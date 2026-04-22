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WKN: 922244 | ISIN: US3602711000 | Ticker-Symbol: FU5
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 08:04
18,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,50018,70008:54
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 22:45 Uhr
33 Leser
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(0)

Fulton Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

LANCASTER, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $92.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $4.2 million in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $99.7 million(1), or $0.55 per diluted share(1), an increase of $0.3 million in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2025.

"Our first quarter results reflect steady, solid profitability driven by disciplined execution of our strategy," said Fulton Chairman, CEO, and President, Curtis J. Myers. "The Blue Foundry Bancorp acquisition expands our presence in northern New Jersey and meaningfully advances our business objectives. We are pleased to welcome Blue Foundry Bank's team members and customers to Fulton. Our focus now turns to a seamless integration, a smooth customer transition, and the continued delivery of positive operating leverage and successful strategic outcomes."

Financial Highlights

First quarter of 2026 operating results of $0.55 per diluted share(1) were impacted by the following items:

  • Net interest margin remained solid at 3.58%, representing a one basis point decline from the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest income decreased $0.1 million to $69.8 million compared to $70.0 million in the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest expense decreased $12.7 million to $200.3 million compared to $213.0 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense decreased $13.4 million to $190.7 million(1) compared to $204.1 million in the prior quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses was $14.4 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $367.5 million, or 1.51% of total net loans as of March 31, 2026.
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) increased to approximately 11.9% compared to 11.8% in the prior quarter.
  • During the first quarter of 2026, 1,212,650 shares of the Corporation's common stock were repurchased under the 2026 Repurchase Program(3) at a cost of $24.5 million or an average of $20.21 per share.

The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025:

  • Net interest income decreased $4.0 million to $262.0 million. A $10.1 million decrease in interest income on net loans and a $2.2 million decrease in interest income on investment securities were partially offset by an $8.6 million decrease in interest expense on deposits. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Republic Acquisition(4) was $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $10.5 million in the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $69.8 million compared to $70.0 million in the prior quarter. The $0.1 million decrease was primarily due to decreases of $1.3 million in commercial banking fee income and $1.3 million in consumer banking fee income mainly attributable to two less days in the first quarter and seasonality, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in income from equity method investments, reflected in other income, and a $0.6 million increase in wealth management revenues.
  • Non-interest expense was $200.3 million compared to $213.0 million in the prior quarter. The $12.7 million decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $11.7 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to a $11.3 million decrease in incentive compensation expense. Acquisition-related expense associated with the Blue Foundry Bancorp transaction(5) was $2.6 million compared to $0.8 million in the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Summary

  • Total net loans increased $121.5 million to $24.3 billion compared to $24.1 billion as of December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases of $78.7 million in consumer loans(6) and $42.7 million in commercial loans(6) which included an opportunistic purchase of an in-market commercial loan portfolio.
  • Deposits totaled $26.8 billion, a $178.9 million increase compared to $26.6 billion as of December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases of $362.4 million in savings deposits and $78.8 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by decreases of $146.5 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $139.2 million in brokered deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

  • The provision for credit losses totaled $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, resulting in a $367.5 million allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans, or 1.51% of total net loans as of March 31, 2026, compared to $364.5 million, or 1.51% of total net loans as of December 31, 2025.
  • Non-performing assets were $177.5 million, or 0.55% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026, in comparison to $185.2 million, or 0.58% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025.
  • Annualized net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2026 were 0.25% of total average loans in comparison to 0.24% in the prior quarter.

Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com.

(1)

Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.



(2)

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2026, are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.



(3)

The 2026 Repurchase Program represents the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2026 and expiring on January 31, 2027, to repurchase up to $150 million, excluding fees, commissions, excise tax and other ancillary expenses, of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $150 million authorization may be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock, outstanding subordinated notes due 2030 or outstanding subordinated notes due 2035. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time under the 2026 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The 2026 Repurchase Program may be discontinued at any time.



(4)

On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Republic Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.



(5)

On November 24, 2025, the Corporation announced that it had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") by and between the Corporation and Blue Foundry Bancorp, a Delaware corporation ("Blue Foundry"), pursuant to which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, (i) Blue Foundry will merge with and into the Corporation (the "Merger"), with the Corporation surviving the Merger and (ii) following the Merger, Blue Foundry Bank, a New Jersey-chartered stock savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Foundry, will merge with and into Fulton Bank, a national banking association and wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation, with Fulton Bank continuing as the surviving bank. Effective April 1, 2026, the Corporation completed the Merger. Following the Merger, Blue Foundry Bank will operate as a separate, wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation until Blue Foundry Bank merges with and into Fulton Bank, which is expected to occur during the summer of 2026 around the time of systems conversion.



