Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology Plc business review January-March 2026

Detection Technology Plc company announcement 23 April 2026 at 09:00 (EEST)

DETECTION TECHNOLOGY PLC BUSINESS REVIEW JANUARY-MARCH 2026

Detection Technology Q1 2026: Growth in all business applications and markets

January-March 2026 highlights

Net sales increased by 13.5% to EUR 25.3 million (22.2)

Net sales of Americas increased by 32.7% to EUR 1.2 million (0.9)

Net sales of APAC (Asia-Pacific) increased by 10.1% to EUR 17.6 million (16.0)

Net sales of EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) increased by 20.7% to EUR 6.5 million (5.4)

Net sales of industrial applications increased by 23.5% to EUR 4.6 million (3.8)

Net sales of medical applications increased by 15.9% to EUR 12.6 million (10.8)

Net sales of security applications increased by 5.3% to EUR 8.1 million (7.7)

Operating profit (EBITA) increased to EUR 2.4 million (1.4)

Operating margin (EBITA-%) increased to 9.3% of net sales (6.3%)

Return on net assets (RONA, 12-month rolling) was 23.0% (33.9%)

UNAUDITED (Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.)



Business outlook

Detection Technology expects total net sales to grow year-on-year in Q2 and Q3 2026.

The geopolitical situation, new U.S. import tariffs, material shortages, and price competition especially in China create uncertainty.

Detection Technology aims to increase its sales by at least 10% per annum and to achieve an operating margin (EBITA) of 15% in the medium term.



President and CEO, Hannu Martola:

"Q1 was strong and largely in line with our expectations. Total net sales grew at a double-digit rate, despite continued headwinds from exchange rates. Sales developed positively across all key applications and in all geographical regions. Sales in the EMEIA region reached a record level, and growth in the Americas was strong. It was encouraging to see strong demand for industrial line scanning solutions also in China. Particularly notable was the growth in security sales, which we expect to strengthen further.

Medical sales continued to grow at a double-digit rate, driven by CT (computed tomography) solutions. Demand was strong among both OEMs and small and medium-sized customers. The material shortages that hindered deliveries in the previous year have eased during the review period thanks to our proactive measures.

Security application sales developed well in both the EMEIA region and the Americas. In EMEIA, performance was driven by demand for aviation security CT as well as detector solutions for cargo inspection due to intensified border control measures. In the Americas, growth was fueled by aviation-related line scan solutions. However, overall sales were adversely affected by the security market in China, where equipment renewals have not yet begun.

Sales of line scan solutions for industrial applications grew strongly across all regions, primarily driven by the food industry. The growth in flat panel detectors (TFT) sales continued and is expected to strengthen, particularly in the battery and defense industries.

Our profitability was impacted by the product mix. We have increased inventory buffers as part of our risk management to ensure material availability and delivery capability in an uncertain operating environment.

We advanced our business in line with our new DT2030 strategy. The higher-integration AIDA detector system was commercialized, and the first customer deliveries were successfully completed. In addition, we strengthened our medical CT product portfolio by launching the X-ACE HS product family, which is AIDA compatible and has been well received in the market.

We expect total net sales in Q2 to grow. Sales in medical and security applications are expected to increase. Industrial sales are expected to continue growing quarter-on-quarter but decline year-on-year. Sales in APAC, EMEIA, and the Americas are expected to grow. We expect total net sales to grow in Q3 of 2026."



Key figures

(EUR 1,000) 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 1-12/2025 Net sales 25,264 22,249 101,023 Change in net sales, % 13.5% -2.0% -6.0% EBITA 2,351 1,399 9,255 EBITA, % 9.3% 6.3% 9.2% R&D costs 2,773 2,634 11,266 R&D costs, % of net sales 11.0% 11.8% 11.2% Cash flow from operating activities -3,418 1,425 3,885 Net interest-bearing debt at end of period -16,820 -28,492 -20,473 Investments 409 390 2,965 Return on net assets (RONA, 12-month rolling), % 23.0% 33.9% 20.4% Gearing, % -21.7% -38.2% -26.1% Earnings per share, EUR 0.13 0.05 0.44 Earnings per share (diluted), EUR 0.13 0.05 0.44 Number of shares at the end of the period 14,655,630 14,655,630 14,655,630 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 14,655,630 14,655,830 14,655,680 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 14,655,630 14,660,256 14,656,787



This release is a summary of Detection Technology's business review January-March 2026. The complete report can be found attached to the release and on the company's website.

Board of Directors, Detection Technology Plc



Further information

President and CEO Hannu Martola will be available for interviews and further information on the release date at 10:00-11:00 and 14:00-15:00 (EEST).

Hannu Martola, President and CEO

+358 500 449 475, hannu.martola@deetee.com

Nordea is the company's Certified Advisor under the Nasdaq First North GM rules, +358 9 5300 6774

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.deetee.com