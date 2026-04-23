The European Commission has launched the AccelerateEU strategy to address high energy prices driven by the Middle East conflict and its impact on fossil fuel markets. While specific measures for solar, renewables and storage are not yet clearly defined, the package includes the introduction of an Electrification Action Plan by summer."We must accelerate the shift to homegrown, clean energies. This will give us energy independence and security and mean we are better able to weather geopolitical storms." With these words, Ursula von der Leyen yesterday launched the AccelerateEU strategy, a new initiative ...

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