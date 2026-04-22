Fulton Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

LANCASTER, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $92.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $4.2 million in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $99.7 million(1), or $0.55 per diluted share(1), an increase of $0.3 million in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2025.

"Our first quarter results reflect steady, solid profitability driven by disciplined execution of our strategy," said Fulton Chairman, CEO, and President, Curtis J. Myers. "The Blue Foundry Bancorp acquisition expands our presence in northern New Jersey and meaningfully advances our business objectives. We are pleased to welcome Blue Foundry Bank's team members and customers to Fulton. Our focus now turns to a seamless integration, a smooth customer transition, and the continued delivery of positive operating leverage and successful strategic outcomes."

Financial Highlights

First quarter of 2026 operating results of $0.55 per diluted share(1) were impacted by the following items:

Net interest margin remained solid at 3.58%, representing a one basis point decline from the prior quarter.

Non-interest income decreased $0.1 million to $69.8 million compared to $70.0 million in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense decreased $12.7 million to $200.3 million compared to $213.0 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense decreased $13.4 million to $190.7 million (1) compared to $204.1 million in the prior quarter.

compared to $204.1 million in the prior quarter. Provision for credit losses was $14.4 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $367.5 million, or 1.51% of total net loans as of March 31, 2026.

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) increased to approximately 11.9% compared to 11.8% in the prior quarter.

increased to approximately 11.9% compared to 11.8% in the prior quarter. During the first quarter of 2026, 1,212,650 shares of the Corporation's common stock were repurchased under the 2026 Repurchase Program(3) at a cost of $24.5 million or an average of $20.21 per share.

The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025:

Net interest income decreased $4.0 million to $262.0 million. A $10.1 million decrease in interest income on net loans and a $2.2 million decrease in interest income on investment securities were partially offset by an $8.6 million decrease in interest expense on deposits. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Republic Acquisition (4) was $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $10.5 million in the prior quarter.

was $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $10.5 million in the prior quarter. Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $69.8 million compared to $70.0 million in the prior quarter. The $0.1 million decrease was primarily due to decreases of $1.3 million in commercial banking fee income and $1.3 million in consumer banking fee income mainly attributable to two less days in the first quarter and seasonality, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in income from equity method investments, reflected in other income, and a $0.6 million increase in wealth management revenues.

Non-interest expense was $200.3 million compared to $213.0 million in the prior quarter. The $12.7 million decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $11.7 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to a $11.3 million decrease in incentive compensation expense. Acquisition-related expense associated with the Blue Foundry Bancorp transaction(5) was $2.6 million compared to $0.8 million in the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total net loans increased $121.5 million to $24.3 billion compared to $24.1 billion as of December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases of $78.7 million in consumer loans (6) and $42.7 million in commercial loans (6) which included an opportunistic purchase of an in-market commercial loan portfolio.

and $42.7 million in commercial loans which included an opportunistic purchase of an in-market commercial loan portfolio. Deposits totaled $26.8 billion, a $178.9 million increase compared to $26.6 billion as of December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases of $362.4 million in savings deposits and $78.8 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by decreases of $146.5 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $139.2 million in brokered deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses totaled $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, resulting in a $367.5 million allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans, or 1.51% of total net loans as of March 31, 2026, compared to $364.5 million, or 1.51% of total net loans as of December 31, 2025.

Non-performing assets were $177.5 million, or 0.55% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026, in comparison to $185.2 million, or 0.58% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025.

Annualized net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2026 were 0.25% of total average loans in comparison to 0.24% in the prior quarter.

Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com.

(1) Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.



(2) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2026, are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.



(3) The 2026 Repurchase Program represents the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2026 and expiring on January 31, 2027, to repurchase up to $150 million, excluding fees, commissions, excise tax and other ancillary expenses, of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $150 million authorization may be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock, outstanding subordinated notes due 2030 or outstanding subordinated notes due 2035. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time under the 2026 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The 2026 Repurchase Program may be discontinued at any time.



(4) On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Republic Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.



