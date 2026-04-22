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WKN: A40L1V | ISIN: US5128073062 | Ticker-Symbol: LAR0
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23.04.26 | 08:48
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229,20229,3508:53
229,05229,2008:49
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 29, 2026

FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 29, 2026 (the "March 2026 quarter").

Highlights for the March 2026 quarter were as follows:

  • Revenue of $5.84 billion.
  • U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue of 49.8%, U.S. GAAP operating margin as a percent of revenue of 35.0%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $1.45.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue of 49.9%, non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of revenue of 35.0%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.47.

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended

March 29, 2026 and December 28, 2025

(in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points)


U.S. GAAP



March 2026


December 2025


Change Q/Q

Revenue


$ 5,841,488


$ 5,344,791


+9 %

Gross margin


49.8 %


49.6 %


+ 20 bps

Operating margin


35.0 %


33.9 %


+ 110 bps

Diluted EPS


$ 1.45


$ 1.26


+ 15 %








Non-GAAP



March 2026


December 2025


Change Q/Q

Revenue


$ 5,841,488


$ 5,344,791


+9 %

Gross margin


49.9 %


49.7 %


+ 20 bps

Operating margin


35.0 %


34.3 %


+ 70 bps

Diluted EPS


$ 1.47


$ 1.27


+ 16 %

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the March 2026 quarter, revenue was $5,841 million, gross margin was $2,911 million, or 49.8% of revenue, operating expenses were $864 million, operating margin was 35.0%, and net income was $1,825 million, or $1.45 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $5,345 million, gross margin of $2,651 million, or 49.6% of revenue, operating expenses of $841 million, operating margin of 33.9%, and net income of $1,594 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 28, 2025 (the "December 2025 quarter").

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the March 2026 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $2,913 million, or 49.9% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $866 million, non-GAAP operating margin was 35.0%, and non-GAAP net income was $1,851 million, or $1.47 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $2,658 million, or 49.7% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $827 million, non-GAAP operating margin of 34.3%, and non-GAAP net income of $1,598 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the December 2025 quarter.

"Lam delivered record revenue and EPS in the March quarter as AI-driven demand reshapes the semiconductor industry," said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strategic investments and the velocity of our execution are generating strong momentum, enabling customers' AI roadmaps and driving Lam's outperformance during this critical phase of industry growth."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balances decreased to $4.77 billion at the end of the March 2026 quarter compared to $6.20 billion at the end of the December 2025 quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of cash deployed for capital return activities, principal payment on debt instruments, and capital expenditures, partially offset by cash generated from operating activities during the quarter.

Deferred revenue at the end of the March 2026 quarter decreased slightly to $2.22 billion compared to $2.25 billion as of the end of the December 2025 quarter. Lam's deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom control does not transfer until customer acceptance. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $434 million as of March 29, 2026 and $226 million as of December 28, 2025.

Revenue

The geographic distribution of revenue during the March 2026 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region

Revenue

China

34 %

Korea

23 %

Taiwan

23 %

Japan

8 %

United States

6 %

Southeast Asia

4 %

Europe

2 %

The following table presents revenue disaggregated between systems and customer support-related revenue:


Three Months Ended


March 29,
2026


December 28,
2025


March 30,
2025


(In thousands)

Systems revenue

$ 3,730,582


$ 3,357,493


$ 3,035,276

Customer support-related revenue and other

2,110,906


1,987,298


1,684,899


$ 5,841,488


$ 5,344,791


$ 4,720,175







Systems revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch, and other wafer fabrication markets.

Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant® product line.

Outlook

For the quarter ending June 28, 2026, Lam is providing the following guidance:


U.S. GAAP


Reconciling Items


Non-GAAP












Revenue

$6.60 Billion

+/-

$400 Million


-


$6.60 Billion

+/-

$400 Million

Gross margin

50.5 %

+/-

1 %


$ 2.7

Million


50.5 %

+/-

1 %

Operating margin

36.5 %

+/-

1 %


$ 3.0

Million


36.5 %

+/-

1 %

Net income per diluted share

$1.65

+/-

$0.15


$ 3.3

Million


$1.65

+/-

$0.15

Diluted share count

1.255 Billion


-


1.255 Billion

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other items that may be completed or realized after the date of this release, except as described below. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

