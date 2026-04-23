Pricer AB: Interim report January-March 2026 - Pricer AB

The quarter January-March 2026

• Order intake amounted to SEK 465.7 M (457.2).

• Order backlog on March 31 amounted to SEK 390.0 M (597.6).

• Net sales amounted to SEK 487.7 M (528.3).

• Gross profit amounted to SEK 123.3 M (122.9), which corresponds to a gross margin of 25.3 percent (23.3).

• Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 10.7 M (12.8), which corresponds to an operating margin of 2.2 percent (2.4).

• EBITDA, operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment, amounted to SEK 32.7 M (30.7).

• Profit for the quarter was SEK 6.4 M (-5.9).

• Earnings per share (basic and diluted) were SEK 0.04 (-0.04).

Comments from President and CEO Magnus Larsson

Improved gross margin and increasingly strong product portfolio

The year started with weak net sales while order intake was in line with the first quarter of last year, but with the highest gross margin since 2020. In addition, cash flow remained strong and net profit improved significantly.

Although the current geopolitical situation continues to impact general market activity, with a cautious approach to making large investments, we can see signs of potential improvement in the North American market.

The need for in-store digitalization has not changed. On the contrary, there are many opportunities for physical stores to adopt a variety of AI solutions by leveraging digital in-store solutions. Our solutions mean that we are well positioned to meet our customers' needs once the market is ready.

Upward trend in most markets

First-quarter net sales were slightly lower than the same quarter in 2025, but were in line with the company's expectations now that Canadian Tire has successfully installed electronic shelf labels in most of its own stores.

In the Nordic market, we saw a successful transition from partner to direct sales, with improved margins and strengthend sales for the first quarter of the year. We also noted a positive trend in the US, partly as a result of the new customer contracts announced in the fourth quarter.

Except for Canada, sales were in line with last year or slightly higher in most of our markets. The increase in the number of stores connected to Plaza increased in the quarter. Furthermore, we are engaged in a number of dialogs with large existing customers about transitioning to Plaza during the current or next year.

In April, we signed a major agreement together with our partner JRTech worth USD 51 M with Canadian company Sobeys, for the next phase of their in-store digitalization. The agreement involves the installation of Pricer's latest electronic shelf label technology and the cloud-based Pricer Plaza platform in an estimated 300-350 stores.

Our exclusive supplier agreement with Carrefour was terminated during the quarter. While this resulted in lower volumes to their centrally managed stores, we are encouraged by a strong positive trend in order intake from independent Carrefour retailers, which increased during the first quarter.

Strong gross profit margin and continued profitability

The company's gross margin strengthened by 2 percentage points to a full 25.3 percent (23.3), which is the highest figure since 2020. This improvement was a result of persistent efforts to reduce production costs, strengthen the product mix with higher Plaza revenue and consolidate the product portfolio.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 10.7 M (12.8) and we turned around last year's net loss into net profit of SEK 6.4 M (-5.9) for the quarter. The increase in operating expenses compared with last year was mainly due to the fact that we increased our marketing costs from attending more exhibitions and that we have now taken over sales in the Nordic market where we had a distributor in 2025. At the same time, the direct sales model in the Nordics had a positive impact on gross profit. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 52.7 M.

During the quarter, the company carried out a strategic review of the organization and decided on changes that will reduce operating expenses by approximately SEK 17 M on an annual basis. The cost of the planned review is expected to amount to SEK 9 M and will be recognized as non-recurring costs in the second quarter of 2026, but will yield lower costs in the third and fourth quarters.

Widespread interest in Pricer Avenue

In February, Pricer had an exhibition booth at EuroShop, one of the world's largest retail trade fairs held every three years in Germany. The aim of this exhibition was to position Pricer as an innovation leader by showcasing Pricer Avenue and Pricer Designer, and to raise interest in Pricer among new and existing customers. It was five intense days filled with productive customer meetings and interesting dialogs on the customer experience, in-store communication and how to attract the next generation of shoppers.

Pricer Avenue is now being installed at a limited number of customers where we are working, together with the customer, with some of their selected suppliers to maximize the value of the installation.

During the quarter, Pricer Avenue also won one of the most prestigious industrial design awards, GOOD DESIGN® in the Green Products category.

Well positioned and focus on profitability

Although the market climate remains cautious, we can see strong long-term drivers for our innovative solutions in digitalization and automation of physical retail. Interest in our SaaS platform Pricer Plaza is continuing to grow. Our pilot projects with Pricer Avenue are increasing in number and have attracted widespread interest in several markets. We are in strategic discussions with a large number of potential customers and partners in several markets, and we can see increasing activity primarily in the US.

With an attractive product portfolio, initiatives to promote additional efficiency improvements and an intensified focus on raising profitability, we are well positioned to capitalize on the strong underlying demand as the market rebounds.

Magnus Larsson

President and CEO

Pricer AB will present its interim report for the first quarter 2026 in a webcast that will held on the day of publication at 13.00 CEST.

Link to the webcast: Pricer - Q1 (26) - Earnings call

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Larsson, President and CEO, +46 70 431 68 51

Claes Wenthzel, CFO, +46 70 862 01 22

info@pricer.com

This information constitutes insider information that Pricer AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by the company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer is a pioneer and partner for in-store communication and digitalization in the rapidly evolving retail tech landscape. As a global technology leader, we empower leading retailers worldwide to shape effortless and inspiring shopping experiences that fundamentally change buying behaviors, boost sales, and drive operational efficiency. Leveraging cutting-edge innovation, we deliver scalable, high-performing solutions that easily integrate with existing systems, are energy-efficient, and user-friendly. Founded in Sweden in 1991 and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Pricer has delivered over 380 million electronic shelf labels in more than 28,000 stores across more than 80 countries. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com