Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold konsolidiert bei $4.700 - doch dieser Entwickler trifft 9,9 g/t Gold über 7,0 Meter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SkylineDx to Present Data on Precision Molecular Diagnostics Advances in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma at 22nd EADO Congress

  • New gene-signature for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) demonstrates ability to identify a subset of patients with higher risk of developing metastasis, outperforming existing staging systems

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkylineDx, an innovative company specializing in molecular diagnostics for dermatology, today announced the latest research on the company's precision molecular diagnostics advances, including a new gene expression signature. The gene expression signature, SCC Outcome Risk Estimation Gene Expression Profile (SCCore GEP), can predict metastatic events in CSCC, outperforming the existing staging system. The signature will be highlighted in an oral presentation at the 22nd European Association of Dermato-Oncology (EADO) Congress, taking place April 23-25, in Prague and online.

Oral presentation: "A gene expression signature enables metastatic risk stratification of low-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma patients."

CSCC is the second most common form of skin cancer, with 1.8 million cases per year in the U.S.¹?² and 56,000 deaths per year, globally³?4.Incidence has also increased by 200% over the past three decades5.

Over one-third of metastases occur in CSCC patients traditionally classified as "low risk" (T1, T2a)6. Despite constituting 90% of the CSCC population, current staging systems fail to stratify these patients correctly. Professor Marlies Wakkee, Department of Dermatology, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, presents findings on a novel gene expression signature for CSCC.

"This molecular profiling approach enables personalized risk stratification so clinicians can intensify diagnostic work-ups and monitoring for true high-risk patients while avoiding over-treatment of low-risk patients," said Prof. Wakkee. "By implementing risk-informed patient management strategies, metastatic events can be detected and treated early or may even be prevented."

"This marks our first oral presentation at a conference on our CSCC signature, representing our progress toward more accurate risk stratification for this high incidence disease," said Dharminder Chahal, SkylineDx CEO. "These findings underscore the value of integrating molecular diagnostics into standard clinical practice, demonstrating how precision tools can enhance patient care and guide treatment decisions."

About SkylineDx

SkylineDx is a biotechnology company focused on research and development of molecular diagnostics in oncology, and inflammatory and infectious diseases. SkylineDx uses its expertise to bridge the gap between academically discovered gene expression signatures and commercially available diagnostic products with high clinical utility, assisting healthcare professionals in accurately determining the type or status of disease or predicting a patient's response to treatment. Based on test results, healthcare professionals can tailor the treatment approach to the individual patient. Headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, SkylineDx maintains a strong U.S. presence with a CAP/CLIA certified laboratory in San Diego, California, and a nationwide commercial service organization that ensures full operational support across the U.S. market. To learn more about SkylineDx, please visit www.skylinedx.com.

Footnotes

(1) Our New Approach to a Challenging Skin Cancer Statistic. The Skin Cancer Foundation. https://www.skincancer.org/blog/our-new-approach-to-a-challenging-skin-cancer-statistic/. Accessed January 20, 2024.

(2) Association of Age, Sex, Race, and Geographic Region With Variation of the Ratio of Basal Cell to Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinomas in the United States | Dermatology | JAMA Dermatology | JAMA Network

(3) Lomas, A., Leonardi-Bee, J. & Bath-Hextall, F. A systematic review of worldwide incidence of nonmelanoma skin cancer. Br. J. Dermatol. 166, 1069-1080 (2012).

(4 ) Jiang, R., Fritz, M. & Que, S. K. T. Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma: An updated review. Cancers (Basel)

(5) Squamous Cell Carcinoma Overview | Moffitt

(6) Prevalence of poor outcomes in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma by AJCC and BWH tumor stages: A systematic review and meta-analysis - PubMed

Media Contact:
ICR Healthcare
Alexis Feinberg
+1 203-939-2225
Alexis.feinberg@icrhealthcare.com

SkylineDx Contact:
Linda Forlani
press@skylinedx.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skylinedx-to-present-data-on-precision-molecular-diagnostics-advances-in-cutaneous-squamous-cell-carcinoma-at-22nd-eado-congress-302748610.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.