Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed COO (CityPigeon) at 10:00 on April 14, 2026 (UTC).

Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/tr/trade/coo_usdt





COO (CityPigeon) Listing Banner

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About COO (CityPigeon)

CityPigeon is a culture driven meme token built on the BNB Smart Chain, inspired by urban "sweeper" narratives and anime style storytelling. The project emphasizes community participation, viral content, and decentralized social engagement as its core identity.

Unlike traditional blockchain projects, CityPigeon does not focus on utility driven frameworks. Instead, it positions itself as an entertainment oriented digital asset shaped by community sentiment, narrative expansion, and organic growth.

With a fixed supply and zero tax structure, CityPigeon highlights simplicity and transparency. Its evolution is driven by meme culture, user generated content, and grassroots participation across the crypto ecosystem.

Tokenomics

Token Name: CityPigeon

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 COO

Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

CityPigeon does not provide functional utility, governance rights, or financial services. The token is designed as a speculative digital collectible driven by community engagement and meme culture.

Participation in the ecosystem is based on social interaction and content creation rather than traditional DeFi or application based use cases.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage The XYZ Bounty Board 40% Shinjuku Reserve 20% Kaori's Hammer Fund 20% Sweeper's Stash 20%

Learn More About COO (CityPigeon)

Website: https://citypigeonofficial.xyz/

Telegram: https://t.me/citypigeonofficial

Twitter: https://x.com/citypigeontoken

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293800

Source: LBank