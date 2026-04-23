Strathcona Resources Ltd.: Strathcona Reports Voting Results from the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) today reported its voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 22, 2026 (the "Meeting"). All matters presented at the Meeting were approved including the election of all nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 11, 2026. The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below:

Voting Results

1. Election of Directors

The director nominees listed below were elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number Percent Number Percent Adam Waterous 177,419,394 96.88 % 5,718,427 3.12 % Cody Church 183,004,366 99.93 % 133,455 0.07 % Andrew Kim 178,609,241 97.53 % 4,528,580 2.47 % Steve Fagan 181,575,863 99.15 % 1,561,958 0.85 % Connie De Ciancio 179,376,742 97.95 % 3,761,079 2.05 % David Roosth 181,570,463 99.14 % 1,567,358 0.86 % Navjeet (Bob) Singh Dhillon 181,222,775 98.95 % 1,915,046 1.05 % Henry Hager 179,415,141 97.97 % 3,722,680 2.03 % Connor Waterous 179,031,319 97.76 % 4,106,502 2.24 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent 184,034,560 99.99 % 11,847 0.01 %

About Strathcona

Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing pure play heavy oil producers with operations focused on thermal oil and enhanced oil recovery. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.

SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.