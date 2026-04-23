Axentia Group AB (publ): Axentia Group AB (publ) Interim Report Q1 2026

CEO Statement

We entered 2026 with a solid first quarter, continuing to deliver growth despite an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment.

We continue to see healthy activity across our core markets. Germany is performing well, with both deliveries and order intake at strong levels, reflecting sustained demand for our solutions. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we secured an order of approximately SEK 50 million from the Cologne region in Germany, further strengthening our position in a market where we see significant long-term growth potential.

In Paris, France, our framework agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM), awarded at the end of 2024, has transitioned from pilot phase into deployment. The agreement includes delivery and maintenance of an e-paper solution, including software and systems, and we see good potential for gradually increasing volumes as the rollout progresses. In addition, we are identifying further opportunities in surrounding municipalities, reinforcing our view of France as a key growth market.

The Nordic region, our home market, continues to provide a stable foundation for the business, supported by an established customer base and recurring revenue streams that contribute to visibility and resilience.

To further strengthen our commercial capabilities and execution of our growth strategy, we have reinforced the management team. Andreas Thelander has assumed the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), while Per Samuelsson has transitioned to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), focusing on long-term positioning and strategic initiatives. Together, they will drive the company's growth agenda. These changes represent a natural step in our development and position us to accelerate expansion while enhancing the structure and discipline of our strategic and commercial execution.

While the geopolitical backdrop continues to create uncertainty, particularly related to energy prices and supply chains, we remain confident in the underlying demand for our offering. We operate in markets where demand for digital infrastructure and efficient passenger information systems is structurally driven, and we see multiple attractive growth opportunities across both existing and new markets.

For further information, please contact

Dick Ollas, President and CEO

E-mail: do@axentia.se

Phone: +46 13-32 85 30

Johanna Klint, CFO

E-mail: jk@axentia.se

Phone: +46 76-063 24 57

This disclosure contains information that Axentia Group AB (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on April 23, 2026.

About Axentia

Axentia is a Swedish company and global supplier of end-to-end real-time information for public transport, uniting a cloud-native Transit Intelligence platform with ultra-low-power, battery-powered bus stop displays. We create opportunities for both society and people to move forward - with cost-effective, sustainable products and system solutions. For more information, visit www.axentia.se.