(6)

Commercial loans include real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes a decrease in commercial construction loans of $96.1 million, reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans include real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes an increase of $2.3 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.





Note: Some numbers contained in this document may not sum due to rounding.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)















Three months ended


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

Ending Balances










Investment securities(1)

$ 4,861,967


$ 4,833,744


$ 5,045,270


$ 5,093,027


$ 5,071,323

Net loans

24,266,345


24,144,884


24,041,489


24,012,539


23,862,574

Total assets

32,237,438


32,118,400


31,995,086


32,040,448


32,132,028

Deposits

26,768,335


26,589,407


26,332,490


26,138,067


26,328,972

Shareholders' equity

3,505,283


3,490,447


3,413,598


3,329,246


3,274,321











Average Balances










Investment securities(1)

4,785,276


4,921,669


5,025,072


5,084,371


4,906,952

Net loans

24,225,655


24,053,089


24,020,322


23,899,743


24,006,863

Total assets

31,999,228


32,013,163


31,924,038


31,901,574


31,971,601

Deposits

26,451,094


26,537,659


26,298,680


26,125,602


26,169,883

Shareholders' equity

3,543,911


3,464,539


3,361,368


3,304,015


3,254,125











Income Statement










Net interest income

262,023


266,042


264,198


254,921


251,187

Provision for credit losses

14,442


2,948


10,245


8,607


13,898

Non-interest income

69,841


69,980


70,407


69,148


67,232

Non-interest expense

200,294


212,986


196,574


192,811


189,460

Income before taxes

117,128


120,088


127,786


122,651


115,061

Net income available to common

shareholders

92,199


96,408


97,892


96,636


90,425











Per Share










Net income available to common

shareholders (basic)

$0.51


$0.53


$0.54


$0.53


$0.50

Net income available to common

shareholders (diluted)

$0.51


$0.53


$0.53


$0.53


$0.49

Operating net income available to common

shareholders(2)

$0.55


$0.55


$0.55


$0.55


$0.52

Cash dividends

$0.19


$0.19


$0.18


$0.18


$0.18

Common shareholders' equity

$18.52


$18.33


$17.81


$17.20


$16.91

Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

$15.12


$14.92


$14.39


$13.78


$13.46

Weighted average shares (basic)

179,720


180,405


181,658


182,261


182,179

Weighted average shares (diluted)

181,655


182,197


183,349


183,813


184,077

(1) Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.






















Three months ended


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

Asset Quality










Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.25 %


0.24 %


0.18 %


0.20 %


0.21 %

Non-performing loans to total net loans

0.72 %


0.76 %


0.83 %


0.89 %


0.82 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.55 %


0.58 %


0.63 %


0.67 %


0.62 %

ACL - loans(1) to total loans

1.51 %


1.51 %


1.57 %


1.57 %


1.59 %

ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans

209 %


198 %


189 %


177 %


193 %











Profitability










Return on average assets

1.20 %


1.23 %


1.25 %


1.25 %


1.18 %

Operating return on average assets(2)

1.30 %


1.27 %


1.29 %


1.30 %


1.25 %

Return on average common shareholders'

equity

11.16 %


11.69 %


12.26 %


12.46 %


11.98 %

Operating return on average common

shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

14.76 %


14.86 %


15.79 %


16.26 %


15.95 %

Net interest margin

3.58 %


3.59 %


3.57 %


3.47 %


3.43 %

Efficiency ratio(2)

56.7 %


60.0 %


56.5 %


57.1 %


56.7 %

Non-interest expense to total average assets

2.54 %


2.64 %


2.44 %


2.42 %


2.40 %

Operating non-interest expense to total

average assets(2)

2.42 %


2.53 %


2.38 %


2.36 %


2.32 %











Capital Ratios(3)










Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)

8.6 %


8.5 %


8.3 %


8.0 %


7.8 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.9 %


9.7 %


9.6 %


9.4 %


9.2 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

11.9 %


11.8 %


11.6 %


11.3 %


11.1 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.7 %


12.6 %


12.4 %


12.1 %


11.9 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.1 %


15.2 %


15.0 %


14.7 %


14.5 %











(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet

("OBS") credit exposures.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.