  • Gross margin - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $2.7 million.
  • Operating margin - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $3.0 million.
  • Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $3.0 million; amortization of debt discounts, $0.5 million; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ($0.2 million); totaling $3.3 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results for both the March 2026 and December 2025 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, amortization of note discounts, and the net income tax effect of non-GAAP items. In addition, the March 2026 quarter excludes expenses associated with workforce optimization activities and their associated income tax effect.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating margin, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company's website at https://investor.lamresearch.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: our outlook and guidance for future financial results, including revenue, gross margin, operating margin, net income per diluted share, and diluted share count; the extent to which our investments and rate of operational execution are enabling our customers, driving our performance and generating momentum; and customer and industry trends, including the role of AI as an industry driver. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: business, economic, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; trade regulations, export controls, tariffs, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; supply chain cost increases, tariffs, export controls and other inflationary pressures have impacted and may continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions, export controls or manufacturing capacity constraints may limit our ability to manufacture and sell our products; and natural and human-caused disasters, disease outbreaks, war, terrorism, political or governmental unrest or instability, or other events beyond our control may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K or subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


March 29,
2026


December 28,
2025


March 30,
2025


March 29,
2026


March 30,
2025

Revenue

$ 5,841,488


$ 5,344,791


$ 4,720,175


$ 16,510,452


$ 13,264,198

Cost of goods sold

2,930,961


2,693,629


2,406,489


8,263,884


6,874,848

Gross margin

2,910,527


2,651,162


2,313,686


8,246,568


6,389,350

Gross margin as a percent of revenue

49.8 %


49.6 %


49.0 %


49.9 %


48.2 %

Research and development

583,200


573,305


525,904


1,732,951


1,516,209

Selling, general and administrative

280,311


267,654


226,023


827,310


713,301

Total operating expenses

863,511


840,959


751,927


2,560,261


2,229,510

Operating income

2,047,016


1,810,203


1,561,759


5,686,307


4,159,840

Operating margin

35.0 %


33.9 %


33.1 %


34.4 %


31.4 %

Other income (expense), net

(35,460)


26,410


(25,035)


21,024


19,308

Income before income taxes

2,011,556


1,836,613


1,536,724


5,707,331


4,179,148

Income tax expense

(186,096)


(242,619)


(206,057)


(719,217)


(541,019)

Net income

$ 1,825,460


$ 1,593,994


$ 1,330,667


$ 4,988,114


$ 3,638,129

Net income per share:










Basic

$ 1.46


$ 1.27


$ 1.04


$ 3.97


$ 2.82

Diluted

$ 1.45


$ 1.26


$ 1.03


$ 3.95


$ 2.81

Number of shares used in per share calculations:










Basic

1,249,728


1,254,856


1,283,779


1,256,343


1,290,041

Diluted

1,257,325


1,261,739


1,288,100


1,262,792


1,294,545

Cash dividend declared per common share

$ 0.26


$ 0.26


$ 0.23


$ 0.78


$ 0.69











LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



March 29,
2026


December 28,
2025


June 29,
2025


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(1)

ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,750,936


$ 6,180,440


$ 6,390,659

Accounts receivable, net

4,132,890


3,491,987


3,378,071

Inventories

3,999,992


4,037,682


4,307,991

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

413,099


307,914


440,274

Total current assets

13,296,917


14,018,023


14,516,995

Property and equipment, net

2,853,614


2,710,989


2,428,744

Goodwill and intangible assets

1,882,017


1,864,037


1,808,685

Other assets

2,759,362


2,798,122


2,590,836

Total assets

$ 20,791,910


$ 21,391,171


$ 21,345,260

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

$ 4,095


$ 754,006


$ 754,311

Other current liabilities

5,238,303


5,459,147


5,814,114

Total current liabilities

5,242,398


6,213,153


6,568,425

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations

3,730,384


3,729,742


3,730,194

Income taxes payable

621,572


667,639


603,412

Other long-term liabilities

612,777


635,211


581,610

Total liabilities

10,207,131


11,245,745


11,483,641

Stockholders' equity (2)

10,584,779


10,145,426


9,861,619

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 20,791,910


$ 21,391,171


$ 21,345,260







(1)

Derived from audited financial statements.

