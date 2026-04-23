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Giotto.ai and RUAG AG initiate cooperation to deploy award- winning AI reasoning technology



23.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE



Giotto.ai and RUAG AG initiate cooperation to deploy award-winning AI reasoning technology Giotto.ai, the frontier Artificial Intelligence Lab based in Lausanne, and RUAG AG, the technology partner to the Swiss Armed Forces, have agreed to partner up to serve customers with advanced AI reasoning technology

Giotto.ai will provide RUAG with its portable intelligence system for enterprise deployments

RUAG will integrate Giotto.ai's technology in its AI platform LLARA to unlock new high-impact industrial applications LAUSANNE/BERNE, Switzerland, 23 April 2026 - Leading Artificial Intelligence lab Giotto.ai and RUAG AG, the technology partner to the Swiss Armed Forces, are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement to cooperate in the distribution and deployment of state-of-the-art AI. The agreement will allow RUAG to integrate Giotto.ai's proprietary technology into its AI platform LLARA to further enhance its applicability on novel AI use cases.



Giotto.ai has developed a portable intelligence system that orchestrates small models to tackle complex, real-world applications. By applying advanced reasoning techniques at inference time, it enables these models to deliver stronger performance than a single large model, while remaining more secure, cost-efficient, and deployable on constrained infrastructure - paving the way for a more sustainable and sovereign future for AI.



In addition, teams at Giotto.ai and RUAG will cooperate to ensure successful deployment of Giotto.ai's technology for selected customers. This agreement highlights the Swiss-based expertise in developing and bringing to production a highly competitive, secure and sustainable Artificial Intelligence at scale.



The partnership represents a crucial step for Giotto.ai towards industrial validation of its proprietary technology, increasing its involvement in sovereign and secure AI after winning a public tender in the defense sector last summer. The Giotto.ai team has recently published a comprehensive technical report to unveil how the Swiss lab has been able to lead for months the 2025 ARC-AGI-2 (Abstract and Reasoning Corpus for Artificial General Intelligence) competition - the world's leading AI benchmark that measures progress towards general intelligence - with a 200M parameters system. In that context, Giotto.ai has achieved a stunning performance score above 27% that outperformed world-renowned AI market leaders.



RUAG puts great emphasis on developing leading tools for a secure, safe and sovereign cyber environment for its clients both in Switzerland and abroad. The cooperation agreement with Giotto.ai perfectly fits the need for high-performance, efficient and secure solutions required by end customers. The proximity of both teams will allow for the best possible cooperation, providing the opportunity of developing a high-quality Swiss solution.



Aldo Podestà, Co-Founder and CEO of Giotto.ai, said: "Becoming RUAG's partner and provider is a true milestone for Giotto.ai. It validates once again the vision we have pursued for the past years: powerful AI systems will increasingly be built from small but smart models, hence enabling sovereign adoption and strategic independence. We are proud to support such a well-established group whose mission is central to Swiss national security."



Stephan Hirth, VP Cluster Secure Communications & Sensors at RUAG, said: "We welcome this cooperation with Giotto.ai as a Swiss technology provider and look forward to integrating its reasoning technology into our AI platform LLARA. The partnership supports our commitment to sovereign, secure, and efficient AI solutions tailored to the needs of our customers."



About Giotto.ai

Founded in 2017, Giotto.ai is a multinational-staffed, Swiss-based AI research lab focused on developing a world leading portable reasoning system. Following substantial interest from investors, the Company is also working on a capital raise to consolidate its independent and sovereign model and serve companies and institutions across Switzerland and Europe.



Media contacts: Thierry Meyer, Senior Partner, Dynamics Group - tme@dynamicsgroup.ch - +41 79 785 35 81 Additional features:



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