(5) On November 24, 2025, the Corporation announced that it had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") by and between the Corporation and Blue Foundry Bancorp, a Delaware corporation ("Blue Foundry"), pursuant to which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, (i) Blue Foundry will merge with and into the Corporation (the "Merger"), with the Corporation surviving the Merger and (ii) following the Merger, Blue Foundry Bank, a New Jersey-chartered stock savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Foundry, will merge with and into Fulton Bank, a national banking association and wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation, with Fulton Bank continuing as the surviving bank. Effective April 1, 2026, the Corporation completed the Merger. Following the Merger, Blue Foundry Bank will operate as a separate, wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation until Blue Foundry Bank merges with and into Fulton Bank, which is expected to occur during the summer of 2026 around the time of systems conversion.



(6) Commercial loans include real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes a decrease in commercial construction loans of $96.1 million, reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans include real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes an increase of $2.3 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.







Note: Some numbers contained in this document may not sum due to rounding.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION











SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)











(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)



























Three months ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Ending Balances

















Investment securities(1) $ 4,861,967

$ 4,833,744

$ 5,045,270

$ 5,093,027

$ 5,071,323 Net loans 24,266,345

24,144,884

24,041,489

24,012,539

23,862,574 Total assets 32,237,438

32,118,400

31,995,086

32,040,448

32,132,028 Deposits 26,768,335

26,589,407

26,332,490

26,138,067

26,328,972 Shareholders' equity 3,505,283

3,490,447

3,413,598

3,329,246

3,274,321



















Average Balances

















Investment securities(1) 4,785,276

4,921,669

5,025,072

5,084,371

4,906,952 Net loans 24,225,655

24,053,089

24,020,322

23,899,743

24,006,863 Total assets 31,999,228

32,013,163

31,924,038

31,901,574

31,971,601 Deposits 26,451,094

26,537,659

26,298,680

26,125,602

26,169,883 Shareholders' equity 3,543,911

3,464,539

3,361,368

3,304,015

3,254,125



















Income Statement

















Net interest income 262,023

266,042

264,198

254,921

251,187 Provision for credit losses 14,442

2,948

10,245

8,607

13,898 Non-interest income 69,841

69,980

70,407

69,148

67,232 Non-interest expense 200,294

212,986

196,574

192,811

189,460 Income before taxes 117,128

120,088

127,786

122,651

115,061 Net income available to common shareholders 92,199

96,408

97,892

96,636

90,425



















Per Share

















Net income available to common shareholders (basic) $0.51

$0.53

$0.54

$0.53

$0.50 Net income available to common shareholders (diluted) $0.51

$0.53

$0.53

$0.53

$0.49 Operating net income available to common shareholders(2) $0.55

$0.55

$0.55

$0.55

$0.52 Cash dividends $0.19

$0.19

$0.18

$0.18

$0.18 Common shareholders' equity $18.52

$18.33

$17.81

$17.20

$16.91 Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) $15.12

$14.92

$14.39

$13.78

$13.46 Weighted average shares (basic) 179,720

180,405

181,658

182,261

182,179 Weighted average shares (diluted) 181,655

182,197

183,349

183,813

184,077 (1) Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.









































Three months ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Asset Quality

















Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.25 %

0.24 %

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.21 % Non-performing loans to total net loans 0.72 %

0.76 %

0.83 %

0.89 %

0.82 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.55 %

0.58 %

0.63 %

0.67 %

0.62 % ACL - loans(1) to total loans 1.51 %

1.51 %

1.57 %

1.57 %

1.59 % ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans 209 %

198 %

189 %

177 %

193 %



















Profitability

















Return on average assets 1.20 %

1.23 %

1.25 %

1.25 %

1.18 % Operating return on average assets(2) 1.30 %

1.27 %

1.29 %

1.30 %

1.25 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 11.16 %

11.69 %

12.26 %

12.46 %

11.98 % Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) 14.76 %

14.86 %

15.79 %

16.26 %

15.95 % Net interest margin 3.58 %

3.59 %

3.57 %

3.47 %

3.43 % Efficiency ratio(2) 56.7 %

60.0 %

56.5 %

57.1 %

56.7 % Non-interest expense to total average assets 2.54 %

2.64 %

2.44 %

2.42 %

2.40 % Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2) 2.42 %

2.53 %

2.38 %

2.36 %

2.32 %



















Capital Ratios (3)

















Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2) 8.6 %

8.5 %

8.3 %

8.0 %

7.8 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.9 %

9.7 %

9.6 %

9.4 %

9.2 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.9 %

11.8 %

11.6 %

11.3 %

11.1 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.7 %

12.6 %

12.4 %

12.1 %

11.9 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.1 %

15.2 %

15.0 %

14.7 %

14.5 %



















(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release. (3) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2026 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)





























Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31



2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 311,796

$ 271,463

$ 307,267

$ 362,280

$ 388,503

Other interest-earning assets 871,066

911,155

643,111

583,899

778,117

Loans held for sale 11,887

16,316

19,875

23,281

15,965

Investment securities 4,861,967

4,833,744

5,045,270

5,093,027

5,071,323

Net loans 24,266,345

24,144,884

24,041,489

24,012,539

23,862,574

Less: ACL - loans(1) (367,489)

(364,462)

(376,258)

(377,337)

(379,677)

Loans, net 23,898,856

23,780,422

23,665,231

23,635,202

23,482,897

Net premises and equipment 168,941

175,240

178,644

184,290

186,873

Accrued interest receivable 112,083

113,698

114,003

117,130

116,215

Goodwill and intangible assets 607,647

612,996

618,361

623,729

629,189

Other assets 1,393,195

1,403,366

1,403,324

1,417,610

1,462,946

Total Assets $ 32,237,438

$ 32,118,400

$ 31,995,086

$ 32,040,448

$ 32,132,028 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits $ 26,768,335

$ 26,589,407

$ 26,332,490

$ 26,138,067

$ 26,328,972

Borrowings 1,252,579

1,297,375

1,471,961

1,773,900

1,657,200

Other liabilities 711,241

741,171

777,037

799,235

871,535

Total Liabilities 28,732,155

28,627,953

28,581,488

28,711,202

28,857,707

Shareholders' equity 3,505,283

3,490,447

3,413,598

3,329,246

3,274,321

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,237,438

$ 32,118,400

$ 31,995,086

$ 32,040,448

$ 32,132,028





















LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:











Loans, by type:

















Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 9,985,368

$ 9,820,944

$ 9,734,156

$ 9,678,038

$ 9,676,517

Commercial and industrial 4,494,031

4,539,060

4,437,905

4,541,765

4,531,266

Real estate - residential mortgage 6,735,338

6,669,993

6,617,017

6,511,687

6,409,657

Real estate - home equity 1,253,192

1,242,831

1,214,399

1,193,410

1,170,470

Real estate - construction 876,498

970,298

1,134,748

1,155,099

1,175,445

Consumer 565,041

564,349

566,291

583,949

597,305

Leases and other loans(2) 356,877

337,409

336,973

348,591

301,914

Total Net Loans $ 24,266,345

$ 24,144,884

$ 24,041,489

$ 24,012,539

$ 23,862,574 Deposits, by type:

















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,334,920

$ 5,256,096

$ 5,136,210

$ 5,337,771

$ 5,435,934

Interest-bearing demand 7,823,683

7,970,188

8,035,393

7,593,083

7,804,388

Savings 8,875,256

8,512,829

8,417,678

8,271,925

8,208,526

Total demand and savings 22,033,859

21,739,113

21,589,281

21,202,779

21,448,848

Brokered 715,850

855,042

709,667

817,398

738,458

Time 4,018,626

3,995,252

4,033,542

4,117,890

4,141,666

Total Deposits $ 26,768,335

$ 26,589,407

$ 26,332,490

$ 26,138,067

$ 26,328,972 Borrowings, by type:

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 200,000

$ 250,000

$ 450,000

$ 800,000

$ 750,000

Senior debt and subordinated debt 367,720

367,637

367,557

367,476

367,396

Other borrowings 684,859

679,738

654,404

606,424

539,804

Total Borrowings $ 1,252,579

$ 1,297,375

$ 1,471,961

$ 1,773,900

$ 1,657,200





















(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)











Three months ended







Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31







2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Net Interest Income:























Interest income

$ 390,056

$ 403,416

$ 411,006

$ 402,761

$ 399,692



Interest expense

128,033

137,374

146,808

147,840

148,505



Net Interest Income

262,023

266,042

264,198

254,921

251,187



Provision for credit losses

14,442

2,948

10,245

8,607

13,898



Net Interest Income after Provision

247,581

263,094

253,953

246,314

237,289

Non-Interest Income:























Wealth management

24,496

23,879

22,639

22,281

21,785



Commercial banking:























Merchant and card

6,343

6,847

7,327

7,376

6,591



Cash management

8,363

8,374

8,335

8,376

7,799



Capital markets

3,614

3,730

2,908

2,945

2,411



Other commercial banking

4,486

5,162

4,595

4,734

4,528



Total commercial banking

22,806

24,113

23,165

23,431

21,329



Consumer banking:























Card

7,887

8,366

8,246

7,958

7,544



Overdraft

3,798

4,109

4,153

3,817

3,295



Other consumer banking

2,491

2,967

2,775

2,753

2,229



Total consumer banking

14,176

15,442

15,174

14,528

13,068



Mortgage banking

3,955

3,636

3,711

3,991

3,138



Other

4,408

2,910

5,718

4,917

7,914



Non-interest income before investment securities(losses) gains

69,841

69,980

70,407

69,148

67,234



Investment securities (losses) gains, net

-

-

-

-

(2)



Total Non-Interest Income

69,841

69,980

70,407

69,148

67,232

Non-Interest Expense:























Salaries and employee benefits

109,917

121,632

111,265

107,123

103,526



Data processing and software

18,662

19,695

18,535

18,262

18,599



Net occupancy

18,229

17,554

15,954

16,410

18,207



Other outside services

12,750

13,105

12,951

12,009

11,837



Intangible amortization

5,349

5,365

5,368

5,460

6,269



FDIC insurance

4,249

4,540

5,089

4,951

5,597



Equipment

3,924

4,001

3,926

4,100

4,150



Professional fees

2,239

2,088

2,320

2,163

(1,078)



Marketing

2,331

1,694

2,470

2,604

2,521



Acquisition-related expenses

2,644

802

-

-

380



Other

20,000

22,510

18,696

19,729

19,452



Total Non-Interest Expense

200,294

212,986

196,574

192,811

189,460



Income Before Income Taxes

117,128

120,088

127,786

122,651

115,061



Income tax expense

22,367

21,118

27,332

23,453

22,074



Net Income

94,761

98,970

100,454

99,198

92,987



Preferred stock dividends

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)



Net Income Available to CommonShareholders

$ 92,199

$ 96,408

$ 97,892

$ 96,636

$ 90,425





















































































Three months ended







Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31







2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

PER SHARE:























Net income available to common shareholders (basic)

$0.51

$0.53

$0.54

$0.53

$0.50



Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)

$0.51

$0.53

$0.53

$0.53

$0.49



Cash dividends

$0.19

$0.19

$0.18

$0.18

$0.18





























Weighted average shares (basic)

179,720

180,405

181,658

182,261

182,179



Weighted average shares (diluted)

181,655

182,197

183,349

183,813

184,077



FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)









(dollars in thousands)





























Three months ended



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/



Balance

Interest(1)

Rate

Balance

Interest(1)

Rate

Balance

Interest(1)

Rate ASSETS







































































Interest-earning assets:

































Net loans(2) $ 24,225,655

$ 341,843

5.70 %

$ 24,053,089

$ 352,014

5.82 %

$ 24,006,863

$ 347,626

5.86 %

Investment securities(3) 5,001,079

44,771

3.58 %

5,159,396

47,007

3.64 %

5,199,000

47,242

3.63 %

Other interest-earning assets 773,171

7,745

4.05 %

820,025

8,811

4.27 %

793,126

9,164

4.67 %

Total Interest-Earning Assets 29,999,905

394,359

5.31 %

30,032,510

407,832

5.40 %

29,998,989

404,032

5.44 %





































Noninterest-earning assets:

































Cash and due from banks 300,074









284,768









301,897









Premises and equipment 173,203









178,194









191,248









Other assets 1,896,687









1,898,152









1,864,996









Less: ACL - loans(4) (370,641)









(380,461)









(385,529)









