Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 23-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 23/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank 3.875% Notes due 22/04/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000 Debt and each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like US04522KAT34 -- securities Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. 3.250% Notes due 23/04/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR1,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3349981426 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 23/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3256710255 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 23/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00 Securitised XS3328724946 -- each) derivatives Securities due 23/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3256708432 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 2.351% Notes due 23/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and JPY100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3348748859 -- securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 5.125% to Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes due 01/08/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3353857728 -- each in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 424792 EQS News ID: 2313330 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 23, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)