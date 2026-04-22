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WKN: A3C7DT | ISIN: US88422P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: GL0
Frankfurt
23.04.26 | 08:10
34,000 Euro
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THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 22:15 Uhr
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Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

Completed Successful Merger with Keystone Bancshares, Inc.

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE & NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2026 first quarter financial results.

2026 First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Completed successful merger with Keystone Bancshares, Inc. ("Keystone") on February 1, 2026, which added approximately $812.0 million in loans, $1 billion in assets, and $844.2 million in deposits.
  • Return on average assets of 1.08% annualized for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 1.36% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.17% annualized for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin of 3.67% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.80% for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $16.4 million, or $1.03 and $0.88 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $17.9 million, or $1.21 and $1.02 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $13.6 million, or $0.90 and $0.78 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025.
  • The first quarter of 2026 included non-recurring adjustments related to the merger with Keystone that negatively impacted net income by approximately $3.3 million pre-tax.
  • Efficiency ratio of 66.06% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 57.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 61.23% for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Gross loans grew to $5.25 billion as of March 31, 2026, from $4.39 billion reported as of December 31, 2025.
  • Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $35.28 and decreased to $31.97, respectively, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $33.47 and $32.12, respectively, as of December 31, 2025 and $29.92 and $28.56, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.

"Our first quarter marked an important step for Third Coast with the successful merger with Keystone. This transaction meaningfully increased our balance sheet and capabilities, and we're already seeing strong momentum across our loan pipelines and core markets. As we move through the year, we remain focused on executing on our strategic objectives, building deeper relationships with clients, and translating our expanded platform into sustainable growth and shareholder value," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Common Share

Net income totaled $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $13.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $16.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to merger-related expenses attributing to an increase in legal and professional expenses, and an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to sign-on bonuses, retention and additional bonuses. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.03 per share and $0.88 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.21 per share and $1.02 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.90 per share and $0.78 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.67%, compared to 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.80% for the first quarter of 2025. The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2026 was 7.01%, compared to 7.52% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 7.45% for the first quarter of 2025. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.53%, compared to 3.73% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 4.02% for the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest income totaled $53.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 2.8% from $52.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of 25.3% from $42.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. Interest income totaled $97.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 5.7% from $92.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of 20.6% from $80.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the fourth quarter of 2025 in interest income primarily resulted from an increase in loans, slightly offset by a $1.0 million reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual and a decrease in loan yields. Interest expense was $43.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.8 million, or 9.6%, from $39.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of $5.8 million, or 15.2%, from $38.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, primarily resulting from an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits slightly offset by a reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 in noninterest income was primarily due to a decrease in non-margin loan fees during the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense increased to $38.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the fourth quarter of 2025 in noninterest expense was primarily due to merger-related expenses. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded $3.3 million in Keystone merger-related noninterest expenses primarily attributable to $1.6 million in legal and professional expenses and $1.3 million in salaries and employee benefits. Additionally, the Company recorded $644,000 in salaries and employee benefits attributable to sign-on bonuses and additional discretionary bonuses during the first quarter of 2026. At March 31, 2026, the number of employees increased to 514, compared to 412 at December 31, 2025 primarily due to the Keystone merger.

The efficiency ratio was 66.06% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 57.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 61.23% for the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, gross loans increased to $5.25 billion, an increase of $856.7 million, or 19.5%, from $4.39 billion as of December 31, 2025, and an increase of $1.26 billion, or 31.7%, from $3.99 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in gross loans was impacted by the mid-quarter Keystone merger. Commercial and industrial loans and real estate loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the first quarter of 2026, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $276.2 million and real estate loans increasing $644.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2025, partially offset by municipal and other loans decreasing $64.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2026 were $35.6 million, compared to $21.5 million at December 31, 2025 and $18.6 million at March 31, 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans during the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to one loan for approximately $17.1 million that was placed on nonaccrual partially offset by a $5.0 million decline in loans over 90 days past due and still accruing. As of March 31, 2026, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.68%, compared to 0.49% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.47% as of March 31, 2025.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2026 was $580,000, and the allowance for credit losses of $51.5 million represented 0.98% of the $5.25 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2026. The provision for credit loss recorded for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $43.9 million represented 1.00% of the $4.39 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2025. The increase in the allowance for credit loss in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to Day 1 allowance for credit losses related to the Keystone merger.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $4,000 and net charge-offs of $398,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $5.72 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 23.5% from $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2025, and an increase of 34.5% from $4.25 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in total deposits was impacted by the mid-quarter Keystone merger. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $495.0 million as of December 31, 2025, to $577.2 million as of March 31, 2026 and represented 10.1% and 10.7% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. As of March 31, 2026, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $912.1 million, or 27.1%, time deposits increased $90.0 million, or 12.0%, and savings accounts increased $3.8 million, or 17.6%, respectively, from December 31, 2025.

The average cost of deposits was 3.17% for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 17-basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 and a 44-basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2025. The decreases were primarily due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2026 first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through April 30, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13757903#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 21 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; changes in key management personnel; the risk that the benefits from the transaction between Third Coast and Keystone may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Third Coast and Keystone operate; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the possibility that the completion of the transaction may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Third Coast's or Keystone's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction; the dilution caused by Third Coast's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect future results of Third Coast and Keystone including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

____________________________
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




2026



2025


(Dollars in thousands)


March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31


















ASSETS
















Cash and cash equivalents:
















Cash and due from banks


$

425,174



$

175,202



$

116,383



$

113,141



$

218,990


Federal funds sold



6,133




6,027




6,629




5,815




110,379


Total cash and cash equivalents



431,307




181,229




123,012




118,956




329,369


















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



270




267




265




262




359


Investment securities available-for-sale



435,846




383,192




376,719




355,753




397,442


Investment securities held to maturity



191,980




192,008




206,037




206,065




-


Loans held for investment



5,251,458




4,394,751




4,165,116




4,079,736




3,988,039


Less: allowance for credit losses



(51,455)




(43,949)




(42,563)




(40,035)




(40,456)


Loans held for investment, net



5,200,003




4,350,802




4,122,553




4,039,701




3,947,583


Accrued interest receivable



31,385




29,236




29,537




27,736




26,752


Premises and equipment, net



40,558




24,789




24,718




24,908




25,669


Other real estate owned



8,388




8,388




8,388




8,580




8,752


Bank-owned life insurance



77,107




76,357




75,547




74,761




74,018


Non-marketable securities, at cost



21,759




16,424




26,157




18,761




15,994


Deferred tax asset, net



7,493




6,450




6,989




8,646




9,176


Derivative assets



2,350




2,544




2,803




3,059




3,052


Right-of-use assets - operating leases



17,615




17,066




17,677




18,769




19,370


Goodwill and other intangible assets



54,883




18,680




18,720




18,761




18,801


Other assets



61,129




33,327




22,686




19,053




20,652


Total assets


$

6,582,073



$

5,340,759



$

5,061,808



$

4,943,771



$

4,896,989


















LIABILITIES
















Deposits:
















Noninterest bearing


$

577,217



$

495,000



$

450,013



$

440,964



$

448,542


Interest bearing



5,137,860




4,131,888




3,922,728




3,839,905




3,800,001


Total deposits



5,715,077




4,626,888




4,372,741




4,280,869




4,248,543


















Accrued interest payable



7,205




5,957




7,153




6,691




7,044


Derivative liabilities



3,517




3,142




3,521




3,779




3,527


Lease liability - operating leases



18,676




18,130




18,735




19,835




20,425


Other liabilities



48,177




36,775




32,040




24,745




25,979


Line of credit - Senior Debt



57,875




37,875




32,875




30,875




30,875


Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



81,016




80,965




80,913




80,862




80,810


Total liabilities



5,931,543




4,809,732




4,547,978




4,447,656




4,417,203


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69




69




69




69




69


Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-




-




-




-




-


Common stock



16,641




13,970




13,958




13,930




13,904


Common stock - non-voting



-




-




-




-




-


Additional paid-in capital



428,815




323,929




323,491




322,972




322,456


Retained earnings



198,435




183,238




166,537




149,677




134,115


Accumulated other comprehensive income



7,669




10,920




10,874




10,566




10,341


Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)