Total Assets $ 31,999,228









$ 32,013,163









$ 31,971,601













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits $ 7,774,121

$ 29,036

1.51 %

$ 7,984,980

$ 33,831

1.68 %

$ 7,753,586

$ 34,189

1.79 %

Savings deposits 8,684,478

44,663

2.09 %

8,519,075

47,219

2.20 %

7,971,728

45,101

2.29 %

Brokered deposits 856,823

8,210

3.89 %

803,755

8,325

4.11 %

904,722

10,038

4.50 %

Time deposits 4,015,644

33,896

3.42 %

3,986,459

34,996

3.48 %

4,127,784

41,564

4.08 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 21,331,066

115,805

2.20 %

21,294,269

124,371

2.32 %

20,757,820

130,892

2.56 %







































Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 1,359,113

12,228

3.65 %

1,345,837

13,003

3.83 %

1,754,900

17,613

4.07 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 22,690,179

128,033

2.29 %

22,640,106

137,374

2.41 %

22,512,720

148,505

2.67 %





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits 5,120,028









5,243,390









5,412,063









Other liabilities 645,110









665,128









792,693









Total Liabilities 28,455,317









28,548,624









28,717,476









Total Deposits 26,451,094





1.78 %

26,537,659





1.86 %

26,169,883





2.03 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits (cost of funds) 27,810,207





1.87 %

27,883,496





1.96 %

27,924,783





2.15 %







































Shareholders' equity 3,543,911









3,464,539









3,254,125









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 31,999,228









$ 32,013,163









$ 31,971,601















































Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)



266,326

3.58 %





270,458

3.59 %





255,527

3.43 %

Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,303)









(4,416)









(4,340)





Net Interest Income



$ 262,023









$ 266,042









$ 251,187











































(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.

(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.

(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.

(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)





Three months ended





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31





2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Loans, by type:





















Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 9,930,713

$ 9,785,717

$ 9,721,395

$ 9,652,320

$ 9,655,283



Commercial and industrial 4,522,694

4,473,522

4,494,662

4,530,085

4,608,401



Real estate - residential mortgage 6,696,646

6,646,318

6,560,413

6,448,443

6,367,978



Real estate - home equity 1,235,977

1,223,293

1,191,465

1,179,109

1,160,713



Real estate - construction 926,026

1,014,343

1,125,130

1,172,138

1,296,090



Consumer 576,852

577,136

590,658

599,505

615,741



Leases and other loans(1) 336,747

332,760

336,599

318,142

302,657



Total Net Loans $ 24,225,655

$ 24,053,089

$ 24,020,322

$ 23,899,742

$ 24,006,863

























Deposits, by type:





















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,120,028

$ 5,243,390

$ 5,239,393

$ 5,303,997

$ 5,412,063



Interest-bearing demand 7,774,121

7,984,980

7,876,227

7,800,881

7,753,586



Savings 8,684,478

8,519,075

8,391,379

8,219,637

7,971,728



Total demand and savings 21,578,627

21,747,445

21,506,999

21,324,515

21,137,377



Brokered 856,823

803,755

694,486

688,957

904,722



Time 4,015,644

3,986,459

4,097,195

4,112,130

4,127,784



Total Deposits $ 26,451,094

$ 26,537,659

$ 26,298,680

$ 26,125,602

$ 26,169,883

























Borrowings, by type:





















Federal funds purchased $ -

$ 54

$ -

$ 1,099

$ -



Federal Home Loan Bank advances 221,039

237,880

484,022

712,198

709,367



Senior debt and subordinated debt 367,679

367,598

367,517

367,438

367,357



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 770,395

740,305

713,456

675,511

678,176



Total Borrowings $ 1,359,113

$ 1,345,837

$ 1,564,995

$ 1,756,246

$ 1,754,900























(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.



FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION









ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)









(dollars in thousands)

























Three months ended





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31





2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:

















Balance at beginning of period $ 364,462

$ 376,258

$ 377,337

$ 379,677

$ 379,156



























Initial allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 3,351

-

-

-

-



Loans charged off:





















Real estate - commercial mortgage (4,102)

(14,104)

(3,906)

(6,402)

(12,106)



Commercial and industrial (10,545)

(5,295)

(5,847)

(5,780)

(3,865)



Real estate - residential mortgage (391)

(58)

(394)

(258)

(343)



Consumer and home equity (2,164)

(2,212)

(2,527)

(1,885)

(2,193)



Real estate - construction -

-

(5,286)

(100)

-



Leases and other loans(2) (1,116)

(1,140)

(1,479)

(1,491)

(1,527)



Total loans charged off (18,318)

