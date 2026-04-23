Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Interim Report for the First Quarter 2026

A stable financial quarter with continued investments for the future

First quarter Sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 226.4 (227.0) million. In local currencies this is an increase of 4.1 per cent. The increase was mainly driven by Studsvik Scandpower, which grew by 16.6 per cent in local currencies.

Operating profit decreased in the quarter to SEK 12.3 (19.5) million. The operating margin for the quarter was 5.4 (8.6) per cent.

Free cash flow for the quarter was SEK -12.5 (39.6) million. The lower cash flow is primarily driven by accrual effects, in addition some large advance payments were received in Q4 2025.

Events during the quarter

Studsvik announced the acquisition of Kärnfull Next AB. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in May, expands Studsvik's scope from mainly providing technical products and services to support existing nuclear facilities into the development of new nuclear projects.

In March, following the announcement of the acquisition of Kärnfull Next, they submitted a historic application to establish an SMR campus in Valdemarsvik, on the southeast coast of Sweden. This is the first application for new nuclear power on a new location in Sweden for over 50 years.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Rolls-Royce SMR. The aim is to explore further collaboration across Studsvik's full range of services to support the small modular reactor (SMR) programme being developed by Rolls-Royce SMR.

During the quarter Studsvik also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Novatron Fusion Group, with the purpose to support Novatron with Studsvik's products and services.

The Group in summary

Q1 Jan-dec 2026 2025 2025 Net sales, SEK million 226.4 227.0 883.3 Operating profit, SEK million 12.3 19.5 68.6 Adjusted operating profit, SEK million 12.3 19.5 68.8 Operating margin, % 5.4 8.6 7.8 Adjusted operating margin, % 5.4 8.6 7.8 Profit after tax, SEK million 4.5 8.8 37.3 Free cash flow, SEK million -12.5 39.6 98.3 Net debt, SEK million 78.7 100.3 65.1 Net debt/equity ratio, % 19.8 25.8 16.8 Profit per share after tax, SEK 0.55 1.07 4.54 Equity per share, SEK 48.28 47.36 47.09

The Interim Report will be presented at a telephone conference call according to separately distributed invitation at 10:30 (CEST) today.

Please find the full interim report in the attached file.

For further information, please contact: Peter Teske, Chief Financial Officer, tel +46 (0)155 22 10 00

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 510 employees in 6 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. This information is information that Studsvik AB (publ.) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on April 23, 2026, at 08:00 am (CEST).