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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 18:36
3,520 Euro
-0,56 % -0,020
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4203,60008:43
3,4203,54008:44
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 08:12 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.: Tech. For Family: CHERY VPD World Premiere Concludes, Ushering in a Warm Era of Intelligent Parking

BEIJING, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, CHERY VPD made its world premiere under the theme "Tech. For Family," introducing two core functions: One-Tap Departure and One-Step Homecoming. Powered by end-to-end large model technology, it addresses global parking pain points-93% of drivers suffer from parking difficulties.

One-Tap Departure lets your car come to you. With a single tap on the app, the vehicle autonomously navigates out of parking spaces, actively finding the user. Facing complex conditions, its gaming-grade intelligence enables smooth, active avoidance without sudden braking.

One-Step Homecoming frees users after a long day. Upon entering a residential garage, drivers simply exit and activate parking via the app. The car independently searches for spaces, re-planning if occupied, returning precious time to families.

At the event, Executive Aaron Zheng demonstrated VPD's prowess by conquering extreme narrow spaces alongside overseas media, showcasing Chinese intelligent manufacturing's reliability. Real-world tests confirmed dynamic yielding to pedestrians and seamless obstacle avoidance.

Announced to launch on TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8 models in the Middle East and Southeast Asia in 2026, CHERY VPD transforms mobility. When cars learn to care, every departure is peace of mind and every return home is warmth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963980/3RS9449.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-for-family-chery-vpd-world-premiere-concludes-ushering-in-a-warm-era-of-intelligent-parking-302751391.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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