(22,809)

(19,439)

(15,916)

(20,034)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off:





















Real estate - commercial mortgage 701

633

4,307

133

374



Commercial and industrial 740

6,592

3,205

2,628

5,952



Real estate - residential mortgage 72

230

33

203

174



Consumer and home equity 584

861

726

899

660



Real estate - construction 884

-

47

99

82



Leases and other loans(2) 429

146

192

240

201



Total recoveries of loans previously charged off 3,410

8,462

8,510

4,202

7,443

Net loans charged off (14,908)

(14,347)

(10,929)

(11,714)

(12,591)

Provision for credit losses(1) 14,584

2,551

9,850

9,374

13,112

Balance at end of period $ 367,489

$ 364,462

$ 376,258

$ 377,337

$ 379,677

Net charge-offs to average loans(3) 0.25 %

0.24 %

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

























Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures





















Provision for credit losses(1) $ (142)

$ 397

$ 395

$ (767)

$ 786

























NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:



















Non-accrual loans $ 142,035

$ 153,872

$ 150,137

$ 182,942

$ 162,426



Loans 90 days past due and accruing 33,816

29,924

48,597

29,949

34,367



Total non-performing loans 175,851

183,796

198,734

212,891

196,793



Other real estate owned 1,648

1,365

2,305

2,706

2,193



Total non-performing assets $ 177,499

$ 185,161

$ 201,039

$ 215,597

$ 198,986

























NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:



















Commercial and industrial $ 47,759

$ 47,756

$ 48,817

$ 45,565

$ 42,913



Real estate - commercial mortgage 64,890

74,981

87,789

90,852

88,081



Real estate - residential mortgage 47,826

45,569

44,689

37,703

46,878



Consumer and home equity 12,339

11,875

12,658

11,109

12,682



Real estate - construction 3,000

2,267

3,461

25,602

3,666



Leases and other loans(2) 37

1,348

1,320

2,060

2,573



Total non-performing loans $ 175,851

$ 183,796

$ 198,734

$ 212,891

$ 196,793





(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs. (3) Quarterly results are annualized.

















FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)



Explanatory note: This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:









































Three months ended











Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31











2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Operating net income available to common shareholders



















Net income available to common shareholders

$ 92,199

$ 96,408

$ 97,892

$ 96,636

$ 90,425 Less: Other (1)

-

(4,989)

(738)

(9)

(122) Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

5,255

5,255

5,255

5,346

6,155 Plus: Acquisition-related expense

2,644

802

-

-

380 Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

(95)

-

-

- Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

1,556

2,795

(207)

(270)

(47) Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(1,985)

(791)

(905)

(1,064)

(1,337) Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 99,669

$ 99,385

$ 101,297

$ 100,639

$ 95,454





























Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)

181,655

182,197

183,349

183,813

184,077





























Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)

$ 0.55

$ 0.55

$ 0.55

$ 0.55

$ 0.52





























Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share



















Shareholders' equity

$ 3,505,283

$ 3,490,447

$ 3,413,598

$ 3,329,246

$ 3,274,321 Less: Preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(607,647)

(612,996)

(618,361)

(623,729)

(629,189) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 2,704,758

$ 2,684,573

$ 2,602,359

$ 2,512,639

$ 2,452,254





















Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)

178,843

179,895

180,865

182,379

182,204





















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share

$ 15.12

$ 14.92

$ 14.39

$ 13.78

$ 13.46





























(1) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Republic Acquisition.





































































































Three months ended













Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31











2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Operating return on average assets



















Net income

$ 94,761

$ 98,970

$ 100,454

$ 99,198

$ 92,987 Less: Other (1)

-

(4,989)

(738)

(9)

(122) Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

5,255

5,255

5,255

5,346

6,155 Plus: Acquisition-related expense

2,644

802

-

-

380 Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

(95)

-

-

- Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

1,556

2,795

(207)

(270)

(47) Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(1,985)

(791)

(905)

(1,064)

(1,337) Operating net income (numerator)

$ 102,231

$ 101,947

$ 103,859

$ 103,201

$ 98,016





























Total average assets

$ 31,999,228

$ 32,013,163

$ 31,924,038

$ 31,901,574

$ 31,971,601 Less: Average net core deposit intangible

(54,629)

(60,726)