(2)

Common shares issued and outstanding were 1,250,539 as of March 29, 2026, 1,251,180 as of December 28, 2025, and
1,268,740 as of June 29, 2025.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


March 29,
2026


December 28,
2025


March 30,
2025


March 29,
2026


March 30,
2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:










Net income

$ 1,825,460


$ 1,593,994


$ 1,330,667


$ 4,988,114


$ 3,638,129

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization

116,322


103,925


97,343


321,891


287,838

Deferred income taxes

(19,478)


(30,957)


(19,992)


(113,310)


(211,568)

Equity-based compensation expense

96,616


88,539


87,115


282,396


249,085

Other, net

(2,855)


(19,961)


1,654


(24,706)


(7,395)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(874,645)


(255,495)


(188,124)


(1,053,956)


(337,013)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,141,420


1,480,045


1,308,663


4,400,429


3,619,076

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:










Capital expenditures and intangible assets

(331,604)


(260,879)


(288,058)


(777,604)


(586,995)

Other, net

(2,976)


3,096


(4,857)


(807)


8,154

Net cash used for investing activities

(334,580)


(257,783)


(292,915)


(778,411)


(578,841)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:










Principal payments on debt, including finance lease

obligations and payments for debt issuance costs

(751,194)


(1,462)


(504,037)


(754,073)


(506,003)

Treasury stock purchases, including excise tax payments

(1,162,837)


(1,466,155)


(435,321)


(3,604,783)


(2,130,044)

Dividends paid

(325,829)


(327,507)


(295,716)


(945,317)


(854,335)

Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock

purchase plan

-


67,185


-


67,185


60,557

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net issuance

costs

9,167


3,854


1,993


13,021


1,756

Other, net

55


(1,117)


526


(13,511)


963

Net cash used for financing activities

(2,230,638)


(1,725,202)


(1,232,555)


(5,237,478)


(3,427,106)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents,

and restricted cash

(4,979)


(13,337)


2,380


(25,375)


(960)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(1,428,777)


(516,277)


(214,427)


(1,640,835)


(387,831)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of

period (1)

6,195,598


6,711,875


5,677,399


6,407,656


5,850,803

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of

period (1)

$ 4,766,821


$ 6,195,598


$ 5,462,972


$ 4,766,821


$ 5,462,972











(1)

Restricted cash is reported within Other assets in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Non-GAAP Financial Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 29,
2026


December 28,
2025

Revenue

$ 5,841,488


$ 5,344,791

Gross margin

$ 2,913,123


$ 2,658,256

Gross margin as a percent of revenue

49.9 %


49.7 %

Operating expenses

$ 866,166


$ 827,486

Operating income

$ 2,046,957


$ 1,830,770

Operating margin

35.0 %


34.3 %

Net income

$ 1,851,442


$ 1,597,626

Net income per diluted share

$ 1.47


$ 1.27

Shares used in per share calculation - diluted

1,257,325


1,261,739

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 29,
2026


December 28,
2025

U.S. GAAP net income

$ 1,825,460


$ 1,593,994

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:




Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold

2,668


2,668

Elective deferred compensation ("EDC") related liability valuation (decrease) increase - cost of goods sold

(6,476)


4,426

Workforce optimization charges - cost of goods sold

6,404


-

EDC related liability valuation (decrease) increase - research and development

(11,656)


7,968

Workforce optimization charges - research and development

9,437


-

Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general

and administrative

348


193

EDC related liability valuation (decrease) increase - selling, general and administrative

(7,771)


5,312

Workforce optimization charges - selling, general and administrative

6,987


-

Amortization of note discounts - other income (expense), net

674


701

Loss (gain) on EDC related asset - other income (expense), net

27,265


(16,628)

Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items

(1,898)


(1,008)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 1,851,442


$ 1,597,626

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 1.47


$ 1.27

U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 1.45


$ 1.26

U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation

1,257,325


1,261,739

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin,

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 29,
2026


December 28,
2025

U.S. GAAP gross margin

$ 2,910,527


$ 2,651,162

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:




Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations

2,668


2,668

EDC related liability valuation (decrease) increase

(6,476)


4,426

Workforce optimization charges

6,404


-

Non-GAAP gross margin

$ 2,913,123


$ 2,658,256

U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue

49.8 %


49.6 %

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue

49.9 %


49.7 %

U.S. GAAP operating expenses

$ 863,511


$ 840,959

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:




Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations

(348)


(193)

EDC related liability valuation decrease (increase)

19,427


(13,280)

Workforce optimization charges

(16,424)


-

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 866,166


$ 827,486

U.S. GAAP operating income

$ 2,047,016


$ 1,810,203

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 2,046,957


$ 1,830,770

U.S. GAAP operating margin

35.0 %


33.9 %

Non-GAAP operating margin

35.0 %


34.3 %

Lam Research Corporation Contacts:
Ram Ganesh, Investor Relations, phone: 510-572-1615, e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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