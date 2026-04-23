DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist (NRJU LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.6351 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21546676 CODE: NRJU LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJU LN LEI Code: 9695008U0BHDZBWYFV02 Sequence No.: 424813 EQS News ID: 2313590 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)