(65,999)

(71,282)

(77,039) Total operating average assets (denominator)

$ 31,944,599

$ 31,952,437

$ 31,858,039

$ 31,830,292

$ 31,894,562





























Operating return on average assets(2)

1.30 %

1.27 %

1.29 %

1.30 %

1.25 %





























Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)











Net income available to common shareholders

$ 92,199

$ 96,408

$ 97,892

$ 96,636

$ 90,425 Less: Other (1)

-

(4,989)

(738)

(9)

(122) Plus: Intangible amortization



5,349

5,365

5,368

5,460

6,269 Plus: Acquisition-related expense



2,644

802

-

-

380 Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

(95)

-

-



Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

1,556

2,795

(207)

(270)

(47) Less: Tax impact of adjustments



(2,005)

(814)

(929)

(1,088)

(1,361) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 99,743

$ 99,472

$ 101,386

$ 100,729

$ 95,544





















Average shareholders' equity

$ 3,543,911

$ 3,464,539

$ 3,361,368

$ 3,304,015

$ 3,254,125 Less: Average preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets

(610,262)

(615,600)

(620,986)

(626,383)

(632,254) Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 2,740,771

$ 2,656,061

$ 2,547,504

$ 2,484,754

$ 2,428,993





















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

14.76 %

14.86 %

15.79 %

16.26 %

15.95 %





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)



















Shareholders' equity

$ 3,505,283

$ 3,490,447

$ 3,413,598

$ 3,329,246

$ 3,274,321 Less: Preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(607,647)

(612,996)

(618,361)

(623,729)

(629,189) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 2,704,758

$ 2,684,573

$ 2,602,359

$ 2,512,639

$ 2,452,254





























Total assets

$ 32,237,438

$ 32,118,400

$ 31,995,086

$ 32,040,448

$ 32,132,028 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(607,647)

(612,996)

(618,361)

(623,729)

(629,189) Total tangible assets (denominator)

$ 31,629,791

$ 31,505,404

$ 31,376,725

$ 31,416,719

$ 31,502,839





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.55 %

8.52 %

8.29 %

8.00 %

7.78 %





























(1) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Republic Acquisition. (2) Results are annualized.

























































































































Three months ended











Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31











2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Efficiency ratio























Non-interest expense

$ 200,294

$ 212,986

$ 196,574

$ 192,811

$ 189,460 Less: Acquisition-related expense

(2,644)

(802)

-

-

(380) Less: FDIC special assessment

-

95

-

-

- Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(1,556)

(2,795)

207

270

47 Less: Intangible amortization

(5,349)

(5,365)

(5,368)

(5,460)

(6,269) Operating non-interest expense (numerator)

$ 190,745

$ 204,119

$ 191,413

$ 187,621

$ 182,858





















Net interest income

$ 262,023

$ 266,042

$ 264,198

$ 254,921

$ 251,187 Tax equivalent adjustment

4,303

4,416

4,436

4,389

4,340 Plus: Total non-interest income

69,841

69,980

70,407

69,148

67,232 Less: Other revenue

-

11

(138)

(9)

(122) Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net

-

-

-

-

2 Total revenue (denominator)

$ 336,167

$ 340,449

$ 338,903

$ 328,449

$ 322,639





















Efficiency ratio

56.7 %

60.0 %

56.5 %

57.1 %

56.7 %





























Operating non-interest expense to total average assets



















Non-interest expense

$ 200,294

$ 212,986

$ 196,574

$ 192,811

$ 189,460 Less: Intangible amortization

(5,349)

(5,365)

(5,368)

(5,460)

(6,269) Less: Acquisition-related expense

(2,644)

(802)

-

-

(380) Less: FDIC special assessment

-

95

-

-

- Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(1,556)

(2,795)

207

270

47 Operating non-interest expense (numerator)

$ 190,745

$ 204,119

$ 191,413

$ 187,621

$ 182,858





























Total average assets (denominator)

$ 31,999,228

$ 32,013,163

$ 31,924,038

$ 31,901,574

$ 31,971,601





























Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)

2.42 %

2.53 %

2.38 %

2.36 %

2.32 % (1) Results are annualized.























Media Contact: Lacey Dean (717) 735-8688

Investor Contact: Rick Kraemer (717) 327-2567

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation