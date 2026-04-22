Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

Completed Successful Merger with Keystone Bancshares, Inc.

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE & NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2026 first quarter financial results.

2026 First Quarter Financial Highlights

Completed successful merger with Keystone Bancshares, Inc. ("Keystone") on February 1, 2026, which added approximately $812.0 million in loans, $1 billion in assets, and $844.2 million in deposits.

Return on average assets of 1.08% annualized for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 1.36% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.17% annualized for the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin of 3.67% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.80% for the first quarter of 2025.

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $16.4 million, or $1.03 and $0.88 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $17.9 million, or $1.21 and $1.02 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $13.6 million, or $0.90 and $0.78 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025.

The first quarter of 2026 included non-recurring adjustments related to the merger with Keystone that negatively impacted net income by approximately $3.3 million pre-tax.

Efficiency ratio of 66.06% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 57.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 61.23% for the first quarter of 2025.

Gross loans grew to $5.25 billion as of March 31, 2026, from $4.39 billion reported as of December 31, 2025.

Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $35.28 and decreased to $31.97, respectively, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $33.47 and $32.12, respectively, as of December 31, 2025 and $29.92 and $28.56, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.

"Our first quarter marked an important step for Third Coast with the successful merger with Keystone. This transaction meaningfully increased our balance sheet and capabilities, and we're already seeing strong momentum across our loan pipelines and core markets. As we move through the year, we remain focused on executing on our strategic objectives, building deeper relationships with clients, and translating our expanded platform into sustainable growth and shareholder value," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Common Share

Net income totaled $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $13.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $16.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to merger-related expenses attributing to an increase in legal and professional expenses, and an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to sign-on bonuses, retention and additional bonuses. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.03 per share and $0.88 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.21 per share and $1.02 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.90 per share and $0.78 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.67%, compared to 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.80% for the first quarter of 2025. The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2026 was 7.01%, compared to 7.52% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 7.45% for the first quarter of 2025. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.53%, compared to 3.73% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 4.02% for the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest income totaled $53.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 2.8% from $52.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of 25.3% from $42.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. Interest income totaled $97.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 5.7% from $92.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of 20.6% from $80.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the fourth quarter of 2025 in interest income primarily resulted from an increase in loans, slightly offset by a $1.0 million reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual and a decrease in loan yields. Interest expense was $43.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.8 million, or 9.6%, from $39.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of $5.8 million, or 15.2%, from $38.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, primarily resulting from an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits slightly offset by a reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 in noninterest income was primarily due to a decrease in non-margin loan fees during the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense increased to $38.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the fourth quarter of 2025 in noninterest expense was primarily due to merger-related expenses. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded $3.3 million in Keystone merger-related noninterest expenses primarily attributable to $1.6 million in legal and professional expenses and $1.3 million in salaries and employee benefits. Additionally, the Company recorded $644,000 in salaries and employee benefits attributable to sign-on bonuses and additional discretionary bonuses during the first quarter of 2026. At March 31, 2026, the number of employees increased to 514, compared to 412 at December 31, 2025 primarily due to the Keystone merger.

The efficiency ratio was 66.06% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 57.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 61.23% for the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, gross loans increased to $5.25 billion, an increase of $856.7 million, or 19.5%, from $4.39 billion as of December 31, 2025, and an increase of $1.26 billion, or 31.7%, from $3.99 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in gross loans was impacted by the mid-quarter Keystone merger. Commercial and industrial loans and real estate loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the first quarter of 2026, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $276.2 million and real estate loans increasing $644.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2025, partially offset by municipal and other loans decreasing $64.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2026 were $35.6 million, compared to $21.5 million at December 31, 2025 and $18.6 million at March 31, 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans during the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to one loan for approximately $17.1 million that was placed on nonaccrual partially offset by a $5.0 million decline in loans over 90 days past due and still accruing. As of March 31, 2026, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.68%, compared to 0.49% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.47% as of March 31, 2025.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2026 was $580,000, and the allowance for credit losses of $51.5 million represented 0.98% of the $5.25 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2026. The provision for credit loss recorded for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $43.9 million represented 1.00% of the $4.39 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2025. The increase in the allowance for credit loss in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to Day 1 allowance for credit losses related to the Keystone merger.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $4,000 and net charge-offs of $398,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $5.72 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 23.5% from $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2025, and an increase of 34.5% from $4.25 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in total deposits was impacted by the mid-quarter Keystone merger. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $495.0 million as of December 31, 2025, to $577.2 million as of March 31, 2026 and represented 10.1% and 10.7% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. As of March 31, 2026, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $912.1 million, or 27.1%, time deposits increased $90.0 million, or 12.0%, and savings accounts increased $3.8 million, or 17.6%, respectively, from December 31, 2025.

The average cost of deposits was 3.17% for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 17-basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 and a 44-basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2025. The decreases were primarily due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2026 first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through April 30, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13757903#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 21 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; changes in key management personnel; the risk that the benefits from the transaction between Third Coast and Keystone may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Third Coast and Keystone operate; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the possibility that the completion of the transaction may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Third Coast's or Keystone's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction; the dilution caused by Third Coast's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect future results of Third Coast and Keystone including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

____________________________

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





2026



2025

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 425,174



$ 175,202



$ 116,383



$ 113,141



$ 218,990

Federal funds sold



6,133





6,027





6,629





5,815





110,379

Total cash and cash equivalents



431,307





181,229





123,012





118,956





329,369

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



270





267





265





262





359

Investment securities available-for-sale



435,846





383,192





376,719





355,753





397,442

Investment securities held to maturity



191,980





192,008





206,037





206,065





-

Loans held for investment



5,251,458





4,394,751





4,165,116





4,079,736





3,988,039

Less: allowance for credit losses



(51,455)





(43,949)





(42,563)





(40,035)





(40,456)

Loans held for investment, net



5,200,003





4,350,802





4,122,553





4,039,701





3,947,583

Accrued interest receivable



31,385





29,236





29,537





27,736





26,752

Premises and equipment, net



40,558





24,789





24,718





24,908





25,669

Other real estate owned



8,388





8,388





8,388





8,580





8,752

Bank-owned life insurance



77,107





76,357





75,547





74,761





74,018

Non-marketable securities, at cost



21,759





16,424





26,157





18,761





15,994

Deferred tax asset, net



7,493





6,450





6,989





8,646





9,176

Derivative assets



2,350





2,544





2,803





3,059





3,052

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



17,615





17,066





17,677





18,769





19,370

Goodwill and other intangible assets



54,883





18,680





18,720





18,761





18,801

Other assets



61,129





33,327





22,686





19,053





20,652

Total assets

$ 6,582,073



$ 5,340,759



$ 5,061,808



$ 4,943,771



$ 4,896,989

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 577,217



$ 495,000



$ 450,013



$ 440,964



$ 448,542

Interest bearing



5,137,860





4,131,888





3,922,728





3,839,905





3,800,001

Total deposits



5,715,077





4,626,888





4,372,741





4,280,869





4,248,543

































Accrued interest payable



7,205





5,957





7,153





6,691





7,044

Derivative liabilities



3,517





3,142





3,521





3,779





3,527

Lease liability - operating leases



18,676





18,130





18,735





19,835





20,425

Other liabilities



48,177





36,775





32,040





24,745





25,979

Line of credit - Senior Debt



57,875





37,875





32,875





30,875





30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



81,016





80,965





80,913





80,862





80,810

Total liabilities



5,931,543





4,809,732





4,547,978





4,447,656





4,417,203

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





69





69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



16,641





13,970





13,958





13,930





13,904

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



428,815





323,929





323,491





322,972





322,456

Retained earnings



198,435





183,238





166,537





149,677





134,115

Accumulated other comprehensive income



7,669





10,920





10,874





10,566





10,341

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



650,530





531,027





513,830





496,115





479,786

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,582,073



$ 5,340,759



$ 5,061,808



$ 4,943,771



$ 4,896,989



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31





































INTEREST INCOME:































Loans, including fees

$ 85,893



$ 81,368



$ 82,054



$ 79,706



$ 73,087



Investment securities available-for-sale



6,107





6,464





6,289





5,505





5,693



Investment securities held-to-maturity



2,398





2,681





2,882





1,607





-



Federal funds sold and other



2,988





1,586





1,278





1,844





1,986



Total interest income



97,386





92,099





92,503





88,662





80,766





































INTEREST EXPENSE:































Deposit accounts



41,484





37,530





39,030





37,535





36,226



FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,257





2,372





2,624





1,753





1,743



Total interest expense



43,741





39,902





41,654





39,288





37,969





































Net interest income



53,645





52,197





50,849





49,374





42,797





































Provision for credit losses



580





2,245





2,763





2,130





450





































Net interest income after credit loss expense



53,065





49,952





48,086





47,244





42,347





































NONINTEREST INCOME:































Service charges and fees



3,175





3,518





2,839





2,125





2,277



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



750





811





786





743





677



Loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



(11)





(272)





-





(110)





(228)



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-





-





-





44





30



Other



119





204





10





(152)





351



Total noninterest income



4,033





4,261





3,635





2,650





3,107





































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:































Salaries and employee benefits



24,808





21,109





19,560





18,179





18,341



Occupancy and equipment expense



3,349





2,845





2,861





2,783





2,834



Legal and professional



3,221





2,850





1,254





1,927





1,431



Data processing and network expense



1,414





1,087





1,203





1,162





1,120



Regulatory assessments



1,210





1,172





1,152





1,203





1,306



Advertising and marketing



639





733





499





503





409



Software purchases and maintenance



1,419





1,067





1,094





1,149





1,259



Loan operations and other real estate owned expense



537





397





29





439





269



Telephone and communications



144





126





134





115





175



Other



1,362





1,305





1,106





1,386





964



Total noninterest expense



38,103





32,691





28,892





28,846





28,108





































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



18,995





21,522





22,829





21,048





17,346





































Income tax expense



2,627





3,624





4,772





4,301





3,757





































NET INCOME



16,368





17,898





18,057





16,747





13,589





































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,171





1,197





1,197





1,185





1,171





































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 15,197



$ 16,701



$ 16,860



$ 15,562



$ 12,418





































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.03



$ 1.21



$ 1.22



$ 1.12



$ 0.90



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.88



$ 1.02



$ 1.03



$ 0.96



$ 0.78





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31





































Earnings per common share, basic

$ 1.03



$ 1.21



$ 1.22



$ 1.12



$ 0.90



Earnings per common share, diluted

$ 0.88



$ 1.02



$ 1.03



$ 0.96



$ 0.78



Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 16.88



$ 17.25



$ 17.25



$ 17.06



$ 16.88





































Return on average assets (A)



1.08 %



1.36 %



1.41 %



1.38 %



1.17 %

Return on average common equity (A)



11.29 %



14.42 %



15.14 %



14.70 %



12.41 %

Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



12.23 %



15.03 %



15.81 %



15.38 %



13.01 %

Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.67 %



4.10 %



4.10 %



4.22 %



3.80 %

Efficiency ratio (D)



66.06 %



57.90 %



53.03 %



55.45 %



61.23 %



































Capital Ratios































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):































Total common equity to total assets



8.88 %



8.70 %



8.84 %



8.70 %



8.45 %

Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



8.11 %



8.38 %



8.51 %



8.35 %



8.09 %

Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk

weighted assets)



8.84 %



8.65 %



8.85 %



8.75 %



8.70 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



9.96 %



9.97 %



10.25 %



10.20 %



10.19 %

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.13 %



12.48 %



12.90 %



12.87 %



12.97 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average

assets)



9.65 %



9.65 %



9.55 %



9.65 %



9.58 %



































Third Coast Bank:































Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk

weighted assets)



12.23 %



12.23 %



12.59 %



12.56 %



12.69 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.23 %



12.23 %



12.59 %



12.56 %



12.69 %

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted

assets)



13.02 %



13.14 %



13.53 %



13.46 %



13.63 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average

assets)



11.84 %



11.84 %



11.75 %



11.89 %



11.93 %



































Other Data































Weighted average common shares:































Basic



14,814,661





13,889,497





13,860,149





13,836,830





13,776,998



Diluted



18,560,056





17,552,204





17,524,288





17,391,128





17,440,826



Period end common shares outstanding



16,562,268





13,891,055





13,879,099





13,851,581





13,825,286



Book value per common share

$ 35.28



$ 33.47



$ 32.25



$ 31.04



$ 29.92



Tangible book value per common share (B)

$ 31.97



$ 32.12



$ 30.91



$ 29.69



$ 28.56





___________ (A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate (4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate (4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate (4)





















































Assets

















































Interest-earnings assets:

















































Loans, gross

$ 4,972,780



$ 85,893



7.01 %

$ 4,294,376



$ 81,368



7.52 %

$ 3,979,859



$ 73,087



7.45 %

Investment securities available-for-sale



402,372





6,107



6.16 %



399,694





6,464



6.42 %



398,115





5,693



5.80 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity



191,998





2,398



5.07 %



196,309





2,681



5.42 %



-





-





-

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning

assets



364,681





2,988



3.32 %



164,928





1,586



3.82 %



186,893





1,986



4.31 %

Total interest-earning assets



5,931,831





97,386



6.66 %



5,055,307





92,099



7.23 %



4,564,867





80,766



7.18 %

Less: allowance for loan losses



(48,822)















(42,984)















(40,595)













Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance



5,883,009















5,012,323















4,524,272













Noninterest-earning assets



270,433















209,215















198,522













Total assets

$ 6,153,442













$ 5,221,538













$ 4,722,794

































































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 4,761,641



$ 41,484



3.53 %

$ 3,989,201



$ 37,530



3.73 %

$ 3,652,006



$ 36,226



4.02 %

Note payable and line of credit



130,737





1,944



6.03 %



118,807





1,801



6.01 %



111,661





1,713



6.22 %

FHLB advances



40,155





313



3.16 %



56,483





571



4.01 %



2,551





30



4.77 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



4,932,533





43,741



3.60 %



4,164,491





39,902



3.80 %



3,766,218





37,969



4.09 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



549,111















477,198















423,780













Other liabilities



59,628















54,090















60,755













Total liabilities



5,541,272















4,695,779















4,250,753













Shareholders' equity



612,170















525,759















472,041













Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 6,153,442













$ 5,221,538













$ 4,722,794













Net interest income







$ 53,645













$ 52,197













$ 42,797







Net interest spread (1)













