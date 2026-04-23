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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 09:54 Uhr
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MacGregor to supply deck machinery for ultra-large cable-laying vessels

MACGREGOR PRESS RELEASE, 23 APRIL 2026 AT 9 AM CET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGregor has been selected to supply a comprehensive package of offshore and merchant deck machinery for ultra-large cable-laying vessels. The vessel will be constructed at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey.

This contract, secured in close collaboration with our local agent, Nemo Marine, booked into MacGregor's first quarter 2026 orders received, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

Scope of Delivery

The specialized package is designed to support the vessel's complex operational requirements:

  • Offshore Deck Machinery: Essential equipment tailored specifically for cable-laying activities.
  • Merchant Deck Machinery: High-performance vessel-moving winches designed for critical functions, including anchoring at roadsteads and ensuring safe mooring in ports.

Industry Commitment

"This award is a testament to our technical foundation and our commitment to delivering high-quality, integrated solutions for the offshore industry," says Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor. "By combining our expertise in both offshore and merchant deck machinery, we ensure the delivery of a robust and efficient system tailored for the most demanding maritime operations."

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com
Or
Janina Aalto, Senior Marketing Manager, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor
Tel. +358 40 777 6815, janina.aalto@macgregor.com

MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers.

MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping the customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations.

In 2025, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 830 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries. www.macgregor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/macgregor/r/macgregor-to-supply-deck-machinery-for-ultra-large-cable-laying-vessels,c4338259

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/macgregor/i/deck-machinery,c3530658

Deck Machinery

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macgregor-to-supply-deck-machinery-for-ultra-large-cable-laying-vessels-302751509.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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