Norion Bank AB: Interim report January-March 2026

Norion Bank AB publishes the interim report for the period January-March 2026 and initiates a new share buyback program of up to approximately SEK 500 million.

FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

(COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025. THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025 WAS POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY APPROXIMATELY SEK 140 MIILLION, ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTEREST PAYMENTS RECEIVED FROM BORROWERS IN STAGE 3).

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 51,458m (47,513)

Total income amounted to SEK 913m (1,022) 1)

The C/I ratio amounted to 33.3% (27.5) 1)

The credit loss level amounted to 1.7% (1.8)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 389m (525) 1)

Net profit amounted to SEK 301m (412) 1)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.54 (2.01) 1)

Return on equity amounted to 12.1% (17.8) 1)

Return on equity, adjusted for excess capital 2) , amounted to 14.0% (18.7) 1)

, amounted to 14.0% (18.7) The CET1 ratio amounted to 15.6% (16.1) and the total capital ratio amounted to 18.4% (17.2)

Share buyback program of up to approximately SEK 500m approved and will be initiated immediately

1) Total income for the first quarter of 2025 was positively impacted by approximately SEK 140m attributable to received interest payments from borrowers in Stage 3.

2) Excess capital calculated relative to the midpoint of the financial target to maintain capital buffers of 200-400bps.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD

Decreased number of shares and votes

During February 2026, the number of shares and votes in Norion Bank decreased as a result of the resolution to reduce the share capital adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 13 February 2026. As of the publication of the interim report, the total number of shares and votes in Norion Bank amounted to 189,782,534 and the bank holds no own shares.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Completed acquisition of Consensus Asset Management

On 1 April 2026, it was announced that all conditions for the completion of the offer to the shareholders of Consensus Asset Management had been fulfilled. Norion Bank has thereby completed and finalized the offer. Following the expiry of the extended acceptance period, Norion Bank controls approximately 97% of the total number of shares and approximately 96% of the total number of votes in Consensus.

Agreement to acquire Strand Kapitalförvaltning

On 22 April 2026, the signing of an agreement regarding the acquisition of all outstanding shares in Strand Kapitalförvaltning was announced. The acquisition, together with the recently completed acquisition of Consensus, strengthens the bank's position within Wealth Management. The acquisition is subject to approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held in Swedish on 23 April 2026 at 09:00 CET, during which CEO Martin Nossman and CFO Peter Olsson will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The webcast is available on the following link. For those who wish to participate in the conference call, please register on the following link. After registration, you will be provided a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference call.

The presentation material will be available in English and published in connection with the conference call on Norion Bank's website, where the recorded version of the webcast will be available afterwards.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Olsson, CFO

Phone: +46 73 712 04 46

E-mail: peter.olsson@norionbank.se

Jessica Almgren, IR Manager

Telephone: +46 769 46 45 13

E-mail: jessica.almgren@norionbank.se

About Norion Bank

Norion Bank Group is a business-oriented Nordic financing bank. The Group's brands - Norion Bank, Walley and Collector - offer customized financing solutions that meet distinct needs in three customer segments: medium-sized corporates and real estate companies, merchants, and private individuals. As a specialist in financing solutions, Norion Bank Group is a leading complement to traditional large banks, with a vision of being the leading Nordic financing bank in its chosen segments.

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Norion Bank offers corporate and real estate loans, as well as factoring for medium-sized corporates. The Walley brand offers flexible payment and checkout solutions to merchants and private individuals. The Collector brand offers personal loans and credit cards to private customers, as well as savings accounts to private individuals and companies. Norion Bank Group was founded in 1999 and has offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Oslo and Helsinki. Business is conducted through Norion Bank AB (public), which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Norion Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-23 07:30 CEST.