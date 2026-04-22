Vinci Compass Investments Ltd.: Vinci Compass Announces Strategic Combination with BACS Asset Management to Build a Scaled Asset Management Platform in Argentina

Transaction doubles Vinci Compass' local Argentine asset management business, strengthens distribution through Banco Hipotecario and BACS, and positions the platform for accelerated growth in a rapidly consolidating local asset management market

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Compass", "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investments and global solutions provider in Latin America, announced today the signing of an agreement (the "Transaction") to combine its Argentine asset management operations with BACS Administradora de Activos S.A.S.G.F.C.I. ("BACS Asset Management"), a leading local mutual fund manager and capital markets platform in Argentina.

Established in 2012, BACS Asset Management is a leading Argentine manager with a strong focus on corporate and retail clients, managing a diversified product suite under the "Toronto Trust" brand name across money market and non-money market funds. BACS Asset Management benefits from close integration with BACS Banco de Crédito y Securitización S.A. ("BACS") and Banco Hipotecario S.A. ("Banco Hipotecario"), one of Argentina's best-capitalized banks.

The transaction brings together Investis Asset Management S.A.S.G.F.C.I. ("Investis"), Vinci Compass' Argentine asset management business, with BACS Asset Management, which at the end of March 2026 had approximately US$800 million in assets under management ("AuM"), creating a scaled platform with approximately US$1.6 billion in AuM, diversified across money market and non-money market strategies, and a strong presence across corporate, retail and institutional clients.

The transaction is aligned with Vinci Compass' long-term strategic plan to expand its footprint in key Latin American markets, strengthen local distribution capabilities and benefit from scale in investment management and operational platforms.

"We believe Argentina represents one of the most compelling growth opportunities for asset management in the region, driven by structural changes in savings, increasing demand for market-based investment solutions and the need for scale and efficiency," said Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer of Vinci Compass. "By combining Investis with BACS Asset Management, we are creating a well-positioned local platform with strong distribution, complementary products and meaningful operating leverage."

Strategic Rationale

The Transaction brings immediate scale and an AuM mix upgrade to our Argentine platform. The combination approximately doubles Vinci Compass' asset management business in Argentina, improving scale, efficiency and product breadth;

With the combination, Vinci Compass will gain access to BACS' and Banco Hipotecario's extensive corporate and retail distribution network significantly, strengthening Vinci Compass' local distribution capabilities;

The combined platform is highly complementary in product offering to clients, combining strong money market and transactional capabilities with value-added and longer-duration investment strategies;

Argentina is undergoing a significant transformation in its financial system, with increasing demand for mutual funds, money market products, dollar-based strategies and alternative investment solutions.

Transaction Overview

The Transaction has been implemented solely through a corporate reorganization at Vinci Compass' Argentine entity level, without any cash component, pursuant to which Vinci Compass will retain the management of the combined asset management platform, while BACS Asset Management shareholders will maintain a meaningful minority ownership interest.

The Transaction includes an incentive-based earnout mechanism linked to the growth of assets and revenues generated through BACS and Banco Hipotecario's distribution channels, aligning long-term interests and supporting organic growth.

The combined entity will operate under Vinci Compass' investment governance, risk management and compliance framework, while leveraging BACS' local market expertise, custody capabilities and distribution infrastructure.

The Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Vinci Compass' local Argentine business earnings profile, enhancing return on assets and margin dynamics, while limiting exposure to short-term asset under management volatility.

The Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory requirements and customary closing conditions.

About Vinci Compass

Vinci Compass stands as the premier partner for alternative investments and global solutions in Latin America. With nearly three decades of experience and local operations from eleven offices in Latin America and the US, our expertise spans: Private Equity, Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Forestry, Equities, Global Investment Products & Solutions, and Corporate Advisory. Each segment is managed by specialized teams dedicated to investment and advisory excellence. As of December 2025, Vinci Compass had R$354 billion in assets under management and advisory.

About BACS Asset Management

Established in 2012, following the acquisition of an asset manager founded in 1993 which operated under the "Toronto Trust" brand name, BACS Asset Management is a leading Argentine mutual fund manager with a strong focus on corporate and retail clients. BACS Asset Management manages a diversified product suite under the "Toronto Trust" brand name across money market and non-money market funds, and benefits from close integration with BACS Banco de Crédito y Securitización S.A. and Banco Hipotecario, one of Argentina's best-capitalized banks.

BACS Asset Management combines local market expertise, operational capabilities and distribution strength, serving as a key participant in Argentina's capital markets ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

SOURCE Vinci Compass Investments Ltd.