Total shareholders' equity



650,530




531,027




513,830




496,115




479,786


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

6,582,073



$

5,340,759



$

5,061,808



$

4,943,771



$

4,896,989


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended





2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31




















INTEREST INCOME:

















Loans, including fees


$

85,893



$

81,368



$

82,054



$

79,706



$

73,087



Investment securities available-for-sale



6,107




6,464




6,289




5,505




5,693



Investment securities held-to-maturity



2,398




2,681




2,882




1,607




-



Federal funds sold and other



2,988




1,586




1,278




1,844




1,986



Total interest income



97,386




92,099




92,503




88,662




80,766




















INTEREST EXPENSE:

















Deposit accounts



41,484




37,530




39,030




37,535




36,226



FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,257




2,372




2,624




1,753




1,743



Total interest expense



43,741




39,902




41,654




39,288




37,969




















Net interest income



53,645




52,197




50,849




49,374




42,797




















Provision for credit losses



580




2,245




2,763




2,130




450




















Net interest income after credit loss expense



53,065




49,952




48,086




47,244




42,347




















NONINTEREST INCOME:

















Service charges and fees



3,175




3,518




2,839




2,125




2,277



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



750




811




786




743




677



Loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



(11)




(272)




-




(110)




(228)



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-




-




-




44




30



Other



119




204




10




(152)




351



Total noninterest income



4,033




4,261




3,635




2,650




3,107




















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

















Salaries and employee benefits



24,808




21,109




19,560




18,179




18,341



Occupancy and equipment expense



3,349




2,845




2,861




2,783




2,834



Legal and professional



3,221




2,850




1,254




1,927




1,431



Data processing and network expense



1,414




1,087




1,203




1,162




1,120



Regulatory assessments



1,210




1,172




1,152




1,203




1,306



Advertising and marketing



639




733




499




503




409



Software purchases and maintenance



1,419




1,067




1,094




1,149




1,259



Loan operations and other real estate owned expense



537




397




29




439




269



Telephone and communications



144




126




134




115




175



Other



1,362




1,305




1,106




1,386




964



Total noninterest expense



38,103




32,691




28,892




28,846




28,108




















NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
EXPENSE



18,995




21,522




22,829




21,048




17,346




















Income tax expense



2,627




3,624




4,772




4,301




3,757




















NET INCOME



16,368




17,898




18,057




16,747




13,589




















Preferred stock dividends declared



1,171




1,197




1,197




1,185




1,171




















NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
SHAREHOLDERS


$

15,197



$

16,701



$

16,860



$

15,562



$

12,418




















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

















Basic earnings per share


$

1.03



$

1.21



$

1.22



$

1.12



$

0.90



Diluted earnings per share


$

0.88



$

1.02



$

1.03



$

0.96



$

0.78



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended





2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31




















Earnings per common share, basic


$

1.03



$

1.21



$

1.22



$

1.12



$

0.90



Earnings per common share, diluted


$

0.88



$

1.02



$

1.03



$

0.96



$

0.78



Dividends on common stock


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



Dividends on Series A Convertible
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock


$

16.88



$

17.25



$

17.25



$

17.06



$

16.88




















Return on average assets (A)



1.08

%



1.36

%



1.41

%



1.38

%



1.17

%


Return on average common equity (A)



11.29

%



14.42

%



15.14

%



14.70

%



12.41

%


Return on average tangible common
equity (A) (B)



12.23

%



15.03

%



15.81

%



15.38

%



13.01

%


Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.67

%



4.10

%



4.10

%



4.22

%



3.80

%


Efficiency ratio (D)



66.06

%



57.90

%



53.03

%



55.45

%



61.23

%



















Capital Ratios

















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):

















