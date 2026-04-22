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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Katahdin Trust Company: Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

HOULTON, Maine, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a full-service community bank in Maine founded in 1918, has announced 2026 first-quarter earnings of $2.5 million, or $0.78 per common share.

On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, net income totaled $3.5 million, representing an increase of $605,000 or 20.9% over the first quarter of 2025.

Total assets reached $1.11 billion. Loans continued to grow, ending the first quarter at $883.2 million, an increase of $30 million year-over-year.

"We are pleased with the financial results to start this year off," stated Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team remains focused on delivering dependable financial performance, while staying true to our mission as a local, community-focused bank."

For more information and to view a copy of the Bank's most recent quarterly financial report, visit KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations/Financial-Reports.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine, with 16 locations and more than $1.11 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on social media.

SOURCE Katahdin Trust Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
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