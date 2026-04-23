Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold konsolidiert bei $4.700 - doch dieser Entwickler trifft 9,9 g/t Gold über 7,0 Meter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 659213 | ISIN: SE0000653230 | Ticker-Symbol: SUD
Frankfurt
23.04.26 | 08:54
27,250 Euro
-3,37 % -0,950
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STUDSVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STUDSVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,00027,75010:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Interim Report for the First Quarter 2026

A stable financial quarter with continued investments for the future

First quarter

  • Sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 226.4 (227.0) million. In local currencies this is an increase of 4.1 per cent. The increase was mainly driven by Studsvik Scandpower, which grew by 16.6 per cent in local currencies.
  • Operating profit decreased in the quarter to SEK 12.3 (19.5) million. The operating margin for the quarter was 5.4 (8.6) per cent.
  • Free cash flow for the quarter was SEK -12.5 (39.6) million. The lower cash flow is primarily driven by accrual effects, in addition some large advance payments were received in Q4 2025.

Events during the quarter

  • Studsvik announced the acquisition of Kärnfull Next AB. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in May, expands Studsvik's scope from mainly providing technical products and services to support existing nuclear facilities into the development of new nuclear projects.
  • In March, following the announcement of the acquisition of Kärnfull Next, they submitted a historic application to establish an SMR campus in Valdemarsvik, on the southeast coast of Sweden. This is the first application for new nuclear power on a new location in Sweden for over 50 years.
  • A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Rolls-Royce SMR. The aim is to explore further collaboration across Studsvik's full range of services to support the small modular reactor (SMR) programme being developed by Rolls-Royce SMR.
  • During the quarter Studsvik also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Novatron Fusion Group, with the purpose to support Novatron with Studsvik's products and services.

The Group in summary

Q1

Jan-dec

2026

2025

2025

Net sales, SEK million

226.4

227.0

883.3

Operating profit, SEK million

12.3

19.5

68.6

Adjusted operating profit, SEK million

12.3

19.5

68.8

Operating margin, %

5.4

8.6

7.8

Adjusted operating margin, %

5.4

8.6

7.8

Profit after tax, SEK million

4.5

8.8

37.3

Free cash flow, SEK million

-12.5

39.6

98.3

Net debt, SEK million

78.7

100.3

65.1

Net debt/equity ratio, %

19.8

25.8

16.8

Profit per share after tax, SEK

0.55

1.07

4.54

Equity per share, SEK

48.28

47.36

47.09

The Interim Report will be presented at a telephone conference call according to separately distributed invitation at 10:30 (CEST) today.

Please find the full interim report in the attached file.

For further information, please contact: Peter Teske, Chief Financial Officer, tel +46 (0)155 22 10 00

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 510 employees in 6 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. This information is information that Studsvik AB (publ.) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on April 23, 2026, at 08:00 am (CEST).

www.studsvik.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.