Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 29, 2026

FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 29, 2026 (the "March 2026 quarter").

Highlights for the March 2026 quarter were as follows:

Revenue of $5.84 billion.

U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue of 49.8%, U.S. GAAP operating margin as a percent of revenue of 35.0%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $1.45.

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue of 49.9%, non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of revenue of 35.0%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.47.

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended March 29, 2026 and December 28, 2025 (in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points)

U.S. GAAP



March 2026

December 2025

Change Q/Q Revenue

$ 5,841,488

$ 5,344,791

+9 % Gross margin

49.8 %

49.6 %

+ 20 bps Operating margin

35.0 %

33.9 %

+ 110 bps Diluted EPS

$ 1.45

$ 1.26

+ 15 %













Non-GAAP



March 2026

December 2025

Change Q/Q Revenue

$ 5,841,488

$ 5,344,791

+9 % Gross margin

49.9 %

49.7 %

+ 20 bps Operating margin

35.0 %

34.3 %

+ 70 bps Diluted EPS

$ 1.47

$ 1.27

+ 16 %

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the March 2026 quarter, revenue was $5,841 million, gross margin was $2,911 million, or 49.8% of revenue, operating expenses were $864 million, operating margin was 35.0%, and net income was $1,825 million, or $1.45 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $5,345 million, gross margin of $2,651 million, or 49.6% of revenue, operating expenses of $841 million, operating margin of 33.9%, and net income of $1,594 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 28, 2025 (the "December 2025 quarter").

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the March 2026 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $2,913 million, or 49.9% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $866 million, non-GAAP operating margin was 35.0%, and non-GAAP net income was $1,851 million, or $1.47 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $2,658 million, or 49.7% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $827 million, non-GAAP operating margin of 34.3%, and non-GAAP net income of $1,598 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the December 2025 quarter.

"Lam delivered record revenue and EPS in the March quarter as AI-driven demand reshapes the semiconductor industry," said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strategic investments and the velocity of our execution are generating strong momentum, enabling customers' AI roadmaps and driving Lam's outperformance during this critical phase of industry growth."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balances decreased to $4.77 billion at the end of the March 2026 quarter compared to $6.20 billion at the end of the December 2025 quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of cash deployed for capital return activities, principal payment on debt instruments, and capital expenditures, partially offset by cash generated from operating activities during the quarter.

Deferred revenue at the end of the March 2026 quarter decreased slightly to $2.22 billion compared to $2.25 billion as of the end of the December 2025 quarter. Lam's deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom control does not transfer until customer acceptance. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $434 million as of March 29, 2026 and $226 million as of December 28, 2025.

Revenue

The geographic distribution of revenue during the March 2026 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region Revenue China 34 % Korea 23 % Taiwan 23 % Japan 8 % United States 6 % Southeast Asia 4 % Europe 2 %

The following table presents revenue disaggregated between systems and customer support-related revenue:



Three Months Ended

March 29,

2026

December 28,

2025

March 30,

2025

(In thousands) Systems revenue $ 3,730,582

$ 3,357,493

$ 3,035,276 Customer support-related revenue and other 2,110,906

1,987,298

1,684,899

$ 5,841,488

$ 5,344,791

$ 4,720,175













Systems revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch, and other wafer fabrication markets.

Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant® product line.

Outlook

For the quarter ending June 28, 2026, Lam is providing the following guidance:



U.S. GAAP

Reconciling Items

Non-GAAP





















Revenue $6.60 Billion +/- $400 Million

-

$6.60 Billion +/- $400 Million Gross margin 50.5 % +/- 1 %

$ 2.7 Million

50.5 % +/- 1 % Operating margin 36.5 % +/- 1 %

$ 3.0 Million

36.5 % +/- 1 % Net income per diluted share $1.65 +/- $0.15

$ 3.3 Million

$1.65 +/- $0.15 Diluted share count 1.255 Billion

-

1.255 Billion

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other items that may be completed or realized after the date of this release, except as described below. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

Gross margin - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $2.7 million.

Operating margin - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $3.0 million.

Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $3.0 million; amortization of debt discounts, $0.5 million; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ($0.2 million); totaling $3.3 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results for both the March 2026 and December 2025 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, amortization of note discounts, and the net income tax effect of non-GAAP items. In addition, the March 2026 quarter excludes expenses associated with workforce optimization activities and their associated income tax effect.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating margin, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company's website at https://investor.lamresearch.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: our outlook and guidance for future financial results, including revenue, gross margin, operating margin, net income per diluted share, and diluted share count; the extent to which our investments and rate of operational execution are enabling our customers, driving our performance and generating momentum; and customer and industry trends, including the role of AI as an industry driver. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: business, economic, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; trade regulations, export controls, tariffs, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; supply chain cost increases, tariffs, export controls and other inflationary pressures have impacted and may continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions, export controls or manufacturing capacity constraints may limit our ability to manufacture and sell our products; and natural and human-caused disasters, disease outbreaks, war, terrorism, political or governmental unrest or instability, or other events beyond our control may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K or subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.





LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 29,

2026

December 28,

2025

March 30,

2025

March 29,

2026

March 30,

2025 Revenue $ 5,841,488

$ 5,344,791

$ 4,720,175

$ 16,510,452

$ 13,264,198 Cost of goods sold 2,930,961

2,693,629

2,406,489

8,263,884

6,874,848 Gross margin 2,910,527

2,651,162

2,313,686

8,246,568

6,389,350 Gross margin as a percent of revenue 49.8 %

49.6 %

49.0 %

49.9 %

48.2 % Research and development 583,200

573,305

525,904

1,732,951

1,516,209 Selling, general and administrative 280,311

267,654

226,023

827,310

713,301 Total operating expenses 863,511

840,959

751,927

2,560,261

2,229,510 Operating income 2,047,016

1,810,203

1,561,759

5,686,307

4,159,840 Operating margin 35.0 %

33.9 %

33.1 %

34.4 %

31.4 % Other income (expense), net (35,460)

26,410

(25,035)

21,024

19,308 Income before income taxes 2,011,556

1,836,613

1,536,724

5,707,331

4,179,148 Income tax expense (186,096)

(242,619)

(206,057)

(719,217)

(541,019) Net income $ 1,825,460

$ 1,593,994

$ 1,330,667

$ 4,988,114

$ 3,638,129 Net income per share:

















Basic $ 1.46

$ 1.27

$ 1.04

$ 3.97

$ 2.82 Diluted $ 1.45

$ 1.26

$ 1.03

$ 3.95

$ 2.81 Number of shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 1,249,728

1,254,856

1,283,779

1,256,343

1,290,041 Diluted 1,257,325

1,261,739

1,288,100

1,262,792

1,294,545 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.23

$ 0.78

$ 0.69





















LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



March 29,

2026

December 28,

2025

June 29,

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(1) ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,750,936

$ 6,180,440

$ 6,390,659 Accounts receivable, net 4,132,890

3,491,987

3,378,071 Inventories 3,999,992

4,037,682

4,307,991 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 413,099

307,914

440,274 Total current assets 13,296,917

14,018,023

14,516,995 Property and equipment, net 2,853,614

2,710,989

2,428,744 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,882,017

1,864,037

1,808,685 Other assets 2,759,362

2,798,122

2,590,836 Total assets $ 20,791,910

$ 21,391,171

$ 21,345,260 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 4,095

$ 754,006

$ 754,311 Other current liabilities 5,238,303

5,459,147

5,814,114 Total current liabilities 5,242,398

6,213,153

6,568,425 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 3,730,384

3,729,742

3,730,194 Income taxes payable 621,572

667,639

603,412 Other long-term liabilities 612,777

635,211

581,610 Total liabilities 10,207,131

11,245,745

11,483,641 Stockholders' equity (2) 10,584,779

10,145,426

9,861,619 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,791,910

$ 21,391,171

$ 21,345,260













(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Common shares issued and outstanding were 1,250,539 as of March 29, 2026, 1,251,180 as of December 28, 2025, and

1,268,740 as of June 29, 2025.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 29,

2026

December 28,

2025

March 30,

2025

March 29,

2026

March 30,

2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income $ 1,825,460

$ 1,593,994

$ 1,330,667

$ 4,988,114

$ 3,638,129 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 116,322

103,925

97,343

321,891

287,838 Deferred income taxes (19,478)

