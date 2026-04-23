Hippo Holdings Inc.: Hippo Appoints its EVP & Chief Strategy Officer Stewart Ellis to Its Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo (NYSE: HIPO) today announced the appointment of its current Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer and former Chief Financial Officer, Stewart Ellis, to the Company's Board of Directors effective June 3rd, 2026. In connection with his transition to a Board role, Mr. Ellis will resign from his current position and become a consultant to the Company, effective May 1st, 2026.

"Stewart has been an invaluable member of the Hippo leadership team for the past seven years," said Rick McCathron, President and CEO of Hippo. "During that time, he built a world-class finance team, oversaw our transition from a private to public company, led several strategic acquisitions and divestitures, and was a core partner to both me and the Board in defining our vision and strategy. I could not be more excited that Stewart wants to continue to be part of what we are building at Hippo."

Before joining Hippo as its Chief Financial Officer in 2019, Mr. Ellis served as Chief Financial Officer at Activehours (d/b/a Earnin), a mobile fintech company, from April 2017 to February 2019; as Chief Financial Officer at BloomReach, Inc., an enterprise software company, from July 2012 to April 2017; and as Vice President, Finance, and other roles, of 23andMe, Inc. from September 2008 to July 2012. Mr. Ellis holds a bachelor's degree with a concentration in Economics from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a George F. Baker Scholar.

"Working with Hippo's leadership team over the past seven years to build the Company into what it is today has been one of the highlights of my career," said Mr. Ellis. "As we continue building toward our long-term vision, I'm thrilled to join my colleagues on Hippo's Board to support that journey."

About Hippo

Hippo is a technology-native insurance group that uses its carrier platform to diversify risk across both personal and commercial lines. Through the Hippo Homeowners Insurance Program, the company applies deep industry expertise and advanced underwriting to deliver proactive, tailored coverage for homeowners. Hippo Holdings Inc. subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Wingsail Insurance Company. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, please visit http://www.hippo.com.

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SOURCE Hippo Holdings Inc.