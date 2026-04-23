AM Best will attend and participate in a panel discussion at the Fédération des Agences de Souscription Européennes' (FASE) inaugural MGA Rendezvous, to be held in Barcelona, Spain, on 11-12 May 2026. The MGA Rendezvous will bring together key participants in the European delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAE) market, including managing general agents and (re)insurers.

Mahesh Mistry, senior director, head of analytics, in AM Best's London office will speak on a panel, titled, "Hallmarks of a high-performance MGA," on Monday, 11 May 2026 from 9:30-10:10 a.m. CEST, where he will offer AM Best's insights on the present state of the DUAE segment. AM Best maintains a stable outlook on the DUAE segment, pointing to sustained growth and resilience, niche expertise and tailored solutions and the prevalence of emerging risks, among other factors. The session will be moderated by Leo Beckham, head of UK Europe, Howden Capital Markets Advisory; other panelists include Stuart McMurdo, CEO, Accredited UK and Europe and Patrick Charles, global head of P&C programs, SiriusPoint.

FASE, which was formed in 2025, represents the interests of MGAs doing business across Europe. The group aims to connect MGAs with capacity providers, brokers, investors and service providers and share best practices. AM Best is a silver sponsor of the federation, providing its members with market insights and educational tools. For more information on FASE and the inaugural MGA Rendezvous, visit here.

William Mills, senior director, market development and Riccardo Ciccozzi, director, market development, both of AM Best, will be in attendance and available to discuss AM Best's role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessment for DUAEs, insurance data and analysis resources and financial data products. The Best's Performance Assessment for DUAEs is an industry-first tool that provides a framework for differentiating among DUAEs. To set up a meeting, please contact Executive Assistant and Senior Event Coordinator Charlotte Shoesmith at charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com. For additional information on Best's Performance Assessments for DUAEs, please click here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com