(30,957)

(19,992)

(113,310)

(211,568) Equity-based compensation expense 96,616

88,539

87,115

282,396

249,085 Other, net (2,855)

(19,961)

1,654

(24,706)

(7,395) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (874,645)

(255,495)

(188,124)

(1,053,956)

(337,013) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,141,420

1,480,045

1,308,663

4,400,429

3,619,076 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Capital expenditures and intangible assets (331,604)

(260,879)

(288,058)

(777,604)

(586,995) Other, net (2,976)

3,096

(4,857)

(807)

8,154 Net cash used for investing activities (334,580)

(257,783)

(292,915)

(778,411)

(578,841) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Principal payments on debt, including finance lease obligations and payments for debt issuance costs (751,194)

(1,462)

(504,037)

(754,073)

(506,003) Treasury stock purchases, including excise tax payments (1,162,837)

(1,466,155)

(435,321)

(3,604,783)

(2,130,044) Dividends paid (325,829)

(327,507)

(295,716)

(945,317)

(854,335) Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan -

67,185

-

67,185

60,557 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net issuance costs 9,167

3,854

1,993

13,021

1,756 Other, net 55

(1,117)

526

(13,511)

963 Net cash used for financing activities (2,230,638)

(1,725,202)

(1,232,555)

(5,237,478)

(3,427,106) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,979)

(13,337)

2,380

(25,375)

(960) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,428,777)

(516,277)

(214,427)

(1,640,835)

(387,831) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 6,195,598

6,711,875

5,677,399

6,407,656

5,850,803 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 4,766,821

$ 6,195,598

$ 5,462,972

$ 4,766,821

$ 5,462,972





















(1) Restricted cash is reported within Other assets in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Non-GAAP Financial Summary (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 29,

2026

December 28,

2025 Revenue $ 5,841,488

$ 5,344,791 Gross margin $ 2,913,123

$ 2,658,256 Gross margin as a percent of revenue 49.9 %

49.7 % Operating expenses $ 866,166

$ 827,486 Operating income $ 2,046,957

$ 1,830,770 Operating margin 35.0 %

34.3 % Net income $ 1,851,442

$ 1,597,626 Net income per diluted share $ 1.47

$ 1.27 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 1,257,325

1,261,739

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 29,

2026

December 28,

2025 U.S. GAAP net income $ 1,825,460

$ 1,593,994 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold 2,668

2,668 Elective deferred compensation ("EDC") related liability valuation (decrease) increase - cost of goods sold (6,476)

4,426 Workforce optimization charges - cost of goods sold 6,404

- EDC related liability valuation (decrease) increase - research and development (11,656)

7,968 Workforce optimization charges - research and development 9,437

- Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and administrative 348

193 EDC related liability valuation (decrease) increase - selling, general and administrative (7,771)

5,312 Workforce optimization charges - selling, general and administrative 6,987

- Amortization of note discounts - other income (expense), net 674

701 Loss (gain) on EDC related asset - other income (expense), net 27,265

(16,628) Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (1,898)

(1,008) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,851,442

$ 1,597,626 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.47

$ 1.27 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.45

$ 1.26 U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 1,257,325

1,261,739

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 29,

2026

December 28,

2025 U.S. GAAP gross margin $ 2,910,527

$ 2,651,162 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations 2,668

2,668 EDC related liability valuation (decrease) increase (6,476)

4,426 Workforce optimization charges 6,404

- Non-GAAP gross margin $ 2,913,123

$ 2,658,256 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue 49.8 %

49.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue 49.9 %

49.7 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 863,511

$ 840,959 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations (348)

(193) EDC related liability valuation decrease (increase) 19,427

(13,280) Workforce optimization charges (16,424)

- Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 866,166

$ 827,486 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 2,047,016

$ 1,810,203 Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,046,957

$ 1,830,770 U.S. GAAP operating margin 35.0 %

33.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin 35.0 %

34.3 %

Lam Research Corporation Contacts:

Ram Ganesh, Investor Relations, phone: 510-572-1615, e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation