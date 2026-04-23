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WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 10:27
51,99 Euro
+0,33 % +0,17
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Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,2052,2510:35
52,2052,2410:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
49 Leser
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SAAB AB: Saab Q1 results 2026: A strong start to the year

Saab presents the results for January-March 2026.

"We delivered strong organic sales growth, a higher operating margin, and solid cash flow in the first quarter. Our product offering is well aligned with the defence priorities of many nations globally. We continue to develop future capabilities and invest in capacity while reinforcing our ability to deliver to customers in the immediate term," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO, Saab.

Key highlights Q1 2026

  • Order bookings in the first quarter amounted to SEK 18,243m (19,144). Growth was strong for medium-sized orders, but fewer large orders were received in the quarter.
  • Sales amounted to SEK 19,164m (15,792) which corresponded to an organic sales growth of 23.6% (10.9).
  • All business areas and Combitech reported double-digit sales growth, with particularly strong development in Surveillance.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 2,731m (2,140) corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 14.3% (13.6).
  • EBIT increased 32% and amounted to SEK 1,920m (1,454), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.0% (9.2).
  • Net income increased to SEK 1,466m (1,277) and earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.65 (2.35).
  • Operational cash flow increased to SEK 1,017m (-14).
  • Net liquidity amounted to SEK 3,985m compared to SEK 3,989m at year-end 2025.
  • The AGM 2026 decided on a dividend of SEK 2.40 (2.00) per share for the financial year 2025.

Presentation of Saab's Q1 results 2026

Saab's CEO and President Micael Johansson and CFO Anna Wijkander will present Saab's Q1 results 2026.

Date: Thursday 23 April 10.00 a.m. (CET).

You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to submit questions over the conference call and from the webcast page.

Live webcast: www.saab.com/investors/webcast/q1-2026

Registration for conference call: www.saab.com/investors/conference-call-q1

The interim report, presentation material and webcast will be published on www.saab.com/investors.

Contacts

Mattias Rådström
Head of Media Relations
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

Johan Andersson
Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)734 372 939
johan.c.andersson@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 23 April 2026 at 07.30 (CET).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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