Providing a high-availability compute foundation for seamless AI agent deployment, greater resource efficiency, and enterprise-grade reliability.

KAYTUS, a leading provider in AI infrastructure and liquid cooling solutions, today launched new capabilities in its MotusAI AI DevOps platform to accelerate the deployment of enterprise-grade AI agents. By a streamlined three-step integration with the OpenClaw framework, MotusAI provides the compute infrastructure, resource orchestration, and operational support required to address deployment bottlenecks, and enable AI agents to scale from early-stage experimentation to dependable enterprise use.

Key Challenge for Enterprise-Grade AI Agents: Guaranteed Reliability and Performance

As the AI landscape transitions from chatbots to AI agents, enterprises are facing a fundamental constraint: the value of even the most advanced large language model (LLM) depends on the stability and performance of the underlying execution infrastructure. At present, three major bottlenecks are limiting the ability of AI agents to deliver consistent performance and sustainable ROI:

Wasted Capacity: Traditional one-model-per-GPU deployment approaches often result in significant resource underutilization, particularly when auxiliary models such as embedding and OCR are included, ultimately driving up operational costs. Latency and Execution Failures: Multi-step AI agent workflows are highly sensitive to fluctuations in inference performance. Even minor spikes in inference response latency can interrupt execution logic and cause task failures in long-duration or multi-stage workflows. Management Complexity: Fragmented model APIs, diverse security requirements, and fluctuating compute demands across different AI agents can significantly increase operational complexity, placing mounting pressure on DevOps and IT teams.

MotusAI: The Intelligent Brain Behind AI Agents

MotusAI delivers a high-availability architecture that decouples agent logic from model inference, providing four clear and tangible benefits for enterprise users:

Maximize Infrastructure ROI: By unlocking resource sharing across model workloads, MotusAI enables dynamic GPU utilization at scale. Enterprises can deploy and support far more AI agent instances on the same infrastructure, boosting compute efficiency, increasing return on investment, and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO). Guaranteed Task Continuity: MotusAI enables stable, continuous AI agent operations through SLA-grade monitoring of critical inference metrics such as TTFT (Time to First Token) and TPOT (Time Per Output Token). Combined with automatic elastic scaling, this capability helps AI agents reduce latency, prevent task disruptions, and deliver a smoother, more dependable user experience during traffic surges and peak demands. Accelerated Time-to-Market: MotusAI's centralized Model Hub includes pre-integrated support for more than 50 mainstream open-source models, such as Llama 3, Mistral, and DeepSeek. Combined with a unified API gateway, it allows developers to rapidly select and deploy best-fit model capabilities for AI agents, reducing integration time from days to minutes. Precision Cost Management: With task-level cost tracking, MotusAI gives enterprises precise visibility into the compute cost of every AI agent mission, helping them clearly evaluate the investment required for individual AI workflows.

MotusAI and OpenClaw Integration: A Three-Step Framework

To bring these benefits into production, MotusAI delivers deep integration with OpenClaw, an emerging open-source framework for AI agents. Through a streamlined three-step operation, enterprises can progress from initial integration to fully operational AI agent deployment:

Optimized Decoupling: OpenClaw manages task orchestration and execution logic on standard x86 servers, while MotusAI handles compute-intensive model inference to AI servers. This "brain-body" separation enables independent optimization of orchestration and inference workloads, ensuring that each subsystem operates on the substructure best aligned with its functional requirements. Seamless No-Code Integration: With one-click LLM deployment through MotusAI, users can connect OpenClaw to the MotusAI unified API and instantly equip AI agents with enterprise-grade compute power, without any code modifications. Automated Performance Optimization: MotusAI provides real-time load balancing and dynamic resource reclamation, enabling OpenClaw agents to remain focused on execution logic, while the platform itself continuously optimizes backend resource allocation based on live workload conditions.

Conclusion

As AI agents emerge as a core engine of digital productivity, the need for a stable and efficient compute foundation becomes indispensable. With the advanced orchestration capabilities of MotusAI and its integration with the OpenClaw framework, KAYTUS is providing the essential infrastructure required to translate AI agent potential into dependable, scalable, and enterprise-ready business value.

About KAYTUS

KAYTUS is a leading provider of AI infrastructure and liquid cooling solutions, delivering a diverse range of innovative, open, and eco-friendly products for cloud, AI, edge computing, and other emerging applications. With a customer-centric approach, KAYTUS is agile and responsive to user needs through its adaptable business model. Discover more at KAYTUS.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

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