A U.S. federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against a Department of the Interior policy that required Trump-appointed Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum's approval for all renewable energy projects on public lands, effectively stalling tens of gigawatts of capacity. USA A U.S. federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against a Department of the Interior policy that required secretarial-level approval for all renewable energy projects on public lands, effectively stalling tens of gigawatts of capacity. The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts moved to ...

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