Total common equity to total assets



8.88

%



8.70

%



8.84

%



8.70

%



8.45

%


Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (B)



8.11

%



8.38

%



8.51

%



8.35

%



8.09

%


Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
weighted assets)



8.84

%



8.65

%



8.85

%



8.75

%



8.70

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
assets)



9.96

%



9.97

%



10.25

%



10.20

%



10.19

%


Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
assets)



12.13

%



12.48

%



12.90

%



12.87

%



12.97

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
assets)



9.65

%



9.65

%



9.55

%



9.65

%



9.58

%



















Third Coast Bank:

















Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
weighted assets)



12.23

%



12.23

%



12.59

%



12.56

%



12.69

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
assets)



12.23

%



12.23

%



12.59

%



12.56

%



12.69

%


Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
assets)



13.02

%



13.14

%



13.53

%



13.46

%



13.63

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
assets)



11.84

%



11.84

%



11.75

%



11.89

%



11.93

%



















Other Data

















Weighted average common shares:

















Basic



14,814,661




13,889,497




13,860,149




13,836,830




13,776,998



Diluted



18,560,056




17,552,204




17,524,288




17,391,128




17,440,826



Period end common shares outstanding



16,562,268




13,891,055




13,879,099




13,851,581




13,825,286



Book value per common share


$

35.28



$

33.47



$

32.25



$

31.04



$

29.92



Tangible book value per common share (B)


$

31.97



$

32.12



$

30.91



$

29.69



$

28.56



___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended




March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


March 31, 2025


(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)




























Assets


























Interest-earnings assets:


























Loans, gross


$

4,972,780



$

85,893



7.01 %


$

4,294,376



$

81,368



7.52 %


$

3,979,859



$

73,087



7.45 %


Investment securities available-for-sale



402,372




6,107



6.16 %



399,694




6,464



6.42 %



398,115




5,693



5.80 %


Investment securities held-to-maturity



191,998




2,398



5.07 %



196,309




2,681



5.42 %



-




-




-


Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
assets



364,681




2,988



3.32 %



164,928




1,586



3.82 %



186,893




1,986



4.31 %


Total interest-earning assets



5,931,831




97,386



6.66 %



5,055,307




92,099



7.23 %



4,564,867




80,766



7.18 %


Less: allowance for loan losses



(48,822)









(42,984)









(40,595)








Total interest-earning assets, net of
allowance



5,883,009









5,012,323









4,524,272








Noninterest-earning assets



270,433









209,215









198,522








Total assets


$

6,153,442








$

5,221,538








$

4,722,794


































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


























Interest-bearing liabilities:


























Interest-bearing deposits


$

4,761,641



$

41,484



3.53 %


$

3,989,201



$

37,530



3.73 %


$

3,652,006



$

36,226



4.02 %


Note payable and line of credit



130,737




1,944



6.03 %



118,807




1,801



6.01 %



111,661




1,713



6.22 %


FHLB advances



40,155




313



3.16 %



56,483




571



4.01 %



2,551




30



4.77 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities



4,932,533




43,741



3.60 %



4,164,491




39,902



3.80 %



3,766,218




37,969



4.09 %


Noninterest-bearing deposits



549,111









477,198









423,780








Other liabilities



59,628









54,090









60,755








Total liabilities



5,541,272









4,695,779









4,250,753








Shareholders' equity



612,170









525,759









472,041








Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity


$

6,153,442








$

5,221,538








$

4,722,794








Net interest income





$

53,645








$

52,197








$

42,797





Net interest spread (1)








3.06 %








3.43 %








3.09 %


Net interest margin (2)








3.67 %








4.10 %








3.80 %



































___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended





2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands)


March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31




















Period-end Loan Portfolio:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

572,037



$

434,715



$

408,996



$

423,959



$

420,902



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



929,598




710,401




687,924




666,840




633,227



Residential



543,804




333,419




334,583




323,898




335,285



Construction, development & other



894,767




823,353




826,566




784,364




846,166



Farmland



32,379




26,485




25,549




28,013




30,783



Commercial & industrial



2,182,864




1,906,616




1,772,045




1,724,583




1,605,243



Consumer



2,265




1,576




1,291




1,206




1,443



Municipal and other



93,744




158,186




108,162




126,873




114,990



Total loans


$

5,251,458



$

4,394,751



$

4,165,116



$

4,079,736



$

3,988,039




















Asset Quality:

















Nonaccrual loans


$

29,222



$

10,120



$

10,723



$

13,358



$

17,066



Loans> 90 days and still accruing



6,396




11,360




11,016




6,755




1,503



Total nonperforming loans



35,618




21,480




21,739




20,113




18,569



Other real estate owned



8,388




8,388




8,388




8,580




8,752



Total nonperforming assets


$

44,006



$

29,868



$

30,127



$

28,693



$

27,321




















QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs


$

(4)



$

844



$

(17)



$

2,376



$

398




















Nonaccrual loans:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

618



$

1,235



$

1,237



$

2,191



$

3,100



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



17,140




99




111




111




-



Residential



374




387




214




637




2,616



Construction, development & other



603




-




6




344




358



Commercial & industrial



10,487




8,399




9,155




10,075




10,992



Total nonaccrual loans


$

29,222



$

10,120



$

10,723



$

13,358



$

17,066




















Asset Quality Ratios:

















Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.67

%



0.56

%



0.60

%



0.58

%



0.56

%


Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.68

%



0.49

%



0.52

%



0.49

%



0.47

%


Allowance for credit losses to total loans



0.98

%



1.00

%



1.02

%



0.98

%



1.01

%


QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
(annualized)



(0.00)

%



0.08

%



(0.00)

%



0.24

%



0.04

%


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per common share is book value per common share. We believe that the tangible book value per common share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:



Three Months Ended




2026



2025


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31


















Tangible Common Equity:
















Total shareholders' equity


$

650,530



$

531,027



$

513,830



$

496,115



$

479,786


Less: Preferred stock including additional
paid in capital



66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160


Total common equity



584,370




464,867




447,670




429,955




413,626


Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
net



54,883




18,680




18,720




18,761




18,801


Tangible common equity


$

529,487



$

446,187



$

428,950



$

411,194



$

394,825


















Common shares outstanding at end of period



16,562,268




13,891,055




13,879,099




13,851,581




13,825,286


















Book Value Per Common Share


$

35.28



$

33.47



$

32.25



$

31.04



$

29.92


Tangible Book Value Per Common Share


$

31.97



$

32.12



$

30.91



$

29.69



$

28.56


































Tangible Assets:
















Total assets


$

6,582,073



$

5,340,759



$

5,061,808



$

4,943,771



$

4,896,989


Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit
intangibles, net



54,883




18,680




18,720




18,761




18,801


Tangible assets


$

6,527,190



$

5,322,079



$

5,043,088



$

4,925,010



$

4,878,188


















Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.88

%



8.70

%



8.84

%



8.70

%



8.45

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



8.11

%



8.38

%



8.51

%



8.35

%



8.09

%

































Average Tangible Common Equity:
















Average shareholders' equity


$

612,170



$

525,759



$

508,034



$

490,741



$

472,041


Less: Average preferred stock including
additional paid in capital



66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160


Average common equity



546,010




459,599




441,874




424,581




405,881


Less: Average goodwill and core deposit
intangibles, net



42,115




18,705




18,746




18,784




18,826


Average tangible common equity


$

503,895



$

440,894



$

423,128



$

405,797



$

387,055


















Net Income


$

16,368



$

17,898



$

18,057



$

16,747



$

13,589


Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,171




1,197




1,197




1,185




1,171


Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


$

15,197



$

16,701



$

16,860



$

15,562



$

12,418


















Return on Average Common Equity(A)



11.29

%



14.42

%



15.14

%



14.70

%



12.41

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (A)



12.23

%



15.03

%



15.81

%



15.38

%



13.01

%

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

© 2026 PR Newswire
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