(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2026 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)
















Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31



2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 311,796


$ 271,463


$ 307,267


$ 362,280


$ 388,503


Other interest-earning assets

871,066


911,155


643,111


583,899


778,117


Loans held for sale

11,887


16,316


19,875


23,281


15,965


Investment securities

4,861,967


4,833,744


5,045,270


5,093,027


5,071,323


Net loans

24,266,345


24,144,884


24,041,489


24,012,539


23,862,574


Less: ACL - loans(1)

(367,489)


(364,462)


(376,258)


(377,337)


(379,677)


Loans, net

23,898,856


23,780,422


23,665,231


23,635,202


23,482,897


Net premises and equipment

168,941


175,240


178,644


184,290


186,873


Accrued interest receivable

112,083


113,698


114,003


117,130


116,215


Goodwill and intangible assets

607,647


612,996


618,361


623,729


629,189


Other assets

1,393,195


1,403,366


1,403,324


1,417,610


1,462,946


Total Assets

$ 32,237,438


$ 32,118,400


$ 31,995,086


$ 32,040,448


$ 32,132,028

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits

$ 26,768,335


$ 26,589,407


$ 26,332,490


$ 26,138,067


$ 26,328,972


Borrowings

1,252,579


1,297,375


1,471,961


1,773,900


1,657,200


Other liabilities

711,241


741,171


777,037


799,235


871,535


Total Liabilities

28,732,155


28,627,953


28,581,488


28,711,202


28,857,707


Shareholders' equity

3,505,283


3,490,447


3,413,598


3,329,246


3,274,321


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 32,237,438


$ 32,118,400


$ 31,995,086


$ 32,040,448


$ 32,132,028












LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:







Loans, by type:










Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 9,985,368


$ 9,820,944


$ 9,734,156


$ 9,678,038


$ 9,676,517


Commercial and industrial

4,494,031


4,539,060


4,437,905


4,541,765


4,531,266


Real estate - residential mortgage

6,735,338


6,669,993


6,617,017


6,511,687


6,409,657


Real estate - home equity

1,253,192


1,242,831


1,214,399


1,193,410


1,170,470


Real estate - construction

876,498


970,298


1,134,748


1,155,099


1,175,445


Consumer

565,041


564,349


566,291


583,949


597,305


Leases and other loans(2)

356,877


337,409


336,973


348,591


301,914


Total Net Loans

$ 24,266,345


$ 24,144,884


$ 24,041,489


$ 24,012,539


$ 23,862,574

Deposits, by type:










Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,334,920


$ 5,256,096


$ 5,136,210


$ 5,337,771


$ 5,435,934


Interest-bearing demand

7,823,683


7,970,188


8,035,393


7,593,083


7,804,388


Savings

8,875,256


8,512,829


8,417,678


8,271,925


8,208,526


Total demand and savings

22,033,859


21,739,113


21,589,281


21,202,779


21,448,848


Brokered

715,850


855,042


709,667


817,398


738,458


Time

4,018,626


3,995,252


4,033,542


4,117,890


4,141,666


Total Deposits

$ 26,768,335


$ 26,589,407


$ 26,332,490


$ 26,138,067


$ 26,328,972

Borrowings, by type:










Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$ 200,000


$ 250,000


$ 450,000


$ 800,000


$ 750,000


Senior debt and subordinated debt

367,720


367,637


367,557


367,476


367,396


Other borrowings

684,859


679,738


654,404


606,424


539,804


Total Borrowings

$ 1,252,579


$ 1,297,375


$ 1,471,961


$ 1,773,900


$ 1,657,200












(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.

(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)


(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)







Three months ended





Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31





2026


2025


2025


2025


2025


Net Interest Income:













Interest income


$ 390,056


$ 403,416


$ 411,006


$ 402,761


$ 399,692



Interest expense


128,033


137,374


146,808


147,840


148,505



Net Interest Income


262,023


266,042


264,198


254,921


251,187



Provision for credit losses


14,442


2,948


10,245


8,607


13,898



Net Interest Income after Provision


247,581


263,094


253,953


246,314


237,289


Non-Interest Income:













Wealth management


24,496


23,879


22,639


22,281


21,785



Commercial banking:













Merchant and card


6,343


6,847


7,327


7,376


6,591



Cash management


8,363


8,374


8,335


8,376


7,799



Capital markets


3,614


3,730


2,908


2,945


2,411



Other commercial banking


4,486


5,162


4,595


4,734


4,528



Total commercial banking


22,806


24,113


23,165


23,431


21,329



Consumer banking:













Card


7,887


8,366


8,246


7,958


7,544



Overdraft


3,798


4,109


4,153


3,817


3,295



Other consumer banking


2,491


2,967


2,775


2,753


2,229



Total consumer banking


14,176


15,442


15,174


14,528


13,068



Mortgage banking


3,955


3,636


3,711


3,991


3,138



Other


4,408


2,910


5,718


4,917


7,914



Non-interest income before investment securities(losses) gains


69,841


69,980


70,407


69,148


67,234



Investment securities (losses) gains, net


-


-


-


-


(2)



Total Non-Interest Income


69,841


69,980


70,407


69,148


67,232


Non-Interest Expense:













Salaries and employee benefits


109,917


121,632


111,265


107,123


103,526



Data processing and software


18,662


19,695


18,535


18,262


18,599



Net occupancy


18,229


17,554


15,954


16,410


18,207



Other outside services


12,750


13,105


12,951


12,009


11,837



Intangible amortization


5,349


5,365


5,368


5,460


6,269



FDIC insurance


4,249


4,540


5,089


4,951


5,597



Equipment


3,924


4,001


3,926


4,100


4,150



Professional fees


2,239


2,088


2,320


2,163


(1,078)



Marketing


2,331


1,694


2,470


2,604


2,521



Acquisition-related expenses


2,644


802


-


-


380



Other


20,000


22,510


18,696


19,729


19,452



Total Non-Interest Expense


200,294


212,986


196,574


192,811


189,460



Income Before Income Taxes


117,128


120,088


127,786


122,651


115,061



Income tax expense


22,367


21,118


27,332


23,453


22,074



Net Income


94,761


98,970


100,454


99,198


92,987



Preferred stock dividends


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)



Net Income Available to CommonShareholders


$ 92,199


$ 96,408


$ 97,892


$ 96,636


$ 90,425












































Three months ended





Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31





2026


2025


2025


2025


2025


PER SHARE:













Net income available to common shareholders (basic)


$0.51


$0.53


$0.54


$0.53


$0.50



Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)


$0.51


$0.53


$0.53


$0.53


$0.49



Cash dividends


$0.19


$0.19


$0.18


$0.18


$0.18
















Weighted average shares (basic)


179,720


180,405


181,658


182,261


182,179



Weighted average shares (diluted)


181,655


182,197


183,349


183,813


184,077


FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)






(dollars in thousands)
















Three months ended



March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


March 31, 2025



Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/



Balance


Interest(1)


Rate


Balance


Interest(1)


Rate


Balance


Interest(1)


Rate

ASSETS





































Interest-earning assets:


















Net loans(2)

$ 24,225,655


$ 341,843


5.70 %


$ 24,053,089


$ 352,014


5.82 %


$ 24,006,863


$ 347,626


5.86 %


Investment securities(3)

5,001,079


44,771


3.58 %


5,159,396


47,007


3.64 %


5,199,000


47,242


3.63 %


Other interest-earning assets

773,171


7,745


4.05 %


820,025


8,811


4.27 %


793,126


9,164


4.67 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets

29,999,905


394,359


5.31 %


30,032,510


407,832


5.40 %


29,998,989


404,032


5.44 %




















Noninterest-earning assets:


















Cash and due from banks

300,074






284,768






301,897






Premises and equipment

173,203






178,194






191,248






Other assets

1,896,687






1,898,152






1,864,996






Less: ACL - loans(4)

(370,641)






(380,461)






(385,529)






Total Assets

$ 31,999,228






$ 32,013,163






$ 31,971,601
























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




































Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

$ 7,774,121


$ 29,036


1.51 %


$ 7,984,980


$ 33,831


1.68 %


$ 7,753,586


$ 34,189


1.79 %


Savings deposits

8,684,478


44,663


2.09 %


8,519,075


47,219


2.20 %


7,971,728


45,101


2.29 %


Brokered deposits

856,823


8,210


3.89 %


803,755


8,325


4.11 %


904,722


10,038


4.50 %


Time deposits

4,015,644


33,896


3.42 %


3,986,459


34,996


3.48 %


4,127,784


41,564


4.08 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

21,331,066


115,805


2.20 %


21,294,269


124,371


2.32 %


20,757,820


130,892


2.56 %





















Borrowings and other interest-bearing

liabilities

1,359,113


12,228


3.65 %


1,345,837


13,003


3.83 %


1,754,900


17,613


4.07 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

22,690,179


128,033


2.29 %


22,640,106


137,374


2.41 %


22,512,720


148,505


2.67 %




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

5,120,028






5,243,390






5,412,063






Other liabilities

645,110






665,128






792,693






Total Liabilities

28,455,317






28,548,624






28,717,476






Total Deposits

26,451,094




1.78 %


26,537,659




1.86 %


26,169,883




2.03 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities and

non-interest bearing deposits (cost of

funds)

27,810,207




1.87 %


27,883,496




1.96 %


27,924,783




2.15 %





















Shareholders' equity

3,543,911






3,464,539






3,254,125






Total Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity

$ 31,999,228






$ 32,013,163






$ 31,971,601

























Net interest income/net interest margin

(fully taxable equivalent)



266,326


3.58 %




270,458


3.59 %




255,527


3.43 %


Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,303)






(4,416)






(4,340)




Net Interest Income



$ 262,023






$ 266,042






$ 251,187























(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.


(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.


(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.


(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)




Three months ended




Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31




2026


2025


2025


2025


2025


Loans, by type:












Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 9,930,713


$ 9,785,717


$ 9,721,395


$ 9,652,320


$ 9,655,283



Commercial and industrial

4,522,694


4,473,522


4,494,662


4,530,085


4,608,401



Real estate - residential mortgage

6,696,646


6,646,318


6,560,413


6,448,443


6,367,978



Real estate - home equity

1,235,977


1,223,293


1,191,465


1,179,109


1,160,713



Real estate - construction

926,026


1,014,343


1,125,130


1,172,138


1,296,090



Consumer

576,852


577,136


590,658


599,505


615,741



Leases and other loans(1)

336,747


332,760


336,599


318,142


302,657



Total Net Loans

$ 24,225,655


$ 24,053,089


$ 24,020,322


$ 23,899,742


$ 24,006,863














Deposits, by type:












Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,120,028


$ 5,243,390


$ 5,239,393


$ 5,303,997


$ 5,412,063



Interest-bearing demand

7,774,121


7,984,980


7,876,227


7,800,881


7,753,586



Savings

8,684,478


8,519,075


8,391,379


8,219,637


7,971,728



Total demand and savings

21,578,627


21,747,445


21,506,999


21,324,515


21,137,377



Brokered

856,823


803,755


694,486


688,957


904,722



Time

4,015,644


3,986,459


4,097,195


4,112,130


4,127,784



Total Deposits

$ 26,451,094


$ 26,537,659


$ 26,298,680


$ 26,125,602


$ 26,169,883














Borrowings, by type:












Federal funds purchased

$ -


$ 54


$ -


$ 1,099


$ -



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

221,039


237,880


484,022


712,198


709,367



Senior debt and subordinated debt

367,679


367,598


367,517


367,438


367,357



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

770,395


740,305


713,456


675,511


678,176



Total Borrowings

$ 1,359,113


$ 1,345,837


$ 1,564,995


$ 1,756,246


$ 1,754,900













(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.


FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION






ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)






(dollars in thousands)














Three months ended




Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31




2026


2025


2025


2025


2025


Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:










Balance at beginning of period

$ 364,462


$ 376,258


$ 377,337


$ 379,677


$ 379,156















Initial allowance for credit losses on purchased loans

3,351


-


-


-


-



Loans charged off:












Real estate - commercial mortgage

(4,102)


(14,104)


(3,906)


(6,402)


(12,106)



Commercial and industrial

(10,545)


(5,295)


(5,847)


(5,780)


(3,865)



Real estate - residential mortgage

(391)


(58)


(394)


(258)


(343)



Consumer and home equity

(2,164)


(2,212)


(2,527)


(1,885)


(2,193)



Real estate - construction

-


-


(5,286)


(100)


-



Leases and other loans(2)

(1,116)


(1,140)


(1,479)


(1,491)


(1,527)



Total loans charged off

(18,318)


(22,809)


(19,439)


(15,916)


(20,034)


Recoveries of loans previously charged off:












Real estate - commercial mortgage

701


633


4,307


133


374



Commercial and industrial

740


6,592


3,205


2,628


5,952



Real estate - residential mortgage

72


230


33


203


174



Consumer and home equity

584


861


726


899


660



Real estate - construction

884


-


47


99


82



Leases and other loans(2)

429


146


192


240


201



Total recoveries of loans previously charged off

3,410


8,462


8,510


4,202


7,443


Net loans charged off

(14,908)


(14,347)


(10,929)


(11,714)


(12,591)


Provision for credit losses(1)

14,584


2,551


9,850


9,374


13,112


Balance at end of period

$ 367,489


$ 364,462


$ 376,258


$ 377,337


$ 379,677


Net charge-offs to average loans(3)

0.25 %


0.24 %


0.18 %


0.20 %


0.21 %














Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures












Provision for credit losses(1)

$ (142)


$ 397


$ 395


$ (767)


$ 786














NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:











Non-accrual loans

$ 142,035


$ 153,872


$ 150,137


$ 182,942


$ 162,426



Loans 90 days past due and accruing

33,816


29,924


48,597


29,949


34,367



Total non-performing loans

175,851


183,796


198,734


212,891


196,793



Other real estate owned

1,648


1,365


2,305


2,706


2,193



Total non-performing assets

$ 177,499


$ 185,161


$ 201,039


$ 215,597


$ 198,986














NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:











Commercial and industrial

$ 47,759


$ 47,756


$ 48,817


$ 45,565


$ 42,913



Real estate - commercial mortgage

64,890


74,981


87,789


90,852


88,081



Real estate - residential mortgage

47,826


45,569


44,689


37,703


46,878



Consumer and home equity

12,339


11,875


12,658


11,109


12,682



Real estate - construction

3,000


2,267


3,461


25,602


3,666



Leases and other loans(2)

37


1,348


1,320


2,060


2,573



Total non-performing loans

$ 175,851


$ 183,796


$ 198,734


$ 212,891


$ 196,793




(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

(3) Quarterly results are annualized.









FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)



Explanatory note:

This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by

methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it

believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's

results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent

with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are

frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in

the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP

measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the

Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled

measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for

GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated

financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly

comparable GAAP measure follow:






















Three months ended







Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31







2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

Operating net income available to common shareholders











Net income available to common shareholders


$ 92,199


$ 96,408


$ 97,892


$ 96,636


$ 90,425

Less: Other (1)


-


(4,989)


(738)


(9)


(122)

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


5,255


5,255


5,255


5,346


6,155

Plus: Acquisition-related expense


2,644


802


-


-


380

Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


(95)


-


-


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


1,556


2,795


(207)


(270)


(47)

Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(1,985)


(791)


(905)


(1,064)


(1,337)

Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 99,669


$ 99,385


$ 101,297


$ 100,639


$ 95,454
















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)


181,655


182,197


183,349


183,813


184,077
















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share

(diluted)


$ 0.55


$ 0.55


$ 0.55


$ 0.55


$ 0.52
















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share











Shareholders' equity


$ 3,505,283


$ 3,490,447


$ 3,413,598


$ 3,329,246


$ 3,274,321

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(607,647)


(612,996)


(618,361)


(623,729)


(629,189)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$ 2,704,758


$ 2,684,573


$ 2,602,359


$ 2,512,639


$ 2,452,254












Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)


178,843


179,895


180,865


182,379


182,204












Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share


$ 15.12


$ 14.92


$ 14.39


$ 13.78


$ 13.46
















(1) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the

provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Republic Acquisition.




















































Three months ended








Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31







2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

Operating return on average assets











Net income


$ 94,761


$ 98,970


$ 100,454


$ 99,198


$ 92,987

Less: Other (1)


-


(4,989)


(738)


(9)


(122)

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


5,255


5,255


5,255


5,346


6,155

Plus: Acquisition-related expense


2,644


802


-


-


380

Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


(95)


-


-


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


1,556


2,795


(207)


(270)


(47)

Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(1,985)


(791)


(905)


(1,064)


(1,337)

Operating net income (numerator)


$ 102,231


$ 101,947


$ 103,859


$ 103,201


$ 98,016
















Total average assets


$ 31,999,228


$ 32,013,163


$ 31,924,038


$ 31,901,574


$ 31,971,601

Less: Average net core deposit intangible


(54,629)


(60,726)


(65,999)


(71,282)


(77,039)

Total operating average assets (denominator)


$ 31,944,599


$ 31,952,437


$ 31,858,039


$ 31,830,292


$ 31,894,562
















Operating return on average assets(2)


1.30 %


1.27 %


1.29 %


1.30 %


1.25 %
















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)







Net income available to common shareholders


$ 92,199


$ 96,408


$ 97,892


$ 96,636


$ 90,425

Less: Other (1)


-


(4,989)


(738)


(9)


(122)

Plus: Intangible amortization



5,349


5,365


5,368


5,460


6,269

Plus: Acquisition-related expense



2,644


802


-


-


380

Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


(95)


-


-



Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


1,556


2,795


(207)


(270)


(47)

Less: Tax impact of adjustments



(2,005)


(814)


(929)


(1,088)


(1,361)

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 99,743


$ 99,472


$ 101,386


$ 100,729


$ 95,544












Average shareholders' equity


$ 3,543,911


$ 3,464,539


$ 3,361,368


$ 3,304,015


$ 3,254,125

Less: Average preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets


(610,262)


(615,600)


(620,986)


(626,383)


(632,254)

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)


$ 2,740,771


$ 2,656,061


$ 2,547,504


$ 2,484,754


$ 2,428,993












Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)


14.76 %


14.86 %


15.79 %


16.26 %


15.95 %
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)











Shareholders' equity


$ 3,505,283


$ 3,490,447


$ 3,413,598


$ 3,329,246


$ 3,274,321

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(607,647)


(612,996)


(618,361)


(623,729)


(629,189)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$ 2,704,758


$ 2,684,573


$ 2,602,359


$ 2,512,639


$ 2,452,254
















Total assets


$ 32,237,438


$ 32,118,400


$ 31,995,086


$ 32,040,448


$ 32,132,028

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(607,647)


(612,996)


(618,361)


(623,729)


(629,189)

Total tangible assets (denominator)


$ 31,629,791


$ 31,505,404


$ 31,376,725


$ 31,416,719


$ 31,502,839
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets


8.55 %


8.52 %


8.29 %


8.00 %


7.78 %
















(1) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the

provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Republic Acquisition.

(2) Results are annualized.






























































Three months ended







Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31







2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

Efficiency ratio













Non-interest expense


$ 200,294


$ 212,986


$ 196,574


$ 192,811


$ 189,460

Less: Acquisition-related expense


(2,644)


(802)


-


-


(380)

Less: FDIC special assessment


-


95


-


-


-

Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(1,556)


(2,795)


207


270


47

Less: Intangible amortization


(5,349)


(5,365)


(5,368)


(5,460)


(6,269)

Operating non-interest expense (numerator)


$ 190,745


$ 204,119


$ 191,413


$ 187,621


$ 182,858












Net interest income


$ 262,023


$ 266,042


$ 264,198


$ 254,921


$ 251,187

Tax equivalent adjustment


4,303


4,416


4,436


4,389


4,340

Plus: Total non-interest income


69,841


69,980


70,407


69,148


67,232

Less: Other revenue


-


11


(138)


(9)


(122)

Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net


-


-


-


-


2

Total revenue (denominator)


$ 336,167


$ 340,449


$ 338,903


$ 328,449


$ 322,639












Efficiency ratio


56.7 %


60.0 %


56.5 %


57.1 %


56.7 %
















Operating non-interest expense to total average assets











Non-interest expense


$ 200,294


$ 212,986


$ 196,574


$ 192,811


$ 189,460

Less: Intangible amortization


(5,349)


(5,365)


(5,368)


(5,460)


(6,269)

Less: Acquisition-related expense


(2,644)


(802)


-


-


(380)

Less: FDIC special assessment


-


95


-


-


-

Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(1,556)


(2,795)


207


270


47

Operating non-interest expense (numerator)


$ 190,745


$ 204,119


$ 191,413


$ 187,621


$ 182,858
















Total average assets (denominator)


$ 31,999,228


$ 32,013,163


$ 31,924,038


$ 31,901,574


$ 31,971,601
















Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)


2.42 %


2.53 %


2.38 %


2.36 %


2.32 %

(1) Results are annualized.












Media Contact: Lacey Dean (717) 735-8688
Investor Contact: Rick Kraemer (717) 327-2567

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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