NEW YORK'S SIP & GUZZLE IS NAMED THE BEST BAR IN NORTH AMERICA AT NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS 2026

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Sip & Guzzle , New York, is named No.1 and is crowned The Best Bar in North America , sponsored by Perrier

, New York, is named No.1 and is crowned The Best Bar in North America sponsored by Perrier This year's ranking features 28 US bars, 11 from Mexico, 8 from Canada and 3 in the Caribbean, with 15 new entries making their debut on the list

The Best Bar in Mexico, sponsored by Torres Brandy, is awarded to Bar Mauro (No.2) from Mexico City

(No.2) from Mexico City The Best Bar in Canada, sponsored by Monkey Shoulder, is awarded to The Keefer Bar (No.7) from Vancouver

(No.7) from Vancouver La Factoría , Puerto Rico, No.26, earns The Best Bar in the Caribbean, sponsored by NOAM

, Puerto Rico, No.26, earns The Best Bar in the Caribbean, sponsored by NOAM Chris Hannah of Jewel of the South in New Orleans wins the Roku Industry Icon Award

of Jewel of the South in New Orleans wins the Roku Industry Icon Award Identitad (No.73), San Juan, wins the Campari One To Watch Award

(No.73), San Juan, wins the Campari One To Watch Award Three Cents Best New Opening Award goes to Schmuck (No.4) from New York

(No.4) from New York Library Bar , Toronto, No.19, earns the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

, Toronto, No.19, earns the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award Washington DC's Allegory (No.57) is awarded the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award

(No.57) is awarded the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award Cure from New Orleans, No.21, is the Nikka Highest Climber Award winner

from New Orleans, No.21, is the Nikka Highest Climber Award winner New York's Bar Snack (No.3) earns the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

(No.3) earns the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award Daydream Rum Bar from Albuquerque wins the SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award

from Albuquerque wins the SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award Handshake Speakeasy (No.12) in Mexico City earns the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award

(No.12) in Mexico City earns the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award Bar Kumiko (No.11) from Chicago earns the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award

(No.11) from Chicago earns the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award Freddy Andreasson of El Gallo Altanero (No.10) wins the Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award

The list of North America's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at a live awards ceremony on April 22, 2026 in Vancouver. The annual ranking showcases bars from the US, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean, recognizing excellence in drinks and hospitality.

New York's Sip & Guzzle is crowned No.1 as The Best Bar in North America, sponsored by Perrier, and The Best Bar in Northeast USA. Mexico City's Bar Mauro ranks No.2, followed by New York's Bar Snack at No.3.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for North America's 50 Best Bars, says: "This year's list reflects the incredible creativity and talent shaping cocktail culture. From recognized leaders to exciting new openings, these bars redefine what a world-class hospitality experience is."

The full list can be viewed HERE.

Media center:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

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