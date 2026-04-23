Fondia Oyj: Business Review January-March 2026 - Profitability improved and net sales close to the comparison period

Fondia Plc

Company release

2026-04-23 at 8.30 a.m. EEST

The company complies with the Securities Markets Act half-yearly reporting and publishes business reviews for the first three and nine months of the year, presenting key information on the company's financial performance. The financial information presented in this business review is unaudited for the reporting period and audited for the comparison period.

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated. Fondia Plc and its group companies are hereinafter referred to as "Fondia" or the "company".

Financial development in January-March 2026

Fondia Plc Group 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 1-12/2025 Net sales, MEUR 6.4 6.5 23.9 Change in net sales-% -1.8% -8.7% -6.6% EBITDA, MEUR 0.7 0.1 2.0 EBITDA-% 10.5% 1.9 % 8.3% Adjusted EBITDA, MEUR * 0.7 0.4 2.4 Adjusted EBITDA-% * 10.6% 6.7% 10.2% Operating profit EBIT, MEUR 0.4 -0.1 1.0 Operating profit EBIT-% 7.0% -1.4% 4.1% Adjusted Operating profit EBIT, MEUR * 0.5 0.2 1.4 Adjusted Operating profit EBIT-% * 7.1% 3.4% 6.0% Number of employees FTE, period average 136 153 141 Number of employees FTE, change in period average, % -11.1% -13.3% -13.0%

* During the January-March reporting period, non-recurring expenses totaling EUR 6 thousand were recorded. During the comparison period, non-recurring expenses totaling EUR 309 thousand were recorded.

Fondia's outlook for 2026 (unchanged)

Fondia expects in the 2026 financial year the Group's net sales to grow and the adjusted EBITDA margin to improve compared to the previous year.

Timo Lappi, CEO:

The start of the financial year was in line with our expectations and followed on from the final quarter of the previous financial year. During the reporting period, our profitability improved and net sales were already close to that of the comparison period.

Net sales in Finland grew by 3.5% during the reporting period compared to the comparison period. In the Baltics, net sales growth continued and was 28.5% compared to the comparison period. In Sweden, our net sales fell by 15.6% compared to the comparison period, but there were already signs of a recovery at the end of the reporting period. Fondia's total net sales thus decreased by a further 1.8% in January-March compared to the comparison period.

EBITDA and operating profit for the reporting period improved compared to the comparison period. Our company's comparable EBITDA margin, adjusted for non-recurring items, was 10.6% (6.7) in January-March, and the comparable operating profit margin was 7.1% (3.4). The company's profitability during the reporting period was supported by an optimized cost structure established in the preceding financial year, along with effective commercial activities, notably within Finland and the Baltics.

At the start of the reporting period, our Executive Leadership Team began operating with a new composition, with Aleksi Lundén (CCO) and Teea Lyytikäinen (CPO) joining the team. Their aim is to strengthen our company's commercial expertise, customer-centricity, and employee development and well-being in order to improve our competitiveness. During the reporting period, our Executive Leadership Team was further strengthened when Victoria Swedjemark started as Managing Director of our Swedish subsidiary on 2 March 2026. Under her leadership, we will focus in particular on strengthening our position in the Swedish market.

During the reporting period, we organised the Business x Fondia event series. The various events attracted significant interest and a large number of participants. The events held across our four countries of operation drew a total of nearly 400 participants, with representatives from all of our operating countries attending each event. The events focused in particular on companies' strategic choices, the day-to-day realities of leadership, and strengthening resilience in a changing operating environment.

In terms of results, we are on the right track. We will continue to reform our operations and, in the current financial year, focus on pursuing growth in order to safeguard continued profitability development. Our operations will focus on customers and employees, as well as advancing our strategic projects. We closely monitor the market and react swiftly, without compromising the customer or employee experience. Work to improve growth and profitability continues."

Investor communications

Fondia will publish the Business Review January-March 2026 Wednesday on 23 April 2026 at 8.30 a.m. EEST. The company release on the Business Review will be available after publication on the company's website https://investors.fondia.com/fi/en/releases-and-publications/reports-and-presentations.

Fondia will present the business review on the same day at 10.00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in Finnish and can be attended online by registering at https://events.inderes.com/fi/fondia/2026-q1.

The recording of the event and the presentation material will be available later on the same day on company's website https://investors.fondia.com/fi/en/releases-and-publications/reports-and-presentations.



For further information, please contact:

Timo Lappi, CEO, tel. +358 40 756 7809

Harri Savolainen, CFO, tel. +358 40 502 1919



Certified Adviser Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098



Fondia in brief

Fondia solves the legal needs of companies by combining the best services from internal legal departments and law firms. Fondia operates in Finland, Sweden, Estonia, and Lithuania. Fondia employs around 160 people. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 23.9 million.

www.fondia.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

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