3.06 %













3.43 %













3.09 %

Net interest margin (2)













3.67 %













4.10 %













3.80 %





































































___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 572,037



$ 434,715



$ 408,996



$ 423,959



$ 420,902



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



929,598





710,401





687,924





666,840





633,227



Residential



543,804





333,419





334,583





323,898





335,285



Construction, development & other



894,767





823,353





826,566





784,364





846,166



Farmland



32,379





26,485





25,549





28,013





30,783



Commercial & industrial



2,182,864





1,906,616





1,772,045





1,724,583





1,605,243



Consumer



2,265





1,576





1,291





1,206





1,443



Municipal and other



93,744





158,186





108,162





126,873





114,990



Total loans

$ 5,251,458



$ 4,394,751



$ 4,165,116



$ 4,079,736



$ 3,988,039





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 29,222



$ 10,120



$ 10,723



$ 13,358



$ 17,066



Loans> 90 days and still accruing



6,396





11,360





11,016





6,755





1,503



Total nonperforming loans



35,618





21,480





21,739





20,113





18,569



Other real estate owned



8,388





8,388





8,388





8,580





8,752



Total nonperforming assets

$ 44,006



$ 29,868



$ 30,127



$ 28,693



$ 27,321





































QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$ (4)



$ 844



$ (17)



$ 2,376



$ 398





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 618



$ 1,235



$ 1,237



$ 2,191



$ 3,100



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



17,140





99





111





111





-



Residential



374





387





214





637





2,616



Construction, development & other



603





-





6





344





358



Commercial & industrial



10,487





8,399





9,155





10,075





10,992



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 29,222



$ 10,120



$ 10,723



$ 13,358



$ 17,066





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.67 %



0.56 %



0.60 %



0.58 %



0.56 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.68 %



0.49 %



0.52 %



0.49 %



0.47 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



0.98 %



1.00 %



1.02 %



0.98 %



1.01 %

QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans

(annualized)



(0.00) %



0.08 %



(0.00) %



0.24 %



0.04 %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per common share is book value per common share. We believe that the tangible book value per common share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per common share is book value per common share. We believe that the tangible book value per common share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended





2026



2025

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31

































Tangible Common Equity:





























Total shareholders' equity

$ 650,530



$ 531,027



$ 513,830



$ 496,115



$ 479,786

Less: Preferred stock including additional

paid in capital



66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160

Total common equity



584,370





464,867





447,670





429,955





413,626

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,

net



54,883





18,680





18,720





18,761





18,801

Tangible common equity

$ 529,487



$ 446,187



$ 428,950



$ 411,194



$ 394,825

































Common shares outstanding at end of period



16,562,268





13,891,055





13,879,099





13,851,581





13,825,286

































Book Value Per Common Share

$ 35.28



$ 33.47



$ 32.25



$ 31.04



$ 29.92

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

$ 31.97



$ 32.12



$ 30.91



$ 29.69



$ 28.56

































































Tangible Assets:





























Total assets

$ 6,582,073



$ 5,340,759



$ 5,061,808



$ 4,943,771



$ 4,896,989

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



54,883





18,680





18,720





18,761





18,801

Tangible assets

$ 6,527,190



$ 5,322,079



$ 5,043,088



$ 4,925,010



$ 4,878,188

































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.88 %



8.70 %



8.84 %



8.70 %



8.45 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



8.11 %



8.38 %



8.51 %



8.35 %



8.09 %































































Average Tangible Common Equity:





























Average shareholders' equity

$ 612,170



$ 525,759



$ 508,034



$ 490,741



$ 472,041

Less: Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital



66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160

Average common equity



546,010





459,599





441,874





424,581





405,881

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



42,115





18,705





18,746





18,784





18,826

Average tangible common equity

$ 503,895



$ 440,894



$ 423,128



$ 405,797



$ 387,055

































Net Income

$ 16,368



$ 17,898



$ 18,057



$ 16,747



$ 13,589

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,171





1,197





1,197





1,185





1,171

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 15,197



$ 16,701



$ 16,860



$ 15,562



$ 12,418

































Return on Average Common Equity(A)



11.29 %



14.42 %



15.14 %



14.70 %



12.41 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (A)



12.23 %



15.03 %



15.81 %



15.38 %



13.01 %

___________ (A) Interim periods annualized.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares